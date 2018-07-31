Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Avia Solutions Group AB    ASGG   LT0000128381

AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB (ASGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avia : Laserpas to Establish a Company in Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Laserpas, an aerial power line inspection company, has received an official invitation to participate in the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2018 (KSGC). In August, the Company will begin an accelerated startup process that includes personal mentoring and support from the Korean government. Throughout the next 3.5 months, the Laserpas team will establish a company and make connections in Korea.

The challenge began in May when companies began submitting the documents to enter the competition. In the 2017 Challenge, 1515 teams from 118 countries around the world submitted documents. This year's challenge will bring in 80 top-tier tech startups from all over the world and provide the top 40 winners with full financial support for their business development in Asia during 2019. The companies that place within the top four positions will also receive large financial rewards along with all of the other help provided to participants.

Although the monetary help from the competition is a huge benefit, the competition itself offers keys to some vital doors throughout Korea and all of the Asian region. In general, Korea offers pivotal opportunities to startup companies working with technology. Large corporations in the country are not only accepting of innovative startup ideas but actively searching for new ideas to usher in the future. Laserpas's mentor will help the company make connections within tech industry giants such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai.

Mantas Vaskela Laserpas CEO has stated, 'We see this as the perfect stepping stone into a market that is waiting for a solution like ours. Being selected to participate in this prestigious competition, shows that we have technology and solutions that set us apart and will help us gain recognition in not only the Asian market but the whole world.'

Disclaimer

AB Avia Solutions Group published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
09:43aAVIA : Laserpas to Establish a Company in Korea
PU
07/30AVIA : Regarding publication of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delis..
PU
07/27AVIA : Opinion of the Management Board of Avia Solutions Group AB about the subm..
PU
07/25AVIA : Effects of Beating the Summer Heat with Electricity
PU
07/23AVIA : Five Ways Airlines of North America are Dealing with Empty Cockpits
PU
07/20AVIA : Prodigy Avia Solutions to open a subsidiary in Cameroon
AQ
07/11AVIA : Notice on convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
07/10AVIA : Notice of the receipt of notification on exceeding threshold of 75% of vo..
PU
07/04Avia sees major potential for pilot training
AQ
07/04Avia sees major potential for pilot training
AQ
More news
Chart AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Avia Solutions Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gediminas iemelis Chairman-Management Board
Vladas Bagavicius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aurimas Sanikovas Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Tadas Goberis Member-Supervisory Board
Karolina Savickaite Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB-7.38%32
AENA-8.25%26 845
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS22.65%22 418
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD0.85%11 853
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-5.97%6 466
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-8.12%5 792
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.