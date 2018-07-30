Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Avia Solutions Group AB    ASGG   LT0000128381

AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB (ASGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avia : Regarding publication of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of Avia Solutions Group AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:57am CEST

On 30 July 2018 Avia Solutions Group AB (the Company) received information from the shareholders of the Company (HAIFO LTD, acting pursuant to Article 87 section 3 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies, as the entity authorised by the following parties of the agreement referred to in Article 87 section 1 point 5 of the same law: ZIA VALDA CYPRUS LTD, HARBERIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED, AB 'ŽIA valda', MESOTANIA HOLDINGS LIMITED, uždaroji akcinė bendrovė 'Indeco: Investment and Development', AB 'AviaAM Leasing', MFO-A Lux S.a r.l., TIPERAN LIMITED, MAG Services Establishment, X7 Procapital Fund, Anatolij Legenzov, Josif Legenzov, Žilvinas Lapinskas, Daumantas Lapinskas and Renata Legenzova) that on 30 July 2018 they have published the circular of a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The tender offer price is PLN 15.18 per 1 (one) ordinary registered, book entry form share of the Company EUR 0.29 par value each (ISIN code LT0000128381). Date of the beginning of the sale order acceptance period - 31 July 2018, date of the end of the sale order acceptance period - 29 August 2018.

Comprehensive conditions of the tender offer are presented in the circular (Annex No 1).

Annex No 1:
The circular on a tender offer (the Polish version).

Annex No 1:
The circular on a tender offer (non-binding translation into English).

Source of information: Warsaw Stock Exchange

Giedrius Karsokas
Corporate Affairs Director
[email protected]tel. +37063100959

Disclaimer

AB Avia Solutions Group published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 07:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
09:57aAVIA : Regarding publication of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delis..
PU
07/27AVIA : Opinion of the Management Board of Avia Solutions Group AB about the subm..
PU
07/25AVIA : Effects of Beating the Summer Heat with Electricity
PU
07/23AVIA : Five Ways Airlines of North America are Dealing with Empty Cockpits
PU
07/20AVIA : Prodigy Avia Solutions to open a subsidiary in Cameroon
AQ
07/11AVIA : Notice on convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
07/10AVIA : Notice of the receipt of notification on exceeding threshold of 75% of vo..
PU
07/04Avia sees major potential for pilot training
AQ
07/04Avia sees major potential for pilot training
AQ
07/03SQUARE UP TO THE BIGGEST AVIATION CH : best initiatives of 2018
PU
More news
Chart AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Avia Solutions Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gediminas iemelis Chairman-Management Board
Vladas Bagavicius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aurimas Sanikovas Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Tadas Goberis Member-Supervisory Board
Karolina Savickaite Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB-7.38%32
AENA-7.40%26 845
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS22.71%22 418
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD0.85%11 853
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-5.97%6 466
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-8.12%5 792
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.