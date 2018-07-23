Log in
AVCORP INDUSTRIES, INC. (AVP)
Avcorp Industries : announces 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

07/23/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Corporation", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2018 Highlights

Key financial results include:

  • First quarter 2018 operating loss was reduced by $4,011,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness
  • On March 28, 2018, signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional USD$10 million operating line of credit.
  • Avcorp is a member of Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster ("CDTS") which was awarded funding under the Federal Government's Innovation Supercluster Initiative ("ISI").
  • In Comtek's continuing effort to reduce the operator's key metric of turnaround time for repaired components, while still providing premium quality, Comtek has embarked on deploying a forward base of operations located in the United Kingdom. Doors open in the third quarter and will initially provide much needed support for the growing Q400 fleet in Europe.
  • On April 19, 2018 Avcorp's Board appointed Amandeep Kaler, formerly the General Manager of Avcorp's Delta operations, as the new CEO of Avcorp Group.

Review of 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ending March 31, 2018, the Avcorp Group recorded losses from operations totaling $4,606,000 from $43,276,000 revenue, which include costs incurred on start-up of new programs, as compared to $8,617,000 operating losses from $38,568,000 revenue for the same quarter in the previous year. Increased sales and continued consolidation of operating costs have resulted in reduced current quarter operating losses, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017. It should be noted that 2018 operating losses benefited by $1,965,000 income from amortization of an unfavourable contract liability into income (2017: $2,636,000). 

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, cash flows from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non‑cash working capital, utilized $4,572,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $9,703,000 of cash during the quarter ended March 31, 2017; a significant $5,131,000 improvement, primarily attributable to a reduction in operating losses during 2018 in comparison to 2017. Changes in non-cash working capital during the current quarter further utilized cash flows from operating activities by $7,653,000 as compared to the same quarter in the previous year during which non-cash working capital provided $9,327,000; primarily as a result of a growth in accounts receivable attributable to increased sales.

As at March 31, 2018, the Company had $2,313,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2017: $5,212,000) and had utilized $74,558,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2017: $61,283,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $75,701,000 as at March 31, 2018 which has increased from the December 31, 2017 $63,613,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $26,519,000 surplus as at March 31, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $37,889,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at March 31, 2018 is $164,943,000 (December 31, 2017: $157,185,000).

The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarter ended March 31, 2018 can be found at www.avcorp.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation.  The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures.  Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft. 

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc.  Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

(Signed)
AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,
AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures.  These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following:  (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.


CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$2,313

$5,212

Accounts receivable

27,901

18,942

Contract assets

16,061

-

Inventories

25,091

42,781

Prepayments and other assets

3,970

4,390

75,336

71,325

Non-current assets

Prepaid rent

146

146

Development costs

8,444

8,623

Property, plant and equipment

29,542

29,318

Intangibles

3,859

3,864

Total assets

 

117,327

113,276

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

74,558

61,283

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

26,473

23,834

Current portion of term debt

1,372

1,285

Customer advance

6,536

7,227

Deferred program revenues

15,679

17,131

Unfavourable contracts liability

17,302

16,881

Onerous contract provision

9,117

7,297

151,037

134,938

Non-current liabilities

Deferred gain and lease inducement

63

100

Term debt

2,187

1,885

Deferred program revenues

2,166

110

Unfavourable contracts liability

26,396

27,579

Onerous contract provision

2,924

6,069

 

184,773

170,681

(Deficiency) Equity

Capital stock

82,905

82,905

Contributed surplus

7,075

6,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,517

9,896

Accumulated deficit

(164,943)

(157,185)

 

(67,446)

(57,405)

Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity

 

117,327

113,276

 

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31

2018

2017

Revenues

$43,276

$38,568

Cost of sales

42,503

41,460

Gross profit (loss)

773

(2,892)

Administrative and general expenses

5,235

5,655

Office equipment depreciation

144

70

Operating Loss

(4,606)

(8,617)

Finance costs – net

 

1,036

776

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(41)

705

Net loss on sale of equipment

-

15

Loss before income tax

(5,601)

(10,113)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss for the period

(5,601)

(10,113)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,379)

668

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

(7,980)

(9,445)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.02)

(0.03)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)

337,405

307,141

 

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31

2018

2017

Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

Net loss for the year


Adjustment for items not affecting cash:                                 

$(5,601)

$(10,113)

Interest expense



Depreciation

1,036

245

Development cost amortization

1,093

1,014

Intangible assets amortization

1,230

397

Non-cash financing cost accretion

330

331

Loss (Gain) on disposal of equipment                         

2

536

Provision for unfavourable contracts

(1,965)

(2,636)

Provision for onerous contracts

(1,616)

-

Provision for obsolete inventory

1,199

85

Stock based compensation

96

216

Unrealized foreign exchange

(341)

224

Other items

(35)

(2)

Cash flows (used in) operating activities before changes in non-cash

working capital

(4,572)

(9,703)

Changes in non-cash working capital



Accounts receivable

(6,730)

3,914

Contract assets

(1,820)

-

Inventories

430

2,626

Prepayments and other assets

(358)

(354)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,404

6,103

Customer advance payable

(877)

(1,205)

Deferred program revenues

(702)

(1,757)

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(12,225)

(376)

Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of equipment

-

20

Purchase of equipment

(704)

(825)

Addition of developed software

(220)

-

Payments relating to development costs and tooling

(1,051)

(663)

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(1,975)

(1,468)

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

Increase in bank indebtedness

11,400

520

Payment of interest

(993)

(125)

Proceeds from term debt

412

1,213

Repayment of term debt

(98)

(39)

Net cash from financing activities

10,721

1,569

Net decrease in cash

(3,479)

(275)

Net foreign exchange difference

280

535

Cash - Beginning of the period

5,212

3,960

Cash - End of the period

2,313

4,220

 

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Capital Stock




Number of
Shares

Amount

Contributed
Surplus

Deficit

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive 
Income

Total
Deficiency





Balance at December 31, 2016

307,141,184

80,302

6,744

(98,647)

4,718

(6,883)





Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

217

-

-

217





Unrealized currency gain on

translation for the period

-

-

-

-

668

668





Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(10,113)

-

(10,113)





Balance March 31, 2017

307,141,184

80,302

6,961

(108,760)

5,386

(16,111)





Restated balance at January 1, 20181

337,404,502

82,905

6,979

(159,342)

9,896

59,562





Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

96

-

-

96





Unrealized currency gain on translation for the quarter

-

-

-

-

(2,379)

(2,379)





Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(5,601)

-

(5,601)





Balance March 31, 2018

337,404,502

82,905

7,075

(164,943)

7,517

(67,446)


1.

The Company has initially applied IFRS 15 using the retrospective with cumulative effect method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avcorp-announces-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-300684962.html

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
