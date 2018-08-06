Avinger to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, August 13, 2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGR), a leading developer of innovative treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), will announce its second quarter 2018 results for the period ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 13, 2018 after market close. A conference call discussing the results will begin at 5:00 PM ET.



About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

