Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budget Car Rental today announced that it has launched operations in Taiwan. Located at Taoyuan International Airport, Taichung International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Taipei’s Main Station, the new facilities offer business and leisure travelers a simple rental process with quality cars and service provided by representatives who are also fluent in English.



“With its mild weather, Taiwan is a year-round destination and has been referred to as the ‘hidden gem of Asia,’” said Mark Servodidio, president, International, Avis Budget Group. “We’re thrilled to expand our global presence and offer Budget’s high value and quality cars to the Taiwanese community and visitors to the island.”

The Budget fleet in Taiwan consists of automatic-transmission vehicles from manufacturers such as Ford and Volkswagen. Customers also benefit from friendly service and an array of optional products and services, including mobile Wi-Fi, global positioning system (GPS) navigation devices, child safety seats, vehicle damage coverage options and personal property protection packages.

Budget Taiwan is an independently-owned and operated licensee of Budget Car Rental. Licensees such as Budget Taiwan have the rights to operate under the Budget brand in specified territories and in accordance with Budget’s strict brand standards. Budget Taiwan is operated by Anweisi Car Rental Company Ltd. which has many years of experience offering a variety of mobility services on the island.

About Budget

Budget Car Rental is one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 3,500 locations in more than 120 countries. Budget is an industry leader in providing vehicle rental services to value-conscious travelers and also operates one of the largest local and one-way truck rental businesses in the United States, through a network of approximately 1,550 locations. Budget is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For further information, visit www.budget.com.