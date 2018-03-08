Log in
AVIGILON CORP (AVO)
Avigilon Corp : Todays Research Reports on Avigilon Corporation, Zecotek Photonics Inc., dynaCERT Inc. and GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

03/08/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI has Initiated Coverage Today on:

Avigilon Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AVO.TO

Zecotek Photonics Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ZMS.V

dynaCERT Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DYA.V

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GPV.V

Avigilon's stock had no change Wednesday, to close the day at $26.94. The stock recorded a trading volume of 304,472 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 299,073 shares. In the last year, Avigilon's shares have traded in a range of 13.15 - 27.07. The share price has gained 104.87% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $25.31 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $20.74. Shares of Avigilon are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 62.80. Shares of Avigilon have gained approximately 27.74 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Avigilon Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=AVO.TO

On Wednesday, shares of Zecotek Photonics recorded a trading volume of 112,005 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 455,226 shares. The stock ended the day 3.85% higher at 0.27. The share price has gained 35.00% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.20 - 0.35. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.29 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.26. Shares of Zecotek Photonics have fallen approximately 10 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Zecotek Photonics Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ZMS.V

dynaCERT's stock moved 5.41% lower Wednesday, to close the day at $0.35. The stock recorded a trading volume of 48,384 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 301,491 shares. In the last year, dynaCERT's shares have traded in a range of 0.30 - 1.18. The share price has gained 16.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.38 is below its 200-day moving average of $0.50. Shares of dynaCERT have fallen approximately 27.08 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's dynaCERT Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DYA.V

On Wednesday, shares of GreenPower Motor recorded a trading volume of 43,300 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 79,524 shares. The stock ended the day 4.17% higher at 0.50. The share price has gained 61.29% from its 52-week low with a 52-week trading range of 0.31 - 0.71. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.47 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $0.41. Shares of GreenPower Motor have gained approximately 47.06 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GPV.V

Our Actionable Research on Avigilon Corporation (TSX:AVO.TO), Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSXV:ZMS.V), dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA.V) and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV.V) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 463 M
EBIT 2018 54,3 M
Net income 2018 37,8 M
Finance 2018 42,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 921 M
Chart AVIGILON CORP
Duration : Period :
Avigilon Corp Technical Analysis Chart | AVO | CA05369Q1063 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AVIGILON CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Henderson President & Chief Operating Officer
Samuel Cochrane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wan H. Jung Director
Murray Tevlin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIGILON CORP27.44%921
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%60 684
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%12 921
ALLEGION5.48%7 976
FLIR SYSTEMS8.32%6 934
DORMAKABA-15.15%3 428
