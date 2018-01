British telecoms company KCOM Group Plc (>> KCOM Group PLC) said it expects annual core earnings to come in slightly ahead of its expectations, thanks to a multi-year rebate on its Hull and East Yorkshire network infrastructure.

The company, which provides communications services for customers such as Aviva Plc (>> Aviva), said revenue performance for the year ending March 31 would be slightly below its expectations.

