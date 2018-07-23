Log in
AVENIRA LTD (AEV)
Avenira : Strengthened Leadership and Corporate Update

07/23/2018 | 04:43am CEST

  • Chairman and experienced mining financier Brett Clark to take a more active role to support Avenira

  • Baobab Expansion Project Feasibility Study due in the fourth quarter of 2018

  • Gadde Bissik mine selling phosphate rock to a local major fertiliser company

  • Improving phosphate price environment led by improved fertiliser market sentiment

Disclaimer

Avenira Limited published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:42:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Calvarin Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Brett David Clark Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Wheatley Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Ian James McCubbing Independent Non-Executive Director
Farouk Chaouni Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVENIRA LTD-42.55%23
CRH PLC0.56%29 656
LAFARGEHOLCIM-13.76%28 960
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY15.10%27 289
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-22.17%16 559
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-3.50%16 514
