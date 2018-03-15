Log in
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AVID)
Avid Technology, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23486

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 420 M
EBIT 2017 37,6 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capitalization 218 M
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Brian E. Agle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rashid Desai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Bakish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.-5.57%218
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%32 485
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%11 154
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 961
AISINOCO. LTD0.23%6 369
SYNNEX CORPORATION-9.42%4 947
