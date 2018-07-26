Log in
Schneider Electric raises fiscal year outlook again; sees growth across businesses, regions

07/26/2018 | 07:33am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric, is pictured ahead of a speech in Beijing

(Reuters) - French electrical equipment producer Schneider Electric on Thursday raised its forecasts for the current fiscal year, buoyed by growth across all of its businesses and the regions it operates in.

Although not entirely unexpected, this upgrade follows a series of positive events where Schneider surpassed its own targets and hiked its outlook this and last year.

The company said it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) organic growth to be between 7 and 9 percent, an upgrade from "around 7 percent" initially, while it raised the full-year sales organic growth range to 5 to 6 percent from 3 to 5 percent before.

"In Q2, we accelerate both in growth and performance," Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider's chairman and chief executive officer said in a statement.

"Our focused and synergetic portfolio continues to gain share, benefiting both our core businesses of Energy Management and Industrial Automation," he said.

"In H2 2018, the Group expects to benefit from its balanced exposure to end-markets and geographies," he added.

The recent acquirer of British Aveva posted strong January-June results with adjusted EBITDA of 1.77 billion euros ($2.08 billion) on revenues of 12.32 billion euros, growing 7 percent organically, while its net income came in at 1.02 billion euros.

Although it crossed the 1 billion euro threshold for the first time in the company's history, net income missed market expectations, hit by restructuring charges and amortisation and depreciation of intangibles linked to acquisitions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an average organic sales growth of 6.24 percent to 12.31 billion euros with adjusted EBITDA at 1.78 billion and net income growing to 1.11 billion euros.

Asia Pacific region accounted for roughly 30 percent of the revenues and posted a double-digit growth as demand in China remained strong and the country's residential markets continued to grow.

The company's Medium Voltage business in the Energy Management division, a drag for the past couple of years, returned to growth as selectivity initiatives under the Medium Voltage Rebound programme completed.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 721 M
EBIT 2019 165 M
Net income 2019 67,5 M
Finance 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 63,69
P/E ratio 2020 46,43
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
Capitalization 4 282 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Hayman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Ravi Gopinath Chief Operating Officer
James Singer Kidd CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Andrew McCloskey Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC-4.01%5 691
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.43%133 748
ACCENTURE9.14%111 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES47.89%111 619
VMWARE, INC.20.61%61 412
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.74%60 660