AVISTA CORP (AVA)
01:33pAVISTA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:06pAvista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Yea..
GL
07/30AVISTA : Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filings in Idaho
AQ
Avista Corp : Avista Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/01/2018 | 03:24pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-BFEB2972340F9.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 413 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 24,67
P/E ratio 2019 22,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 3 303 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target -8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Morris Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis P. Vermillion President & Director
Mark T. Thies Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James M. Kensok VP, Chief Information & Security Officer
Reed John Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVISTA CORP-1.77%3 303
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE22.84%43 648
ENGIE0.00%39 250
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.06%35 646
SEMPRA ENERGY8.11%30 238
ORSTED16.03%26 047
