Avaya : Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications

Combined with Avaya’s recognition as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, we believe the company’s leadership in enabling Digital Transformation is clear

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that Avaya is again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, the ninth time that the company has been in a Leader position. Companies in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant are defined as companies that “execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

“We are proud to have been named as a Leader by Gartner in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, included for the ninth time,” said Jim Chirico, President and CEO, Avaya. “Earning this distinction, we believe, reflects our continued innovation and differentiated and valued solutions in UC. More importantly, we feel it also reflects on the deep relationships we have with our clients, providing them with communication solutions that help enable their organizations to operate in a highly mobile, competitive and fast-paced environment. Combined with our recognition earlier this year as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, it’s our view that Avaya is clearly reinforcing our status as a trusted solution provider for companies of all sizes on their digital transformation journeys.”

Avaya improved its position on both ability to execute and completeness of vision compared to the previous year’s results.

Avaya is investing significantly in its Unified Communications portfolio to provide customers the solutions they want and need to fully leverage UC, including telephony, video, mobility, messaging, meetings and team collaboration. For example, the Avaya Equinox application now streamlines collaboration across all communications channels for small businesses to large enterprise, and a new suite of handsets further integrates applications to help drive new levels of efficiencies. Customers can also deploy in leading cloud environments in addition to other Infrastructure as a Service options, with further Avaya Cloud options planned. And over the course of the next year, the company will introduce additional innovative capabilities with AI and blockchain integrations.

The 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications report evaluated eight UC vendors on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner then positions companies within one of four quadrants: Visionaries, Niche Players, Challengers, and Leaders. Gartner defines “Unified Communications Solutions — equipment, software and services — as offerings that facilitate the use of multiple enterprise communications methods to achieve those aims. UC solutions integrate communications channels (media), networks and systems, as well as IT business applications, and, in some cases, consumer applications and devices.” Gartner divides UC into six broad communication product areas: Telephony, Meeting Solutions, Messaging, Presence and Instance Messaging (IM), Clients, and Communications-Enabled Business Processes.

In May, Avaya was positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, marking the 17th time that Avaya has been in a Leader position.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications, Steve Blood, Megan Marek Fernandez, Mike Fasciani, Rafael A Benitez, 25 July 2018.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, 17 May 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Avaya

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005571/en/