Making The Cut: Stephen Ellis, ACE — Working Without a Safety Net

Stephen Ellis, ACE has been editing documentaries for over ten years and knows a thing or two about crafting a compelling story - but also recognises that editors work without a storytelling instruction manual.

In this video Stephen talks about how rookie editors start out trying to find 'the rules' of film-making, but practice - and making mistakes - allows them to see the bigger picture of shaping a story.

He also addresses the fear of 'is it any good?' and the invaluable feedback to be gained from watching your work with an audience to see how they react - and how invariably they will surprise you.