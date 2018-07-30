Avaya : Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that Avaya is again
positioned as a Leader in the Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, the ninth time that the
company has been in a Leader position. Companies in the Leaders quadrant
of the Gartner Magic Quadrant are defined as companies that “execute
well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”
“We are proud to have been named as a Leader by Gartner in the 2018
Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, included for the ninth time,”
said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “Earning this distinction,
we believe, reflects our continued innovation and differentiated and
valued solutions in UC. More importantly, we feel it also reflects on
the deep relationships we have with our clients, providing them with
communication solutions that help enable their organizations to operate
in a highly mobile, competitive and fast-paced environment. Combined
with our recognition earlier this year as a Leader in the 2018 Magic
Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, it’s our view
that Avaya is clearly reinforcing our status as a trusted solution
provider for companies of all sizes on their digital transformation
journeys.”
Avaya improved its position on both ability to execute and completeness
of vision compared to the previous year’s results.
Avaya is investing significantly in its Unified Communications portfolio
to provide customers the solutions they want and need to fully leverage
UC, including telephony, video, mobility, messaging, meetings and team
collaboration. For example, the Avaya Equinox application now
streamlines collaboration across all communications channels for small
businesses to large enterprise, and a new suite of handsets further
integrates applications to help drive new levels of efficiencies.
Customers can also deploy in leading cloud environments in addition to
other Infrastructure as a Service options, with further Avaya Cloud
options planned. And over the course of the next year, the company will
introduce additional innovative capabilities with AI and blockchain
integrations.
The 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications report evaluated
eight UC vendors on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
Gartner then positions companies within one of four quadrants:
Visionaries, Niche Players, Challengers, and Leaders. Gartner defines
“Unified Communications Solutions — equipment, software and services —
as offerings that facilitate the use of multiple enterprise
communications methods to achieve those aims. UC solutions integrate
communications channels (media), networks and systems, as well as IT
business applications, and, in some cases, consumer applications and
devices.” Gartner divides UC into six broad communication product areas:
Telephony, Meeting Solutions, Messaging, Presence and Instance Messaging
(IM), Clients, and Communications-Enabled Business Processes.
In May, Avaya was positioned as a Leader in the 2018
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide,
marking the 17th time that Avaya has been in a Leader
position.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, Steve Blood, Megan
Marek Fernandez, Mike Fasciani, Rafael A Benitez, 25 July 2018.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide,
Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, 17 May 2018.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
