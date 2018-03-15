Log in
AVES ONE AG
Aves One AG: Aves orders a further 500 brand-new swap bodies

03/15/2018

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
15.03.2018 / 09:54
Aves orders a further 500 brand-new swap bodies

Hamburg, 15 March 2018 -Aves One AG has ordered a further total of 500 swap bodies with an investment volume of around EUR 4.6 million. All the transport containers have been leased for 5 years to one of Germany's leading parcel and cargo service providers. The swap bodies are scheduled for delivery in various tranches and handover to the hirer between May and October 2018. Including the 500 swap bodies just ordered, Aves has at its disposal a portfolio of around 5,250 swap bodies.

A swap body is an interchangeable load carrier with four fold-out support legs that can be transported flexibly on various carrier vehicles. The main hirers are logistics companies such as DHL, DPD or UPS in the so-called courier, express and parcel market (CEP market), who employ the flexible use of swap bodies as a competitive advantage. Increasing online trading in the B2C (business to consumer) segment remains one of the main growth drivers. Industry experts estimate that the European swap body fleet consists of around 300,000 transport containers.

About Aves One AG:

Aves One AG is a Prime Standard stock exchange listed company headquartered in Hamburg. The Group invests in a portfolio holding of long-lifetime logistics assets, especially in the Rail, Container and Logistics Property business divisions. The intention is for Aves to continue the growth course consistently through further purchased acquisitions in the coming years. Doubling assets to a volume of around EUR 1 billion by 2020 is planned.

More information: www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350
Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359
E-mail [email protected]


15.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 45
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London

 
