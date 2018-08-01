Avi Tech Electronics : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2018 17:40

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Executive Director

Announcement Reference SG180801OTHRR77R

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Adrian Chan Pengee

Designation Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Executive Director

Additional Details

Date Of Appointment 01/08/2018

Name Of Person Lim Tai Meng Alvin

Age 41

Country Of Principal Residence Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Based on the expertise and past experience of Mr Alvin Lim, the Board believes that he is able to perform his duties and responsibilities that are in line with his role within the Group.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Son of the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (Lim Eng Hong)

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Mr Alvin Lim Tai Meng is the Group's Chief Operating Officer. He joined the Group in 2002 and is responsible for overseeing the Group's operations for Burn-In Services, Burn-In Board Manufacturing and PCBA Services and Engineering Services. Mr Lim also develops the competitive positioning and strategies of the Group and manages the sales, marketing and business development functions. Mr Lim was the Chief Operating Officer (USA Operations) from 2009 to 2011 and was responsible for strategising and promoting the Group's business in the market. Mr Lim started as a Sales Engineer with the Group, responsible for the sales and marketing team for the test equipment and sockets. He was subsequently promoted to Section Manager in the Engineering Services division to manage the manufacturing of System Level Test (SLT), Hybrid System Test (HST) thermal trays and Fusion system build to meet customer's needs, and thereafter became a Special Project Manager. With his vast experience in managing operations, Mr Lim was later promoted to oversee the Burn-In Board Manufacturing and PCBA Services division, and Engineering Services manufacturing operations. In May 2013, Mr Lim was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Group.

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details Avi-Tech Electronics Limited

- 105,000 shares

Past (for the last 5 years) None

Present Avi-Tech, Inc

AVT Connect Pte. Ltd.

(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No