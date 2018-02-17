AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its second quarter ended February 10, 2018, before market open on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.



This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozoneinc.com. Investors may also listen to the call via the phone by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through March 14, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

About AutoZone:



As of November 18, 2017, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,480 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 529 stores in Mexico, 26 IMC branches and 14 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,049.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. IMC branches carry an extensive line of original equipment quality import replacement parts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and accessories, performance and replacement parts through www.autoanything.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com and www.imcparts.net. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

