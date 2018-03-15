DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Aves One AG: Aves orders a further 500 brand-new swap bodies



15.03.2018 / 09:54

Aves orders a further 500 brand-new swap bodies

Hamburg, 15 March 2018 -Aves One AG has ordered a further total of 500 swap bodies with an investment volume of around EUR 4.6 million. All the transport containers have been leased for 5 years to one of Germany's leading parcel and cargo service providers. The swap bodies are scheduled for delivery in various tranches and handover to the hirer between May and October 2018. Including the 500 swap bodies just ordered, Aves has at its disposal a portfolio of around 5,250 swap bodies.

A swap body is an interchangeable load carrier with four fold-out support legs that can be transported flexibly on various carrier vehicles. The main hirers are logistics companies such as DHL, DPD or UPS in the so-called courier, express and parcel market (CEP market), who employ the flexible use of swap bodies as a competitive advantage. Increasing online trading in the B2C (business to consumer) segment remains one of the main growth drivers. Industry experts estimate that the European swap body fleet consists of around 300,000 transport containers.

About Aves One AG:

Aves One AG is a Prime Standard stock exchange listed company headquartered in Hamburg. The Group invests in a portfolio holding of long-lifetime logistics assets, especially in the Rail, Container and Logistics Property business divisions. The intention is for Aves to continue the growth course consistently through further purchased acquisitions in the coming years. Doubling assets to a volume of around EUR 1 billion by 2020 is planned.

More information: www.avesone.com

