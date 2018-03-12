Log in
Avid Bioservices Inc    CDMO

AVID BIOSERVICES INC (CDMO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/12 05:33:53 pm
2.335 USD   +0.21%
Avid Bioservices Inc : Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/12/2018 | 05:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22533

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55,5 M
EBIT 2018 -15,2 M
Net income 2018 -26,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 105 M
Chart AVID BIOSERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Avid Bioservices Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CDMO | US05368M1062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AVID BIOSERVICES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger J. Lias President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Carleone Chairman
Mark R. Bamforth Independent Director
Patrick D. Walsh Independent Director
Joel McComb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID BIOSERVICES INC-39.95%105
BIOGEN-10.19%60 528
CSL LIMITED15.89%57 685
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.35%27 861
GRIFOLS SA-3.38%18 036
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-8.21%14 719
