Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Avi Tech Electronics Ltd    AVTH   SG1CC0000008

AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD (AVTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avi Tech Electronics : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:53am CEST

Aug 01, 2018

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2018 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Executive Director
Announcement Reference SG180801OTHRR77R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Adrian Chan Pengee
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Executive Director
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 01/08/2018
Name Of Person Lim Tai Meng Alvin
Age 41
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Based on the expertise and past experience of Mr Alvin Lim, the Board believes that he is able to perform his duties and responsibilities that are in line with his role within the Group.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Son of the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (Lim Eng Hong)
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Mr Alvin Lim Tai Meng is the Group's Chief Operating Officer. He joined the Group in 2002 and is responsible for overseeing the Group's operations for Burn-In Services, Burn-In Board Manufacturing and PCBA Services and Engineering Services. Mr Lim also develops the competitive positioning and strategies of the Group and manages the sales, marketing and business development functions. Mr Lim was the Chief Operating Officer (USA Operations) from 2009 to 2011 and was responsible for strategising and promoting the Group's business in the market. Mr Lim started as a Sales Engineer with the Group, responsible for the sales and marketing team for the test equipment and sockets. He was subsequently promoted to Section Manager in the Engineering Services division to manage the manufacturing of System Level Test (SLT), Hybrid System Test (HST) thermal trays and Fusion system build to meet customer's needs, and thereafter became a Special Project Manager. With his vast experience in managing operations, Mr Lim was later promoted to oversee the Burn-In Board Manufacturing and PCBA Services division, and Engineering Services manufacturing operations. In May 2013, Mr Lim was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Group.
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details Avi-Tech Electronics Limited
- 105,000 shares
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) None
Present Avi-Tech, Inc
AVT Connect Pte. Ltd.
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No
If No, Please provide details of any training undertaken in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company No prior experience. Have attended Listed Companies Director Essentials course conducted by SID in May 2017, and sitting in for all Board of Directors meetings.

Disclaimer

Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:52:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
11:53aAVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
11:53aAVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Executive Directo..
PU
06/20DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
05/15FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
02/21AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2016DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 5,70 M
Net income 2018 5,00 M
Finance 2018 24,1 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 13,33
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 71,8 M
Chart AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avi Tech Electronics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng Hong Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thiam Beng Khor Non-Executive Chairman
Tai Meng Lim Chief Operating Officer
Nin Choon Wang Chief Financial Officer
Chung Meng Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD-16.67%53
ASML HOLDING26.42%92 771
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION3.57%30 814
FORTIVE CORPORATION13.45%28 307
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.07%28 260
QORVO22.76%10 151
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.