AVITA Medical : Announces Presentation at ISPOR Meeting Validating Acute Burn Health Economic Model

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH,
OTCQX: AVMXY)
today announced that results from a study validating the predicted
outcomes and costs from an acute burns health economic model were
presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and
Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 23rd Annual International Meeting in
Baltimore, Maryland. The landmark model is the first validated economic
model available to assess the costs and clinical impact of new
interventions versus standard of care for inpatient treatment of acute
burns along the burn care continuum. The model demonstrates the ability
to predict the cost-effectiveness, incremental costs and the budget
impact of different care management approaches.
As presented last month at the American Burn Association (ABA) 50th
Annual Meeting in Chicago, the health economic model demonstrated that
the use of the RECELL® Device could reduce the cost of treatment by 44
percent or greater for patients with large burns. In addition, the
budget impact component of the model determined that in a burn center
with 200 patients, the use of the RECELL Device would reduce annual
total treatment costs from $43.3 million to $30.3 million, saving 30
percent or $13.0 million.
The presentation at ISPOR, “Inpatient Cost of Acute Care for Severe Burn
Patients: Validation of Economic Model for Adults and Children,”
describes that unlike other therapy areas, the cost effectiveness of new
interventions in burn care is rarely evaluated. Prior to the development
of this health economic model, no validated economic model was available
to assess the costs and clinical impact of new interventions versus
standard of care for inpatient treatment of acute burns along the burn
care continuum. To address this gap, a health economic model was
developed by IQVIA™, AVITA Medical and the Biomedical Advanced Research
and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Assistant Secretary for
Preparedness and Response, within the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services. Funding provided by BARDA, under Contract No.
HHSO100201500028C, to support the development of RECELL by AVITA Medical
has included support of the health economic model.
“This first landmark economic model examines the continuum of definitive
care in burns and can bring value to the burn community by estimating
the likely economic impact of new treatments for burns,” said Pinar
Bilir, IQVIA. “The model can also link key components of patient
characteristics, burn injury particulars, healthcare resource
utilization, treatment options and cost considerations in a flexible
framework to support decision-making. We were excited to see that
evaluating RECELL within this platform was able to translate clinical
outcomes into projected cost impact.”
The RECELL Device is an investigational medical device in the U.S. that
is designed to enable medical professionals to produce, at the
point-of-care, a REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION™ (RES™) using a small
sample of the patient’s own skin. The autologous suspension contains
cells necessary to regenerate epidermis and provides a new way to
achieve permanent closure in burns and other wounds while reducing the
amount of skin harvested at the time of surgery. Reduction in donor-site
skin requirements has important benefits from both clinical and health
economic perspectives.
A U.S. PreMarket Approval (PMA) application for the treatment of burn
injuries is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA). The Company expects completion of the FDA review
of the PMA during the third quarter of calendar 2018, followed by U.S.
approval and market launch. Last month researchers from major burn
centers throughout the U.S. made six presentations at the American Burn
Association (ABA) 50th Annual Meeting in Chicago describing the clinical
and cost-savings advantages of the RECELL Device in the treatment of
severe burns.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology
platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic
wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and
proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative
treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a
patient’s own skin. Our medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE
EPITHELIAL SUSPENSION™, an autologous suspension comprised of the
patient’s own skin cells and wound healing factors that are necessary to
regenerate natural healthy skin. This autologous suspension is then
sprayed onto the areas of the patient to be treated.
In the United States, the RECELL Device is an investigational device
limited by federal law to investigational use. In September 2017, AVITA
Medical submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a
PreMarket Approval (PMA) application for RECELL for the treatment of
burn injuries.
In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the
RECELL Device brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of
applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics. RECELL
Device is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. RECELL Device is designed for the treatment of burns and
plastic reconstructive procedures; REGENERCELL™ Autologous Cell
Harvesting Device has been formulated for chronic wounds including leg
and foot ulcers; and RENOVACELL™ Autologous Cell Harvesting Device is
tailored for aesthetic applications including the restoration of
pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
