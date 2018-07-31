Avantium : announces first-half 2018 results

Milestones achieved in Renewable Chemistries. Double-digit growth in Catalysis.
AMSTERDAM, 31 July 2018 - Avantium N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: AVTX), a
leading technology development company and forerunner in renewable chemistry, today
reports 12% growth in revenues in the first half of 2018, as strong demand for its Catalysis
offerings continues. Milestones were achieved in Avantium's key Renewable Chemistries
programs, Dawn Technology™ (Zambezi) and Mekong.
Overview first-half 2018:
-
Zambezi program rebranded to Dawn Technology™. Pilot biorefinery opened on schedule
with a subsidy of €1.8 million from the Province of Groningen.
-
Consortium agreement signed bringing together partners committed to developing a
commercial scale Dawn Technology™ biorefinery in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.
-
Construction started of Mekong bio-monoethylene glycol demonstration plant.
-
Mekong demonstration plant awarded €2.5 million grant by the European Innovation Council
under the Horizon 2020 SME instrument.
-
Consolidated revenues up 12% to € 6.4 million. Catalysis: revenues up 11%.
-
Net results improved to € -6.5 million in the first half of 2018 (H1 2017: € -9.1 million).
-
Since Avantium in January 2018 announced a delay of 24-36 months to start-up the reference
plant of Synvina, Avantium/BASF renewable plastics joint venture, pre-engineering studies of
the intended FDCA reference plant have been initiated and discussions between Synvina and
potential customers are progressing; €25 million EU-BBI grant remains in place.
-
Full year focus: successfully operate the Dawn Technology™ biorefinery; construct the
Mekong demonstration plant; continue growth in Catalysis; and continued focus on providing
full support to Synvina in executing its strategy.
Disclaimer
Avantium Holding BV published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:07:02 UTC