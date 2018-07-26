Log in
Avid Announces Availability of MediaCentral | Editorial Management for Post Production Workflows

07/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq:AVID), the leading technology provider of software tools and platforms that power the media and entertainment industry, today announced the immediate availability of MediaCentral® | Editorial Management, an all-inclusive collaboration platform that empowers entire teams to take part in media creation workflows. MediaCentral | Editorial Management delivers intuitive media management in a streamlined user interface. With greater integration, speed, and collaboration, everyone from small editorial teams to larger post facilities can benefit from the platform.

Part of Avid’s latest video post production workflow innovations, MediaCentral | Editorial Management is a simple-to-deploy asset management tool that enables small-to-mid-size post production and broadcast teams to collaborate through secure, reliable and easily configured media workflows from both an integrated panel inside Media Composer®, as well as from a web browser and mobile clients. Enabled by Editorial Management’s new HyperBin architecture, for the first time ever, assistants and producers can create and modify HyperBins, add locators and metadata, create subclips, and perform other asset management tasks—all from MediaCentral | Cloud UX, an easy to use web browser interface, freeing the editor to spend more time creating and less time finding and managing media.

“Being a mid-sized production studio in an atypical market, we need to be as nimble and cost effective as possible; expanding project and media management tasks outside of Media Composer allows our team to collaborate with the speed and efficiency we need to take on demanding jobs under tight deadlines,” said Scott Roy, SVP of Post at Trailblazer Studios, which has been beta testing MediaCentral | Editorial Management. “MediaCentral | Editorial Management allows our teams to stay in sync by giving our show runners, story producers and assistant editors the ability to work within the same environment as our editorial team, giving them the tools they need to contribute to the story without ever having to leave their creative applications.”

“Video post production teams face greater pressure than ever before to work faster in higher resolutions like 4K and 8K,” said Alan Hoff, Vice President, Market Solutions at Avid. “MediaCentral | Editorial Management is designed specifically to meet the needs of smaller post production and broadcast teams working with Avid NEXIS®, giving them enhanced collaborative capabilities, greater control over their media assets, and the ability to stay in complete sync so that they can turn around their projects on time and at the highest quality.”

To learn more about MediaCentral | Editorial Management, please visit: http://www.avid.com/products/mediacentral/mediacentral-editorial-management.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, Artist, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, ScriptSync, PhraseFind, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:
Avid
Jim Sheehan
[email protected]
+1 978.640.3152        

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)  
Alex Humphries-French – UK
Tanya Roberts – USA                        
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
