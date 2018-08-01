Avi Tech Electronics : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Disclosure Of Interest Of Director
08/01/2018 | 11:53am CEST
Aug 01, 2018
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 1, 2018 17:42
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Disclosure of Interest of Director
Announcement Reference
SG180801OTHRFH9P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Adrian Chan Pengee
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
01/08/2018
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 26,326 bytes)
