Avantium : announces first-half 2018 results

Milestones achieved in Renewable Chemistries. Double-digit growth in Catalysis.

AMSTERDAM, 31 July 2018 - Avantium N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: AVTX), a

leading technology development company and forerunner in renewable chemistry, today

reports 12% growth in revenues in the first half of 2018, as strong demand for its Catalysis

offerings continues. Milestones were achieved in Avantium's key Renewable Chemistries

programs, Dawn Technology™ (Zambezi) and Mekong.

Overview first-half 2018: