Avinger to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, August 13, 2018
0
08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGR), a leading developer of innovative treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), will announce its second quarter 2018 results for the period ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 13, 2018 after market close. A conference call discussing the results will begin at 5:00 PM ET.
A replay of the call will be available beginning August 13, 2018 at approximately 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET through August 27, 2018. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13682440. The webcast will also be available on Avinger's website for 3 months following the completion of the call at: www.avinger.com.
About Avinger, Inc. Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.
Public Relations Contact: Phil Preuss VP of Marketing & Business Operations Avinger, Inc. (650) 241-7942 [email protected]
Investor Contact: Mark Weinswig Chief Financial Officer Avinger, Inc. (650) 241-7916 [email protected]