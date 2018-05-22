AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) today reported net sales of $2.7 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 5, 2018, an increase of 1.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (12 weeks). Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 0.6% for the quarter.



Net income for the quarter increased 10.6% over the same period last year to $366.7 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 17.3% to $13.42 per share from $11.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income and diluted earnings per share benefitted from a lower effective income tax rate, primarily due to the recent tax reform.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 53.5% (versus 52.6% for the same period last year). The increase in gross margin was attributable to higher merchandise margins and the favorable comparison from the impact of the previously announced sale of two business units completed during the quarter (40 bps). Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.0% (versus 32.4% the same period last year), with deleverage driven by occupancy costs (27 bps) and increased store payroll.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 599 thousand shares of its common stock for $400 million during the third quarter, at an average price of $667 per share. Year-to-date, the Company had repurchased 1.4 million of its common shares for $927 million, at an average price of $651 per share. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $897 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 3.7% over the same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement, partially offset by the impact of the sale of two business units. Inventory per location was $658 thousand versus $653 thousand last year and $671 thousand last quarter. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per location basis, was a negative $48 thousand versus negative $47 thousand last year and negative $46 thousand last quarter.

“I would like to thank our entire organization for delivering solid financial results in spite of a softer than expected sales environment. As we entered the third quarter, we were optimistic about our sales prospects for Q3 since we were coming off the first reasonably severe winter in the last three years. Unfortunately, we had a very cold, wet spring through March and much of April and our sales didn’t respond until spring-like weather arrived in late April. When the conditions improved, our performance improved significantly which reinforces our optimism about the balance of the selling season. Our ongoing initiatives, which include enhanced inventory availability, further commercial acceleration and new omni-channel selling initiatives, continue to gain traction as we roll them further across our chain. As we continue to invest in our business, we remain committed to our disciplined approach of increasing operating earnings and cash flow, and utilizing our balance sheet and capital effectively,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended May 5, 2018, AutoZone opened 26 new stores and relocated two stores in the U.S., opened four new stores in Mexico and opened no new stores in Brazil. As of May 5, 2018, the Company had 5,540 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, 536 stores in Mexico, and 16 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,092.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its third quarter results. Investors may listen to the conference call live and review supporting slides on the AutoZone corporate website, www.autozoneinc.com by clicking “Investor Relations,” “Conference Calls.” The call will also be available by dialing (210) 839-8923. A replay of the call and slides will be available on AutoZone’s website. In addition, a replay of the call will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (EDT).

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt, adjusted debt to EBITDAR and cash flow before share repurchases. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and manages cash flows available for share repurchase by monitoring cash flows before share repurchases, as shown on the attached tables. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; access to available and feasible financing; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; inflation; the ability to hire and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of the confidentiality, availability, or integrity of information, including cyber attacks; and raw material costs of our suppliers. Certain of these risks are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 26, 2017, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results; developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, and events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, [email protected]

Media: Ray Pohlman at (866) 966-3017, [email protected]

AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2018 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 3rd Quarter, FY2018 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Net sales $ 2,660,152 $ 2,619,007 Cost of sales 1,237,178 1,240,589 Gross profit 1,422,974 1,378,418 Operating, SG&A expenses 877,209 848,848 Operating profit (EBIT) 545,765 529,570 Interest expense, net 41,958 35,675 Income before taxes 503,807 493,895 Income taxes(1) 137,086 162,195 Net income $ 366,721 $ 331,700 Net income per share: Basic $ 13.62 $ 11.70 Diluted(1) $ 13.42 $ 11.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,926 28,358 Diluted 27,329 29,005 (1) For the twelve weeks ended May 5, 2018 and the comparable prior year period, net income per share includes excess tax benefits from stock option exercises related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09 of $0.01 and $0.40, respectively. Additionally, the current quarter results benefitted from the recent tax reform Year-To-Date 3rd Quarter, FY2018 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 36 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Net sales $ 7,662,309 $ 7,376,071 Cost of sales 3,596,442 3,490,575 Gross profit 4,065,867 3,885,496 Operating, SG&A expenses 2,846,250 2,513,054 Operating profit (EBIT) 1,219,617 1,372,442 Interest expense, net 120,186 103,180 Income before taxes 1,099,431 1,269,262 Income taxes (1) 162,177 422,293 Net income $ 937,254 $ 846,969 Net income per share: Basic $ 34.32 $ 29.57 Diluted(1) $ 33.75 $ 28.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,306 28,638 Diluted 27,769 29,349 (1) For the thirty-six weeks ended May 5, 2018 and the comparable prior year period, net income per share includes excess tax benefits from stock option exercises related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09 of $1.25 and $0.93, respectively. Additionally, year-to-date results were negatively impacted by asset impairments of $193.2MM (pre-tax) recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and benefitted from the recent tax reform (effective January 1, 2018) GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 August 26, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,386 $ 227,141 $ 293,270 Merchandise inventories 4,005,820 3,861,052 3,882,086 Current assets 4,671,277 4,507,249 4,611,255 Property and equipment, net 4,122,966 3,904,152 4,031,018 Total assets 9,301,769 9,028,264 9,259,781 Accounts payable 4,296,677 4,140,690 4,168,940 Current liabilities 4,918,336 4,793,540 4,766,301 Total debt 4,954,697 5,152,843 5,081,238 Stockholders' deficit (1,361,603 ) (1,714,214 ) (1,428,377 ) Working capital (247,059 ) (286,291 ) (155,046 )





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (Trailing 4 Qtrs) (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Net income $ 1,371,154 $ 1,273,737 Add: Impairment before tax impact 193,162 - Interest 171,586 148,968 Taxes 384,504 653,103 Adjusted EBIT 2,120,406 2,075,808 Add: Depreciation and amortization 340,154 313,920 Rent expense 314,525 294,641 Share-based expense 38,460 40,716 EBITDAR $ 2,813,545 $ 2,725,085 Debt $ 4,954,697 $ 5,152,843 Capital lease obligations 160,452 151,961 Add: rent x 6 1,887,150 1,767,846 Adjusted debt $ 7,002,299 $ 7,072,650 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.5 2.6 Selected Cash Flow Information (in thousands) 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Depreciation and amortization $ 79,754 $ 75,343 $ 237,091 $ 219,988 Capital spending 112,401 141,831 327,148 357,934 Cash flow before share repurchases: Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (70,136 ) $ 16,492 $ (74,884 ) $ 37,407 Less (decrease)/increase in debt (90,000 ) 5,100 (129,600 ) 230,700 Add back share repurchases 399,701 283,564 927,155 844,183 Cash flow before share repurchases and changes in debt $ 419,565 $ 294,956 $ 981,871 $ 650,890 Other Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except ROIC) May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 18,753,453 $ 17,598,832 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 896,547 1,051,168 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 143,714 141,924 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 26,662 28,155 Trailing 4 Quarters May 5, 2018 May 6, 2017 Net income $ 1,371,154 $ 1,273,737 Adjustments: Impairment before tax impact 193,162 - Interest expense 171,586 148,968 Rent expense 314,525 294,641 Tax effect* (184,103 ) (150,383 ) Deferred tax liabilities, net (136,679 ) - After-tax return $ 1,729,645 $ 1,566,963 Average debt** 5,043,061 5,035,993 Average stockholders' deficit** (1,471,968 ) (1,817,540 ) Add: Rent x 6 1,887,150 1,767,846 Average capital lease obligations** 155,729 145,749 Pre-tax invested capital $ 5,613,972 $ 5,132,048 Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 30.8% 30.5% * Effective tax rate over trailing four quarters ended May 5, 2018, excluding the impact of the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities, is 28.3% and May 6, 2017 is 33.9%. ** All averages are computed based on trailing 5 quarter balances.





