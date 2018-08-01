Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Avi Tech Electronics Ltd    AVTH   SG1CC0000008

AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD (AVTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avi Tech Electronics : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest Of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:53am CEST

Aug 01, 2018

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2018 17:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest of Director
Announcement Reference SG180801OTHRFH9P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Adrian Chan Pengee
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 01/08/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 26,326 bytes)

Disclaimer

Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:52:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
11:53aAVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
11:53aAVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Executive Directo..
PU
06/20DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
05/15FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
02/21AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2017DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
2017AVI TECH ELECTRONICS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ ..
PU
2016DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Inter..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 5,70 M
Net income 2018 5,00 M
Finance 2018 24,1 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 13,33
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 71,8 M
Chart AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avi Tech Electronics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng Hong Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thiam Beng Khor Non-Executive Chairman
Tai Meng Lim Chief Operating Officer
Nin Choon Wang Chief Financial Officer
Chung Meng Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD-16.67%53
ASML HOLDING26.42%92 771
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION3.57%30 814
FORTIVE CORPORATION13.45%28 307
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.07%28 260
QORVO22.76%10 151
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.