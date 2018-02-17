Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AutoZone    AZO

AUTOZONE (AZO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/16 10:01:13 pm
714.05 USD   -1.46%
12:01aAutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018
GL
02/07AUTOZONE : Police Beat Feb. 7
AQ
02/07AUTOZONE : Thank you
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:01am CET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its second quarter ended February 10, 2018, before market open on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter. 

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozoneinc.com.  Investors may also listen to the call via the phone by dialing (210) 839-8923.  In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through March 14, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

About AutoZone:

As of November 18, 2017, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,480 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 529 stores in Mexico, 26 IMC branches and 14 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,049.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts.  IMC branches carry an extensive line of original equipment quality import replacement parts.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and accessories, performance and replacement parts through www.autoanything.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com and www.imcparts.net.  AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:
Media: Ray Pohlman
866-966-3017
[email protected]
Financial: Brian Campbell
901 495-7005
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOZONE
12:01aAutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 27, 2018
GL
02/07AUTOZONE : Police Beat Feb. 7
AQ
02/07AUTOZONE : Thank you
AQ
02/06AUTOZONE : ALLDATA Signs Preferred Partner Agreement with European-Based Autolog..
GL
02/04INTERRA RESOURCES : Land along Pinal Avenue sold for development
AQ
02/01AUTOZONE : focus of Lavonia Chamber meeting
AQ
01/31AUTOZONE : Unity critical to city's future, mayoral candidate Smith says
AQ
01/22AUTOZONE : Jenny Koltnow Joins Church Health Leadership Team
AQ
01/16AUTOZONE : Weather brings slow day for local businesses
AQ
01/13AUTOZONE : Balubaid launches first comprehensive automotive showroom in Kingdom
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
01/28Clearbridge Value Trust Q4 2017 Product Commentary 
01/17AutoZone Is Ready To Go Higher 
01/16ADVANCE AUTO PARTS STOCK ANALYSIS : How It Stacks Up Against Peers O'Reilly And .. 
01/095 Reasons AutoZone May Make An AMAZING Short 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 353 M
EBIT 2018 2 144 M
Net income 2018 1 367 M
Debt 2018 4 821 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 19 717 M
Chart AUTOZONE
Duration : Period :
AutoZone Technical Analysis Chart | AZO | US0533321024 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AUTOZONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 815 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Rhodes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William T. Giles CFO, EVP-Finance & Information Technology
Ronald B. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William Andrew McKenna Independent Outside Director
Earl G. Graves Lead Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOZONE1.33%19 717
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.17%5 362
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%4 883
AUTONATION, INC.2.73%4 811
INCHCAPE-9.07%4 174
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.96%4 143
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.