Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AVID)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Making The Cut: Stephen Ellis, ACE — Working Without a Safety Net

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:54pm CET

Stephen Ellis, ACE has been editing documentaries for over ten years and knows a thing or two about crafting a compelling story - but also recognises that editors work without a storytelling instruction manual.

In this video Stephen talks about how rookie editors start out trying to find 'the rules' of film-making, but practice - and making mistakes - allows them to see the bigger picture of shaping a story.

He also addresses the fear of 'is it any good?' and the invaluable feedback to be gained from watching your work with an audience to see how they react - and how invariably they will surprise you.

Avid Technology Inc. published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 14:54:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
03:54p MAKING THE CUT : Stephen Ellis, ACE — Working Without a Safety Net
12/22 THE EVOLUTION OF AN ENGINEER : How Pro Tools Propels Mike Avenaim’s Career
12/21 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Now Available — Avid Artist | DNxIV and Media Composer 8..
12/21 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Customer Association Commences 2nd Annual Vote to Raise Media ..
12/21 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Pro Tools Gets Boost on New iMac Pro
12/20 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Pro Tools Gets Boost on New iMac Pro; The fastest, most powerf..
12/20 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Students Learn Real-World Tech Skills and How to Manage Media ..
12/20 Avid Pro Tools Gets Boost on New iMac Pro
12/20 AVID TECHNOLOGY : Customer Association Commences 2nd Annual Vote to Raise Media ..
12/19 AVID PRO TOOLS + APPLE IMAC PRO : Tuned To Perform
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/07 TECHNOLOGY - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 55 pm
12/07 Dougherty & Co. downgrades Avid Tech
12/06 Avid Technology (AVID) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
12/04 Avid announces ITV Studios Daytime selection
11/27 TECHNOLOGY - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 55 pm
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 420 M
EBIT 2017 37,6 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capitalization 243 M
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | AVID | US05367P1003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Hernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Rosica President
Brian E. Agle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rashid Desai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Hawthorne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.33.86%243
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%31 090
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%10 510
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 810
AISINOCO. LTD15.34%6 519
SYNNEX CORPORATION12.88%5 460
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.