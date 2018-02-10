AVEO Oncology : and EUSA Pharma Announce Encouraging Preliminary Results from Phase 2 Portion of the TiNivo Study in Renal Cell Carcinoma

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ: AVEO) and EUSA Pharma today announced the
presentation of preliminary results from the Phase 2 portion of the
TiNivo study, a Phase 1b/2 multicenter trial of oral (PO) tivozanib
(FOTIVDA®) in combination with intravenous (IV) nivolumab
(OPDIVO®, Bristol-Myers Squibb), an immune checkpoint, or
PD-1, inhibitor, for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma
(mRCC). The results were presented today at the 2018 American Society of
Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), in a
poster presentation titled “Tivozanib combined with nivolumab: Phase
Ib/II study in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC)” (Abstract 618). A
copy of the presentation is available at www.aveooncology.com
or further information can be obtained via EUSA
Pharma Medical Information.
The Phase 1/2 study has enrolled a total of 27 patients. The Phase 2
portion of the study (n=21) was designed to assess the safety,
tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of the full dose and schedule of
PO tivozanib (1.5 mg/QD for 21 days followed by a 7-day rest period), as
established in the Phase 1 portion of the study (n=6), in combination
with IV nivolumab (240 mg every 2 weeks). The combination was generally
well tolerated. Treatment-related Grade 3/4 adverse events occurred in
44% of patients, the most common of which was hypertension.
Preliminary efficacy was assessed in 14 patients treated with the full
dose and schedule of PO tivozanib in combination with IV nivolumab and
enrolled at least 4 months prior to the data cutoff date. Of these,
seven had received at least one prior systemic therapy. An objective
response rate was observed in 64% of patients (partial responses), and a
disease control rate (partial response + stable disease) was observed in
100% of patients. At the time of data collection, 11 of 14 evaluable
patients remained on study.
“These preliminary data continue to support the rationale for choosing a
high-specificity VEGF inhibitor TKI, such as tivozanib, in building upon
the benefit of immune checkpoint therapy in renal cancer,” said Doctor
Bernard Escudier, MD, ex-Chairman of the Genitourinary Oncology
Committee, Gustave Roussy, and lead investigator of the study.
“Combining VEGF TKIs and immune checkpoint inhibitors has been hampered
by toxicity, potentially emerging with the use of other TKIs, while
minimal off-target toxicities have been observed with tivozanib in this
combination. These results open the possibility for triple-combination
therapy using tivozanib, nivolumab and ipilimumab, an immune system
activator targeting CTLA-4.”
“We believe that VEGF TKI-immunotherapy combinations are the obvious
next step in the evolution of treatment within mRCC, which underscores
the need for a VEGF therapy with best-in-class safety,” said Michael
Needle, M.D., chief medical officer of AVEO. “The preliminary activity
and favorable safety profile observed thus far in the TiNivo study are
encouraging and support the further exploration of tivozanib
combinations with immuno-oncology therapies. In addition to the TiNivo
study, we continue to look forward to topline data in the second quarter
of 2018 from our Phase 3 TIVO-3 study, which, together with the
previously completed TIVO-1 trial of tivozanib in the first line
treatment of mRCC, is designed to support a request for regulatory
approval of tivozanib in North America as a first and third line
treatment for mRCC.”
Lee Morley, EUSA Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are excited
by the continued development potential for tivozanib and the data
arising from initial studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.
As an effective TKI with a favorable tolerability profile, we are
already launching tivozanib across the EU in line with its recent
approval as monotherapy in the first line setting, and on the basis of
the TiNivo study, we look forward to the potential to develop new
innovative treatment options for patients in the future.”
About Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®)
Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is an oral, once-daily, vascular
endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin and approved for the treatment of adult
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union
plus Norway and Iceland. It is a potent, selective and long half-life
inhibitor of all three VEGF receptors and is designed to optimize VEGF
blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities, potentially resulting
in improved efficacy and minimal dose modifications.1,2
Tivozanib has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell
production in preclinical models, enabling potentially enhanced activity
when used in combination with immune modulating therapy. As part of a
North American registration plan, Tivozanib is currently being studied
in the Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial, a randomized, controlled, multi-center,
open-label study to compare tivozanib to sorafenib in subjects with
refractory advanced RCC. Tivozanib has been investigated in several
tumors types, including renal cell, hepatocellular, colorectal and
breast cancers.
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and
other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent,
selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth
factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal
cell carcinoma and other cancers. AVEO is leveraging multiple
partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in
oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its
pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer and cachexia (wasting
syndrome). Tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) is approved by the European
Commission for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell
carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway and Iceland. For more
information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.
About EUSA Pharma
Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company
with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care. The company has
commercial operations in the US and Europe, and a wider distribution
network in approximately 40 countries around the world. EUSA Pharma is
led by an experienced management team with a strong record of building
successful specialty pharmaceutical companies, and is supported by
significant funding raised from leading life science investor EW
Healthcare Partners. For more information visit www.eusapharma.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,” “should,” “would,”
“seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,” “strategy,” or the negative
of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements
include, among others, statements about: the expected benefits of
combining TKIs and checkpoint inhibitors; the expected timeline for
reporting topline data from TIVO-3; and AVEO’s strategy, prospects,
plans and objectives, including as they pertain specifically to
tivozanib. AVEO has based its expectations and estimates on assumptions
that may prove to be incorrect. As a result, readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on these expectations and estimates. Actual
results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and
expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that AVEO makes
due to a number of important factors, including risks relating to AVEO’s
ability to enter into and maintain its third party collaboration and
license agreements, and its ability, and the ability of its licensees
and other partners, to achieve development and commercialization
objectives under these arrangements; AVEO’s ability, and the ability of
its collaborators and licensees, to demonstrate to the satisfaction of
applicable regulatory agencies the safety, efficacy and clinically
meaningful benefit of AVEO’s product candidates, including tivozanib.
AVEO faces other risks relating to its business as well, including risks
relating to its ability to successfully enroll and complete clinical
trials, including the TIVO-3 and TiNivo studies; AVEO’s ability to
achieve and maintain compliance with all regulatory requirements
applicable to its product candidates; AVEO’s ability to obtain and
maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights relating
to its product candidates and technologies; developments, expenses and
outcomes related to AVEO’s shareholder litigation; AVEO’s ability to
successfully implement its strategic plans; AVEO’s ability to raise the
substantial additional funds required to achieve its goals, including
those goals pertaining to the development and commercialization of
tivozanib; unplanned capital requirements; adverse general economic and
industry conditions; competitive factors; and those risks discussed in
the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Liquidity and
Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in
other filings that AVEO may make with the SEC in the future. The
forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views
as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent
events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may
elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the
future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should,
therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing
AVEO's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.
References
1. Fotivda (Tivozanib) SmPC August 2017
2. Motzer RJ, Nosov D,
Eisen T, et al. J Clin Oncol 2013; 31(30): 3791-9.
