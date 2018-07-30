Avia : Regarding publication of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of Avia Solutions Group AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

On 30 July 2018 Avia Solutions Group AB (the Company) received information from the shareholders of the Company (HAIFO LTD, acting pursuant to Article 87 section 3 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies, as the entity authorised by the following parties of the agreement referred to in Article 87 section 1 point 5 of the same law: ZIA VALDA CYPRUS LTD, HARBERIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED, AB 'ŽIA valda', MESOTANIA HOLDINGS LIMITED, uždaroji akcinė bendrovė 'Indeco: Investment and Development', AB 'AviaAM Leasing', MFO-A Lux S.a r.l., TIPERAN LIMITED, MAG Services Establishment, X7 Procapital Fund, Anatolij Legenzov, Josif Legenzov, Žilvinas Lapinskas, Daumantas Lapinskas and Renata Legenzova) that on 30 July 2018 they have published the circular of a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The tender offer price is PLN 15.18 per 1 (one) ordinary registered, book entry form share of the Company EUR 0.29 par value each (ISIN code LT0000128381). Date of the beginning of the sale order acceptance period - 31 July 2018, date of the end of the sale order acceptance period - 29 August 2018.

Comprehensive conditions of the tender offer are presented in the circular (Annex No 1).

Annex No 1:

The circular on a tender offer (the Polish version).

The circular on a tender offer (non-binding translation into English).

Source of information: Warsaw Stock Exchange

Giedrius Karsokas

Corporate Affairs Director

[email protected]tel. +37063100959