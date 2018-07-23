Avation : 23/07/18 Airbus A220-300 delivery to airBaltic

AVATION PLC

("AVAP" or "the Company") AIRBUS A220-300 DELIVERY TO AIRBALTIC

Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has acquired and leased a second new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic, the Latvian hybrid carrier. The 12-year lease commenced on 19 July 2018 and is at a market lease rate.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We have expanded our fleet with a second delivery to airBaltic and we are proud to be associated with this growing and popular airline. The Bombardier CS300 aircraft has been rebranded the Airbus A220-300 following completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership by Airbus. The A220-300 seats 130-160 passengers and has a range of up to 3,300 nautical miles. Avation is pleased to be involved with this programme as a Lessor and we are optimistic about the sales prospects for this new-technology, fuel efficient aircraft type."

More information on Avation can be seen at: www.avation.net

Avation PLC - Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of jet and turboprop aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. The Company's customers now include airBaltic, EVA Air, easyJet, Philippine Airlines, Air France, Air India, Flybe, Fiji Airways, Thomas Cook, Virgin Australia, Mandarin Airlines and Vietjet Air. More information on Avation is available atwww.avation.net.