Aviva : Half-year Report - Part 3 of 4 - IFRS

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields START PART 3 of 4 Page 36 IFRS financial statements In this section Page B IFRS financial statements and notes Condensed consolidated financial statements Condensed consolidated income statement 37 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 38 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 39 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 40 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 41 Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 42 B1 Basis of preparation 42 B2 Presentation changes 42 B3 Exchange rates 42 B4 Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 43 B5 Segmental information 46 B6 Tax 55 B7 Earnings per share 57 B8 Dividends and appropriations 58 B9 Insurance liabilities 59 B10 Liability for investment contracts 61 B11 Reinsurance assets 63 B12 Effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period 63 B13 Borrowings 64 B14 Pension obligations and other provisions 65 B15 Related party transactions 66 B16 Fair value 67 B17 Risk management 73 B18 Cash and cash equivalents 78 B19 Contingent liabilities and other risk factors 78 B20 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 79 B21 Unallocated divisible surplus 79 B22 Subsequent events 79 Directors' responsibility statement 80 Independent review report to Aviva plc 81 # symbol denotes key performance indicators used as a base to determine or modify remuneration. ‡ denotes APMs which are key performance indicators. There have been no changes to the APMs used by the Group during period under review. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 37 Condensed consolidated income statement For the six month period ended 30 June 2018 Note Reviewed

6 months

2018

£m Reviewed

6 months

2017

£m Audited

full year

2017

£m Income Gross written premiums B5 15,180 13,576 27,606 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,096) (1,076) (2,229) Premiums written net of reinsurance 14,084 12,500 25,377 Net change in provision for unearned premiums (299) (365) (153) Net earned premiums 13,785 12,135 25,224 Fee and commission income 1,042 1,125 2,187 Net investment (expense)/income (492) 10,754 22,066 Share of profit after tax of joint ventures and associates 24 10 41 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates B4(b) 31 202 135 14,390 24,226 49,653 Expenses Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (11,506) (12,501) (24,113) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance B9(a)(ii) 1,832 (1,684) (1,074) Change in investment contract provisions (1,703) (5,584) (13,837) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 1,508 794 294 Fee and commission expense (2,117) (2,200) (4,329) Other expenses (1,706) (1,669) (3,537) Finance costs (266) (353) (683) (13,958) (23,197) (47,279) Profit before tax 432 1,029 2,374 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns B6 94 (154) (371) Profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 526 875 2,003 Tax expense B6 (56) (313) (728) Less: tax attributable to policyholders' returns B6 (94) 154 371 Tax attributable to shareholders' profits (150) (159) (357) Profit for the period 376 716 1,646 Attributable to: Equity holders of Aviva plc 330 637 1,497 Non-controlling interests 46 79 149 Profit for the period 376 716 1,646 Earnings per share B7 Basic (pence per share) 7.9p 14.9p 35.0p Diluted (pence per share) 7.8p 14.7p 34.6p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 38 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six month period ended 30 June 2018 Note Reviewed

6 months

2018

£m Reviewed

6 months

2017

£m Audited

full year

2017

£m Profit for the period 376 716 1,646 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement Investments classified as available for sale Fair value losses (3) (10) (7) Fair value gains transferred to profit on disposals (2) (2) (2) Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of joint ventures and associates (9) 1 6 Foreign exchange rate movements (81) 46 68 Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that may be reclassified subsequently to income statement B6(b) 4 5 5 Items that will not be reclassified to income statement Owner-occupied properties - fair value losses - (1) (1) Remeasurements of pension schemes B14 137 (36) (5) Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income statement B6(b) (24) 12 5 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 22 15 69 Total comprehensive income for the period 398 731 1,715 Attributable to: Equity holders of Aviva plc 362 619 1,523 Non-controlling interests 36 112 192 398 731 1,715 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 39 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the six month period ended 30 June 2018 Note Reviewed

6 months

2018

£m Reviewed

6 months

2017

£m Audited

full year

2017

£m Balance at 1 January as reported 19,135 19,551 19,551 Profit for the period 376 716 1,646 Other comprehensive income 22 15 69 Total comprehensive income for the period 398 731 1,715 Dividends and appropriations B8 (780) (684) (1,081) Non-controlling interests share of dividends declared in the period (46) (55) (103) Transfer to profit on disposal of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (31) (31) 12 Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 2 39 36 Changes in non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (178) (202) (315) Treasury shares held by subsidiary companies - - 1 Reserves credit for equity compensation plans 35 46 77 Shares issued under equity compensation plans - 5 10 Shares purchased in buy-back1 (197) (73) (300) Reclassification of tier 1 notes to financial liabilities2 - - (484) Aggregate tax effect - shareholder tax 2 6 16 Balance at 30 June/31 December 18,340 19,333 19,135 1 On 1 May 2018, the Group announced a share buy-back of ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to £600 million(2017: £300 million announced on 25 May 2017). In the period ended 30 June 2018, £197 million of shares (HY17: £73 million, 2017: £300 million)had been purchased and shares with a nominal value of £10 million(HY17: £3 million, 2017: £14 million)have been cancelled, giving rise to an additional capital redemption reserve of an equivalent amount. 2 On 28 September 2017, notification was given that the Group would redeem the $650 million fixed rate tier 1 notes. At that date, the instrument was reclassified as a financial liability of £484 million, representing its fair value on translation into sterling on that date. The resulting foreign exchange loss of £92 million was charged to retained earnings. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 40 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position As at 30 June 2018 Note Reviewed

30 June

2018

£m Reviewed

30 June

2017

£m Audited

31 December 2017

£m Assets Goodwill 1,881 1,911 1,876 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets B20 3,375 4,841 3,455 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures 1,226 1,214 1,221 Interests in, and loans to, associates 362 472 421 Property and equipment 531 510 509 Investment property 11,151 10,719 10,797 Loans 27,717 25,452 27,857 Financial investments 309,403 309,222 311,082 Reinsurance assets B11 13,831 18,512 13,492 Deferred tax assets 156 186 144 Current tax assets 118 80 94 Receivables 9,352 9,060 8,285 Deferred acquisition costs 2,943 2,898 2,906 Pension surpluses and other assets B14 3,626 3,509 3,468 Prepayments and accrued income 3,129 2,929 2,860 Cash and cash equivalents B18 44,443 42,456 43,347 Assets of operations classified as held for sale B4(c) 9,665 6,042 10,871 Total assets 442,909 440,013 442,685 Equity Capital Ordinary share capital 996 1,014 1,003 Preference share capital 200 200 200 1,196 1,214 1,203 Capital reserves Share premium 1,210 1,201 1,207 Capital redemption reserve 24 3 14 Merger reserve 8,974 8,975 8,974 10,208 10,179 10,195 Treasury shares (16) (14) (14) Currency translation reserve 1,028 1,212 1,141 Other reserves (289) (432) (274) Retained earnings 4,437 4,732 4,918 Equity attributable to shareholders of Aviva plc 16,564 16,891 17,169 Direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes 731 1,123 731 Equity excluding non-controlling interests 17,295 18,014 17,900 Non-controlling interests 1,045 1,319 1,235 Total equity 18,340 19,333 19,135 Liabilities Gross insurance liabilities B9 147,811 150,714 148,650 Gross liabilities for investment contracts B10 208,397 203,726 203,986 Unallocated divisible surplus B21 7,605 8,524 9,082 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 17,778 18,469 18,327 Pension deficits and other provisions B14 1,406 1,426 1,429 Deferred tax liabilities 2,342 2,325 2,377 Current tax liabilities 128 188 290 Borrowings B13 9,786 10,338 10,286 Payables and other financial liabilities 17,271 17,057 16,459 Other liabilities 2,949 2,733 2,791 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale B4(c) 9,096 5,180 9,873 Total liabilities 424,569 420,680 423,550 Total equity and liabilities 442,909 440,013 442,685 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 41 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows For the six month period ended 30 June 2018 Note Reviewed

6 months

2018

£m Reviewed

6 months

2017

£m Audited

full year

2017

£m Cash flows from operating activities1 Cash generated from operating activities 2,572 5,255 8,361 Tax paid (292) (405) (620) Total net cash from operating activities 2,280 4,850 7,741 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of, and additions to, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, net of cash acquired 191 25 25 Disposals of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, net of cash transferred 218 (36) (49) New loans to joint ventures and associates - (2) - Repayment of loans to joint ventures and associates - - - Net repayment of loans to joint ventures and associates - (2) - Purchases of property and equipment (21) (40) (69) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 1 2 5 Purchases of intangible assets (20) (44) (107) Total net cash from/(used in) investing activities 369 (95) (195) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares 6 6 12 Shares purchased in buy-back (197) (73) (300) Treasury shares distributed from employee trusts - 1 - New borrowings drawn down, net of expenses 900 21 1,320 Repayment of borrowings2 (1,377) (129) (1,904) Net repayment of borrowings (477) (108) (584) Interest paid on borrowings (253) (294) (610) Preference dividends paid B8 (9) (9) (17) Ordinary dividends paid B8 (764) (646) (983) Coupon payments on direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes B8 (7) (29) (81) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests of subsidiaries 2 39 36 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests of subsidiaries (46) (55) (103) Total net cash used in financing activities (1,745) (1,168) (2,630) Total net increase in cash and cash equivalents 904 3,587 4,916 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 43,587 38,405 38,405 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43) 248 266 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June/31 December B18 44,448 42,240 43,587 1 Cash flows from operating activities includes interest received of £2,646 million(HY17: £2,669 million, 2017: £5,302 million)and dividends received of £2,418 million(HY17: £2,054 million, 2017: £2,606 million). 2 HY18 includes redemption of €500 million 6.875% fixed/floating rate notes at their first call date of £439 million, full year 2017 includes redemption of 8.25% US $650 million fixed rate tier 1 notes of £488 million. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 42 B1 - Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months to 30 June 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingas endorsed by the European Union (EU), and the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in Aviva plc's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. The Group has adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customersfrom 1 January 2018 which has resulted in the following minor amendments to the Group accounting policies: · (I) Other investment contract fee revenue has been updated to clarify that fees related to investment management services are recognised as revenue over time, as performance obligations are satisfied; and variable consideration, such as performance fees and commission subject to clawback arrangements, is not recognised as revenue until it is reasonably certain that no significant reversal of amounts recognised would occur. · (J) Other fee and commission income has been updated to clarify that all other fee and commission income is recognised over time as the services are provided. These amendments did not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements. IFRS 9 Financial Instrumentsis effective from 1 January 2018, however the Group has chosen to apply the deferral option from 2018 as its activities are predominantly connected with insurance, as defined by the amendments to IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. The results for the six months to 30 June 2018 are unaudited but have been reviewed by the Auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The interim results do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative results for the full year 2017 have been taken from the Group's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. Therefore, these interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts that were prepared in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP reported on the 2017 financial statements and their report was unqualified and did not contain a Statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group as a whole have adequate resources to continue in operational existence over a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the interim financial statements. For this reason, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim financial statements. Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured in the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates (the functional currency). The condensed consolidated financial statements are stated in pounds sterling, which is the Company's functional and presentational currency. Unless otherwise noted, the amounts shown in the financial statements are in millions of pounds sterling (£m). B2 - Presentation changes During 2017, following the launch of UK Insurance which brings together the UK Life, UK General Insurance and UK Health businesses, the Ireland Life and General insurance businesses have been aligned to the new management structure and reported within Europe. The UK Insurance business continues to be dealt with as two businesses, UK Life and UK General Insurance and health, under the overall leadership of Andy Briggs, CEO of UK Insurance. The Ireland Life and General insurance businesses are now part of the European operations under the overall leadership of Maurice Tulloch, CEO of International Insurance. As a result of this change, comparative information for half year 2017 has been restated. Additionally, a number of non-insurance businesses in the UK which were previously reported within Other products and services segment are now reported within Long-term business or General insurance and health segments, as appropriate, as this is more reflective of the Group's operating segments. Comparative information in the products and services segmental note B5(b) has been restated to reflect this change. This resulted in a loss before tax of £22 million and £26 million, for half year 2017 and 2017 respectively, being transferred from the 'Other' products and services segment. The corresponding net assets amounts are £177 million and £140 million for half year 2017 and 2017 respectively. This change has no impact on the operating segmental disclosures in note B5(a). B3 - Exchange rates The Group's principal overseas operations during the period were located within the eurozone, Canada and Poland. The results and cash flows of these operations have been translated into sterling at the average rates for the period and the assets and liabilities have been translated at the period end rates as follows: 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 Eurozone Average rate (€1 equals) £0.88 £0.86 £0.88 Period end rate (€1 equals) £0.88 £0.88 £0.89 Canada Average rate ($CAD1 equals) £0.57 £0.59 £0.60 Period end rate ($CAD1 equals) £0.58 £0.59 £0.59 Poland Average rate (PLN1 equals) £0.21 £0.20 £0.21 Period end rate (PLN1 equals) £0.20 £0.21 £0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 43 B4 - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates This note provides details of the acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates that the Group has made during the period, together with details of businesses held for sale at the period end. (a) Acquisitions (i) Wealthify On 8 February 2018, Aviva acquired a majority shareholding in Wealthify Group Limited, the holding company of Wealthify, for a cash consideration of £17 million. The investment is part of Aviva's strategy to build customer loyalty by providing customers with a wide range of insurance and investment services all managed through the convenience and simplicity of Aviva's digital hub, MyAviva. (ii) Friends First On 14 November 2017, Aviva plc announced the acquisition of Friends First Life Assurance Company DAC (Friends First), an Irish insurer, for a consideration of €146 million (approximately £129 million). Following completion of the transaction announced on 1 June 2018, Friends First is now a wholly owned subsidiary. As a result of this acquisition, Aviva is now one of the largest composite insurers in Ireland. The following table summarises the consideration for the acquisition, the fair value of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed and resulting allocation to goodwill. The actuarial assumptions used in the valuation of insurance liabilities have yet to be aligned with Group accounting policies due to the proximity of the acquisition date to interim reporting. The balance sheet values are subject to amendment during the measurement period of up to 12 months after the acquisition date as permitted under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. 1 June

2018

Fair Value

£m Assets AVIF and other intangibles 96 Financial investments 3,207 Reinsurance assets 502 Receivables 32 Net tax asset 3 Other assets 426 Cash and cash equivalents 354 Total identifiable assets 4,620 Liabilities Insurance liabilities 1,408 Investment contract liabilities 2,922 Payables and other financial liabilities 33 Other liabilities 92 Total identifiable liabilities 4,455 Net identifiable assets acquired 165 Consideration 129 Negative goodwill arising on acquisition 36 The acquisition resulted in a gain from negative goodwill of £36 million, as the fair value of the net assets acquired of £165 million exceeded the consideration paid of £129 million. The gain arose primarily due to differences between the valuation of the pension scheme liability used to determine the transaction price and the recognition and measurement principles defined by IAS 19 Employee Benefits. The gain has been recognised immediately in the Income Statement as required by IFRS 3. The receivables balance of £32 million is made up of other receivables, prepayments and accrued income, measured at fair value and assessed as fully recoverable. Due to the timing of the acquisition, the income statement of Friends First since acquisition has had no material impact on the Group's results in the period. (b) Disposal and remeasurements of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates The profit on disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates comprises: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Remeasurements due to change in control status Asia - Vietnam - 6 7 Poland - 16 16 Other small operations 2 - - Disposals France - Antarius - 180 180 France - health 1 - 36 Spain 1 - 28 Italy (see (b)(i) below) 24 - - Asia - Taiwan (see (b)(ii) below) 7 - (7) Other small operations - - (7) Held for sale remeasurements Asia - FPIL (see (c)(i) below) (4) - (118) Total profit on disposal and remeasurements 31 202 135 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 44 B4 - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates continued The profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the period of £31 million(HY17: profit of £202 million)consists of a £24 million gain on disposal of Italy Avipop (see note B4(b)(i)), £7 million gain on disposal of Taiwan (see note B4(b)(ii)), £2 million gains relating to France and Spain transactions which completed in 2017 and a £2 million remeasurement gain in respect of other small operations. This has been offset by £4 million remeasurement loss relating to FPIL (see note B4 (c)(i) below). Remeasurements due to change in control status On 13 February 2018, Aviva announced that it has completed the transaction to develop a digital insurance joint venture in Hong Kong with Hillhouse Capital Group (Hillhouse) and Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent). The joint venture commenced operating under its new corporate structure during the first half of 2018. The transaction included the sale of 60% of the shareholding in Aviva Life Insurance Company Limited (Aviva Hong Kong) for cash consideration of HKD 301 million (approximately £29 million). The transaction resulted in a remeasurement gain of £2 million mainly arising through the recycling of reserves to the income statement and, additionally, a loss of £4 million which has been recognised directly in equity in accordance with IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statementsas Aviva has retained control of certain activities under the sale agreement. Disposals (i) Italy - Avipop On 29 March 2018, Aviva announced that it had completed the sale of its entire shareholding of Avipop Assicurazioni S.p.A and Avipop Vita S.p.A to Banco BPM for cash consideration of €265 million (approximately £232 million). The transaction resulted in a total gain on disposal of £24 million, calculated as follows: £m Assets Goodwill, AVIF and other intangibles 439 Deferred acquisition costs 15 Investments 376 Receivables and other financial assets 17 Reinsurance assets 75 Other assets - Cash and cash equivalents 42 Total assets 964 Liabilities Insurance liabilities 376 Payables and other financial liabilities 2 Tax liabilities 143 Other liabilities 6 Total liabilities 527 Net assets 437 Non-controlling interests before disposal (213) Group's share of net assets disposed 224 Cash consideration 235 Less: transaction costs (3) Net consideration 232 Reserves recycled to the income statement 16 Profit on disposal 24 (ii) Taiwan On 19 January 2018, Aviva announced the sale of its entire 49% shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life (Aviva Taiwan) to Aviva's joint venture partner, First Financial Holding Co. Ltd (FFH) for cash consideration of $1. The transaction resulted in a gain of £7 million arising from reserves recycled to the Income Statement. Remeasurement losses arising from the classification of Aviva Taiwan as held for sale were recognised in 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 45 B4 - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates continued (c) Assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale The assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2018 are as follows: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Assets Goodwill, AVIF and other intangibles 950 598 1,467 Property and equipment 5 1 5 Investment property - 1 - Loans - 67 6 Financial investments 7,747 4,777 8,306 Reinsurance assets 46 101 123 Other assets 210 91 225 Cash and cash equivalents 707 406 739 Total assets 9,665 6,042 10,871 Liabilities Insurance liabilities (509) (4,061) (914) Liability for investment contracts (8,437) - (8,663) Unallocated divisible surplus (19) (248) (19) Net assets attributable to unit holders - (555) - External borrowings - (13) - Other liabilities (131) (303) (277) Total liabilities (9,096) (5,180) (9,873) Net assets 569 862 998 Assets and liabilities of operations classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2018 relate to the expected disposal of the international operations of FPIL and Spain. See below for further details: (i) FPIL On 19 July 2017, Aviva announced the sale of FPIL to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of £340 million. The conditions defined in IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operationsfor a subsidiary to be classified as held for sale include the presumption that the sale will be completed within 12 months of the date of reclassification. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is now expected to complete in the second half of 2018. As such, the subsidiary continues to be classified as held for sale and has been remeasured at fair value based on the expected sales price less costs to sell, calculated as £334 million. This resulted in a total loss on remeasurement of £118 million in 2017, and an additional remeasurement adjustment of £4 million at 30 June 2018. The business remains a consolidated subsidiary of Aviva at the balance sheet date. (ii) Spain On 23 February 2018, Aviva announced that it has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in life insurance and pensions joint ventures Caja Murcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Bankia. The transaction completed on 10 July 2018 for a total consideration of €203 million (approximately £180 million). In addition, Aviva has agreed to sell its 50% shareholding in the small life insurance operation, Pelayo Vida to Santa Lucia. The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2018.

(d) Subsequent events In addition to the subsequent events shown above relating to Spain, on 17 July 2018, L'Union Financiere de France Banque (UFFB), a subsidiary company of Aviva located in France, announced that it had agreed to sell its entire 30.3% shareholding in asset management company Primonial Real Estate Investment Management to Groupe Primonial for a total consideration of €91 million. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of 2018. The investment has not been reclassified from 'interests in, and loans to, associates' to 'assets of operations classified as held for sale' on the grounds of materiality. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 46 B5 - Segmental information The Group's results can be segmented either by activity or by geography. Our primary reporting format is along market reporting lines, with supplementary information being given by business activity. This note provides segmental information on the consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of financial position. (a) Operating segments During 2017, following the launch of UK Insurance which brings together the UK Life, UK General Insurance and UK Health businesses, the Group's operating segments were changed to align them with the new management structure (see note B2 for further details). Results for the period ended 30 June 2017 have been restated accordingly. United Kingdom United Kingdom comprises two operating segments - Life and General insurance. The principal activities of our UK Life operations (including Friends Life) are life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business. UK General Insurance provides insurance cover to individuals and businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability (such as employers' liability and professional indemnity liability) and medical expenses. Canada The principal activity of our operation in Canada is general insurance. In particular it provides personal and commercial lines insurance products principally distributed through insurance brokers. France The principal activities of our operations in France are long-term business and general insurance. The long-term business offers a range of long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals, with a focus on the unit-linked market. The general insurance business predominantly sells personal and small commercial lines insurance products through agents and a direct insurer. Poland Activities in Poland comprise long-term business and general insurance operations, including our long-term business in Lithuania. Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other These countries are not individually significant at a Group level, so have been aggregated into a single reporting segment in line with IFRS 8 Operating Segments . The principal activities of our operations in Italy and Ireland are long-term business and general insurance. The principal activity of our operation in Spain is the sale of accident and health insurance and a selection of savings products. Our 'Other' operations include our life operations in Turkey. This segment includes Friends First. See note B4(a) for more details. T he results of certain entities within Spain are included up to the date of disposal on 15 September 2017 and the results of Avipop, part of our operations in Italy, have been included up to the date of disposal on 29 March 2018. See note B4(b) for more details. Asia Our activities in Asia principally comprise our long-term insurance business operations in China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan (up to 19 January 2018, see note B4(b)) and the international operations of Friends Life. This segment also includes general insurance and health operations in Singapore and health operations in Indonesia. This segment includes the results of the digital insurance joint venture in Hong Kong, which commenced operating under its new corporate structure during the first half of 2018. Aviva Investors Aviva Investors operates in most of the markets in which the Group operates, in particular the UK, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other international businesses, managing policyholders' and shareholders' invested funds, providing investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and managing a range of retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies and individual savings accounts. Other Group activities Investment return on centrally held assets and head office expenses, such as Group treasury and finance functions, together with certain taxes and financing costs arising on central borrowings are included in 'Other Group activities', along with central core structural borrowings and certain tax balances in the segmental statement of financial position. The results of our reinsurance and digital broker operations and the Group's interest in Wealthify (see note B4(a)) are also included in this segment, as are the elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 47 B5 - Segmental information continued Measurement basis The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those for the Group as a whole. Any transactions between the business segments are subject to normal commercial terms and market conditions. The Group evaluates performance of operating segments on the basis of: (i) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders (ii) profit or loss from operations before tax attributable to shareholders, adjusted for non-operating items outside the segment

management's control, including investment market performance and fiscal policy changes. (a) (i) Segmental income statement for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada4 £m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors £m Other Group activities2 £m Total

£m Gross written premiums 3,941 2,266 1,535 2,828 297 3,769 544 - - 15,180 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (737) (150) (52) (38) (5) (51) (63) - - (1,096) Internal reinsurance revenue - (6) - - - (1) (4) - 11 - Premiums written net of reinsurance 3,204 2,110 1,483 2,790 292 3,717 477 - 11 14,084 Net change in provision for unearned premiums (34) (96) (33) (124) 6 (6) (12) - - (299) Net earned premiums 3,170 2,014 1,450 2,666 298 3,711 465 - 11 13,785 Fee and commission income 447 59 8 137 46 45 114 186 - 1,042 3,617 2,073 1,458 2,803 344 3,756 579 186 11 14,827 Net investment income/(expense) 166 25 22 (138) (95) (441) (269) 28 210 (492) Inter-segment revenue - - - - - - - 118 - 118 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 25 - - (5) - 3 1 - - 24 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - 1 - 25 5 - - 31 Segmental income1 3,808 2,098 1,480 2,661 249 3,343 316 332 221 14,508 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (5,150) (1,357) (962) (2,231) (183) (1,333) (271) - (19) (11,506) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance 1,915 144 (112) 124 143 (348) (51) - 17 1,832 Change in investment contract provisions 672 - - (581) - (1,947) 183 (30) - (1,703) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 130 - - 590 6 680 102 - - 1,508 Fee and commission expense (337) (620) (377) (254) (66) (191) (87) (21) (164) (2,117) Other expenses (711) (117) (95) (133) (50) (55) (135) (209) (201) (1,706) Inter-segment expenses (106) (3) (3) - (2) (3) - - (1) (118) Finance costs (53) (1) (3) - - (2) (3) - (204) (266) Segmental expenses (3,640) (1,954) (1,552) (2,485) (152) (3,199) (262) (260) (572) (14,076) Profit/(loss) before tax 168 144 (72) 176 97 144 54 72 (351) 432 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns 95 - - - - - (1) - - 94 Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 263 144 (72) 176 97 144 53 72 (351) 526 Adjusting items: Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest - (8) 16 24 - - - 2 (34) - Investment return variances and economic assumption changes 401 - - 44 2 35 - - - 482 Short-term fluctuation in return on investments backing - 71 23 23 (1) 26 - - 64 206 General insurance and health business: economic assumption changes - (27) (1) (6) - - - - - (34) Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed - - - - - - - - - - Amortisation and impairment of intangibles 38 15 22 1 3 1 6 2 13 101 Amortisation and impairment of AVIF 143 - - 1 - - 64 - 2 210 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - (1) - (25) (5) - - (31) Other3 - - - - - (36) - - 14 (22) Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits after integration and restructuring costs 845 195 (12) 262 101 145 118 76 (292) 1,438 Integration and restructuring costs - - - - - - - - - - Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax‡attributable to shareholders' profits 845 195 (12) 262 101 145 118 76 (292) 1,438 1 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £6,054 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written. 2 Other Group activities include Group Reinsurance. 3 Other includes a gain of £36 million relating to negative goodwill on the acquisition of Friends First (refer to note B4(a)) and a charge of £14 million relating to the goodwill payments to preference shareholders which were announced on 30 April 2018. Refer to note A11. 4 Canada operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to non-insurance activities. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 48 B5 - Segmental information continued (a) (ii) Segmental income statement for the six month period ended 30 June 2017 - restated1 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada

£m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors

£m Other Group activities3 £m Total

£m Gross written premiums 2,889 2,235 1,529 3,053 286 3,067 517 - - 13,576 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (732) (130) (52) (40) (5) (51) (66) - - (1,076) Internal reinsurance revenue - - - - - (5) (5) - 10 - Premiums written net of reinsurance 2,157 2,105 1,477 3,013 281 3,011 446 - 10 12,500 Net change in provision for unearned premiums (38) (110) (48) (128) - (27) (14) - - (365) Net earned premiums 2,119 1,995 1,429 2,885 281 2,984 432 - 10 12,135 Fee and commission income 499 60 12 146 40 61 103 206 (2) 1,125 2,618 2,055 1,441 3,031 321 3,045 535 206 8 13,260 Net investment income 8,018 29 57 1,417 197 279 480 61 216 10,754 Inter-segment revenue - - - - - - - 113 - 113 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 29 - - 12 - 4 (35) - - 10 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - 180 16 - 6 - - 202 Segmental income2 10,665 2,084 1,498 4,640 534 3,328 986 380 224 24,339 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (5,580) (1,257) (898) (2,717) (215) (1,593) (235) - (6) (12,501) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance (193) 38 (94) (442) (93) (613) (306) - 19 (1,684) Change in investment contract provisions (3,719) - - (859) - (766) (178) (62) - (5,584) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 604 - - 133 (4) 159 (98) - - 794 Fee and commission expense (262) (633) (367) (354) (68) (233) (58) (21) (204) (2,200) Other expenses (599) (113) (97) (146) (44) (105) (146) (206) (213) (1,669) Inter-segment expenses (96) (3) (3) (1) (2) (6) - - (2) (113) Finance costs (129) - (2) (1) - (3) (2) - (216) (353) Segmental expenses (9,974) (1,968) (1,461) (4,387) (426) (3,160) (1,023) (289) (622) (23,310) Profit/(loss) before tax 691 116 37 253 108 168 (37) 91 (398) 1,029 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns (145) - - - - 1 (10) - - (154) Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 546 116 37 253 108 169 (47) 91 (398) 875 Adjusting items: Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest - (6) 14 24 - - - 2 (34) - Investment variances and economic assumption changes (38) - - 157 (3) 7 56 - - 179 Short-term fluctuation in return on investments backing - 66 (11) 4 (1) 13 1 - 133 205 General insurance and health business: economic assumption changes - 23 - (9) - - - - (2) 12 Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed - - - - - - 19 - - 19 Amortisation and impairment of intangibles 33 15 22 - 3 3 5 3 7 91 Amortisation and impairment of AVIF 162 - - 1 - 1 68 - 2 234 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - (180) (16) - (6) - - (202) Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits after integration and restructuring costs 703 214 62 250 91 193 96 96 (292) 1,413 Integration and restructuring costs 32 - 9 9 - - - - 2 52 Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 735 214 71 259 91 193 96 96 (290) 1,465 1 Following the launch of UK Insurance which brings together UK Life, UK General Insurance and UK Health into a combined business, the Ireland Life and General insurance businesses have been aligned to the new management structure and reported within Europe. As a result comparatives have been restated. 2 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £12,837 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written. 3 Other Group activities include Group Reinsurance. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 49 B5 - Segmental information continued (a) (iii) Segmental income statement for the year ended 31 December 2017 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada

£m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors2 £m Other Group activities3 £m Total

£m Gross written premiums 6,872 4,355 3,138 5,692 594 5,923 1,032 - - 27,606 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,531) (271) (110) (78) (11) (101) (127) - - (2,229) Internal reinsurance revenue - (6) - - - (9) (10) - 25 - Premiums written net of reinsurance 5,341 4,078 3,028 5,614 583 5,813 895 - 25 25,377 Net change in provision for unearned premiums - (63) (84) 23 3 (21) (11) - - (153) Net earned premiums 5,341 4,015 2,944 5,637 586 5,792 884 - 25 25,224 Fee and commission income 906 121 24 316 83 141 193 407 (4) 2,187 6,247 4,136 2,968 5,953 669 5,933 1,077 407 21 27,411 Net investment income 16,202 138 86 2,613 292 811 1,465 136 323 22,066 Inter-segment revenue - - - - - - - 239 - 239 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 72 - - 14 - 12 (57) - - 41 Profit/(loss) on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - 216 16 28 (118) - (7) 135 Segmental income1 22,521 4,274 3,054 8,796 977 6,784 2,367 782 337 49,892 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (10,783) (2,547) (1,902) (5,145) (397) (2,799) (526) - (14) (24,113) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance 1,380 78 (221) (804) (134) (928) (450) - 5 (1,074) Change in investment contract provisions (9,041) - - (1,591) - (2,121) (947) (137) - (13,837) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 195 - - 153 (2) 85 (137) - - 294 Fee and commission expense (496) (1,268) (796) (703) (134) (421) (144) (39) (328) (4,329) Other expenses (1,385) (221) (178) (281) (102) (229) (298) (418) (425) (3,537) Inter-segment expenses (207) (8) (6) 2 (6) (12) - - (2) (239) Finance costs (233) (1) (5) (1) - (7) (3) - (433) (683) Segmental expenses (20,570) (3,967) (3,108) (8,370) (775) (6,432) (2,505) (594) (1,197) (47,518) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,951 307 (54) 426 202 352 (138) 188 (860) 2,374 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns (330) - - - - (4) (37) - - (371) Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 1,621 307 (54) 426 202 348 (175) 188 (860) 2,003 Adjusting items: Reclassification of corporate costs and unallocated interest - (12) 28 48 - - - 5 (69) - Investment variances and economic assumption changes (323) - - 249 (7) 12 38 - (3) (34) Short-term fluctuation in return on investments backing - 56 7 (26) (3) 27 - - 284 345 General insurance and health business: economic assumption changes - 18 (2) (9) - - - - - 7 Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed - - 2 - - - 47 - - 49 Amortisation and impairment of intangibles 74 31 50 1 7 5 9 5 15 197 Amortisation and impairment of AVIF 327 - - 2 - 1 154 - 11 495 (Profit)/loss on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates - - - (216) (16) (28) 118 - 7 (135) Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits after integration and restructuring costs 1,699 400 31 475 183 365 191 198 (615) 2,927 Integration and restructuring costs 65 11 15 25 - 11 - 3 11 141 Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 1,764 411 46 500 183 376 191 201 (604) 3,068 1 Total reported income, excluding inter-segment revenue, includes £26,949 million from the United Kingdom (Aviva plc's country of domicile). Income is attributed on the basis of geographical origin which does not differ materially from revenue by geographical destination, as most risks are located in the countries where the contracts are written. 2 Aviva Investors operating profit includes £1 million profit relating to the Aviva Investors Pooled Pensions business. 3 Other Group activities include Group Reinsurance. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 50 B5 - Segmental information continued (a) (iv) Segmental statement of financial position as at 30 June 2018 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada

£m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors

£m Other Group activities

£m Total

£m Goodwill 663 924 82 - 28 123 53 - 8 1,881 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 2,602 144 236 88 73 103 27 6 96 3,375 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 928 - 9 134 - 55 462 - - 1,588 Property and equipment 70 29 46 253 4 5 7 4 113 531 Investment property 6,160 329 - 3,339 - 643 - 774 (94) 11,151 Loans 26,571 - 199 701 - 211 35 - - 27,717 Financial investments 179,772 3,960 4,490 72,757 3,466 32,079 5,099 384 7,396 309,403 Deferred acquisition costs 1,351 505 378 356 116 226 11 - - 2,943 Other assets 39,074 5,524 1,355 8,961 310 4,787 754 1,193 12,697 74,655 Assets of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 706 8,959 - - 9,665 Total assets 257,191 11,415 6,795 86,589 3,997 38,938 15,407 2,361 20,216 442,909 Insurance liabilities Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions 97,888 5,188 3,447 17,031 2,982 11,973 4,125 - 16 142,650 Unearned premiums 263 2,111 1,576 581 107 417 91 - - 5,146 Other insurance liabilities - 15 - - - - - - - 15 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 130,131 - - 53,917 4 23,176 - 1,169 - 208,397 Unallocated divisible surplus 2,383 - - 4,625 60 300 237 - - 7,605 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 21 - - 2,611 - - - - 15,146 17,778 External borrowings 1,574 - - - - 34 - - 8,178 9,786 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 13,669 (96) 948 5,384 255 989 664 575 1,708 24,096 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 470 8,626 - - 9,096 Total liabilities 245,929 7,218 5,971 84,149 3,408 37,359 13,743 1,744 25,048 424,569 Total equity 18,340 Total equity and liabilities 442,909 (a) (v) Segmental statement of financial position as at 30 June 2017 - restated1 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada

£m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors

£m Other Group activities

£m Total

£m Goodwill 663 924 87 - 28 147 62 - - 1,911 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 2,956 151 279 88 79 191 1,001 6 90 4,841 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 937 - 14 183 - 70 482 - - 1,686 Property and equipment 72 26 39 248 4 3 10 4 104 510 Investment property 6,215 207 - 2,998 - 212 - 909 178 10,719 Loans 24,393 5 157 741 - 120 36 - - 25,452 Financial investments 180,226 3,836 4,552 70,211 3,493 26,016 11,934 545 8,409 309,222 Deferred acquisition costs 1,233 514 375 323 106 210 137 - - 2,898 Other assets 41,048 5,649 1,373 10,381 310 3,681 1,704 1,056 11,530 76,732 Assets of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 6,042 - - - 6,042 Total assets 257,743 11,312 6,876 85,173 4,020 36,692 15,366 2,520 20,311 440,013 Insurance liabilities Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions 102,607 5,438 3,352 16,675 3,158 10,131 4,130 - 8 145,499 Unearned premiums 265 2,049 1,549 607 118 528 86 - - 5,202 Other insurance liabilities - 13 - - - - - - - 13 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 124,647 - - 52,233 2 16,852 8,509 1,483 - 203,726 Unallocated divisible surplus 2,105 - - 5,200 69 847 303 - - 8,524 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 76 - - 3,141 - - - - 15,252 18,469 External borrowings 1,798 - - 1 - 34 - - 8,505 10,338 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 14,527 (393) 981 4,797 211 961 657 457 1,531 23,729 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 5,180 - - - 5,180 Total liabilities 246,025 7,107 5,882 82,654 3,558 34,533 13,685 1,940 25,296 420,680 Total equity 19,333 Total equity and liabilities 440,013 1 Following the launch of UK Insurance which brings together UK Life, UK General Insurance and UK Health into a combined business, the Ireland Life and General insurance businesses have been aligned to the new management structure and reported within Europe. As a result comparatives have been restated. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 51 B5 - Segmental information continued (a) (vi) Segmental statement of financial position as at 31 December 2017 United Kingdom Europe Life

£m GI

£m Canada

£m France

£m Poland

£m Italy, Ireland, Spain and Other

£m Asia

£m Aviva Investors

£m Other Group activities

£m Total

£m Goodwill 663 924 84 - 29 124 52 - - 1,876 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 2,751 152 258 90 78 4 26 4 92 3,455 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 936 - 9 184 - 68 445 - - 1,642 Property and equipment 52 30 46 253 4 3 8 4 109 509 Investment property 6,242 324 - 3,322 - 215 - 788 (94) 10,797 Loans 26,695 5 180 739 7 197 34 - - 27,857 Financial investments 184,428 4,184 4,592 72,886 3,775 27,403 5,007 400 8,407 311,082 Deferred acquisition costs 1,364 487 383 322 118 222 8 2 - 2,906 Other assets 38,800 5,370 1,338 8,567 244 3,591 765 1,020 11,995 71,690 Assets of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 1,685 9,186 - - 10,871 Total assets 261,931 11,476 6,890 86,363 4,255 33,512 15,531 2,218 20,509 442,685 Insurance liabilities Long-term business and outstanding claims provisions 100,183 5,360 3,449 17,213 3,275 10,110 4,056 - 11 143,657 Unearned premiums 228 2,003 1,578 458 119 520 74 - - 4,980 Other insurance liabilities - 13 - - - - - - - 13 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 130,890 - - 53,529 2 18,335 - 1,230 - 203,986 Unallocated divisible surplus 2,514 - - 5,239 68 922 339 - - 9,082 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 57 - - 2,472 - - - - 15,798 18,327 External borrowings 1,566 - - 1 - 70 - - 8,649 10,286 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 14,234 (294) 971 4,927 253 869 618 392 1,376 23,346 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale - - - - - 1,021 8,852 - - 9,873 Total liabilities 249,672 7,082 5,998 83,839 3,717 31,847 13,939 1,622 25,834 423,550 Total equity 19,135 Total equity and liabilities 442,685 (b) Further analysis by products and services The Group's results can be further analysed by products and services which comprise long-term business, general insurance and health, fund management and other activities. Non-insurance businesses in the UK previously included within 'Other' have been reclassified to the long-term business or general insurance and health segments, as appropriate, as this presentation is consistent with how the business is managed (see note B2 for further details). Results for the periods ended 30 June 2017 and 31 December 2017 have been restated accordingly. Long-term business Our long-term business comprises life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business written by our life insurance subsidiaries, including managed pension fund business. Long-term business also includes our share of the other life and related business written in our associates and joint ventures, as well as lifetime mortgage business written in the UK. General insurance and health Our general insurance and health business provides insurance cover to individuals and to small and medium sized businesses, for risks associated mainly with motor vehicles, property and liability, such as employers' liability and professional indemnity liability, and medical expenses. Fund management Our fund management business invests policyholders' and shareholders' funds, provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates and manages a range of retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies and individual savings accounts. Clients include Aviva Group businesses and third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organisations, investment professionals and private investors. Other 'Other' includes service companies, head office expenses, such as Group treasury and finance functions, certain financing costs and taxes not allocated to business segments, and elimination entries for certain inter-segment transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 52 B5 - Segmental information continued (b) (i) Segmental income statement - products and services for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health2 £m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Gross written premiums1 9,731 5,449 - - 15,180 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (836) (260) - - (1,096) Premiums written net of reinsurance 8,895 5,189 - - 14,084 Net change in provision for unearned premiums - (299) - - (299) Net earned premiums 8,895 4,890 - - 13,785 Fee and commission income 715 61 184 82 1,042 9,610 4,951 184 82 14,827 Net investment (expense)/income (719) 42 (2) 187 (492) Inter-segment revenue - - 120 - 120 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 25 (1) - - 24 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 30 1 - - 31 Segmental income 8,946 4,993 302 269 14,510 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (8,267) (3,239) - - (11,506) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance 1,843 (11) - - 1,832 Change in investment contract provisions (1,703) - - - (1,703) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 1,508 - - - 1,508 Fee and commission expense (620) (1,275) (20) (202) (2,117) Other expenses (912) (307) (213) (274) (1,706) Inter-segment expenses (113) (7) - - (120) Finance costs (56) (3) - (207) (266) Segmental expenses (8,320) (4,842) (233) (683) (14,078) Profit/(loss) before tax 626 151 69 (414) 432 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns 94 - - - 94 Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 720 151 69 (414) 526 Adjusting items 672 151 5 84 912 Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits‡ 1,392 302 74 (330) 1,438 1 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £51 million relating to property and liability insurance. 2 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £507 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance. (b) (ii) Segmental income statement - products and services for the six month period ended 30 June 2017 - restated1 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health3 £m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Gross written premiums2 8,114 5,462 - - 13,576 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (838) (238) - - (1,076) Premiums written net of reinsurance 7,276 5,224 - - 12,500 Net change in provision for unearned premiums - (365) - - (365) Net earned premiums 7,276 4,859 - - 12,135 Fee and commission income 778 61 178 108 1,125 8,054 4,920 178 108 13,260 Net investment income/(expense) 10,443 122 (1) 190 10,754 Inter-segment revenue - - 115 - 115 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 10 - - - 10 Profit on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 196 6 - - 202 Segmental income 18,703 5,048 292 298 24,341 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (9,418) (3,083) - - (12,501) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance (1,620) (64) - - (1,684) Change in investment contract provisions (5,584) - - - (5,584) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 794 - - - 794 Fee and commission expense (644) (1,285) (20) (251) (2,200) Other expenses (856) (321) (208) (284) (1,669) Inter-segment expenses (107) (7) - (1) (115) Finance costs (132) (2) - (219) (353) Segmental expenses (17,567) (4,762) (228) (755) (23,312) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,136 286 64 (457) 1,029 Tax attributable to policyholder returns (154) - - - (154) Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 982 286 64 (457) 875 Adjusting items 314 132 5 139 590 Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 1,296 418 69 (318) 1,465 1 Non-insurance businesses in the UK previously included within 'Other' have been reclassified to the Long-term business and General insurance and health segments as this presentation is consistent with how the business is managed. 2 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £40 million, of which £22 million relates to property and liability insurance and £18 million relates to long-term business. 3 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £552 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 53 B5 - Segmental information continued (b) (iii) Segmental income statement - products and services for the year ended 31 December 2017 - restated1 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health3 £m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Gross written premiums2 17,083 10,523 - - 27,606 Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,741) (488) - - (2,229) Premiums written net of reinsurance 15,342 10,035 - - 25,377 Net change in provision for unearned premiums - (153) - - (153) Net earned premiums 15,342 9,882 - - 25,224 Fee and commission income 1,486 134 369 198 2,187 16,828 10,016 369 198 27,411 Net investment income/(expense) 21,468 331 (1) 268 22,066 Inter-segment revenue - - 244 - 244 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 41 - - - 41 Profit/(loss) on the disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 100 42 - (7) 135 Segmental income 38,437 10,389 612 459 49,897 Claims and benefits paid, net of recoveries from reinsurers (17,791) (6,322) - - (24,113) Change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance (863) (211) - - (1,074) Change in investment contract provisions (13,837) - - - (13,837) Change in unallocated divisible surplus 294 - - - 294 Fee and commission expense (1,210) (2,668) (36) (415) (4,329) Other expenses (1,919) (626) (425) (567) (3,537) Inter-segment expenses (226) (15) - (3) (244) Finance costs (240) (6) - (437) (683) Segmental expenses (35,792) (9,848) (461) (1,422) (47,523) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,645 541 151 (963) 2,374 Tax attributable to policyholders' returns (371) - - - (371) Profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 2,274 541 151 (963) 2,003 Adjusting items 578 163 13 311 1,065 Group adjusted operating profit/(loss) before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 2,852 704 164 (652) 3,068 1 Non-insurance businesses in the UK previously included within 'Other' have been reclassified to the long-term business and General insurance and health segments as this presentation is consistent with how the business is managed. 2 Gross written premiums include inward reinsurance premiums assumed from other companies amounting to £91 million, of which £73 million relates to property and liability insurance and £18 million relates to long-term business. 3 General insurance and health business segment includes gross written premiums of £914 million relating to health business. The remaining business relates to property and liability insurance. (b) (iv) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 30 June 2018 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Goodwill 721 1,082 3 75 1,881 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 2,869 407 6 93 3,375 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 1,563 8 - 17 1,588 Property and equipment 258 136 4 133 531 Investment property 10,786 459 - (94) 11,151 Loans 27,518 199 - - 27,717 Financial investments 290,516 11,581 66 7,240 309,403 Deferred acquisition costs 1,811 1,132 - - 2,943 Other assets 50,578 9,739 1,095 13,243 74,655 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 9,665 - - - 9,665 Total assets 396,285 24,743 1,174 20,707 442,909 Gross insurance liabilities 130,996 16,815 - - 147,811 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 208,397 - - - 208,397 Unallocated divisible surplus 7,605 - - - 7,605 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 2,632 - - 15,146 17,778 External borrowings 1,608 - - 8,178 9,786 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 18,903 1,645 561 2,987 24,096 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 9,096 - - - 9,096 Total liabilities 379,237 18,460 561 26,311 424,569 Total equity 18,340 Total equity and liabilities 442,909 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 54 B5 - Segmental information continued (b) (v) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 30 June 2017- restated1 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Goodwill 755 1,086 3 67 1,911 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 4,304 458 6 73 4,841 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 1,663 10 - 13 1,686 Property and equipment 262 125 4 119 510 Investment property 10,197 344 - 178 10,719 Loans 25,288 164 - - 25,452 Financial investments 289,348 11,432 51 8,391 309,222 Deferred acquisition costs 1,756 1,142 - - 2,898 Other assets 54,158 9,732 953 11,889 76,732 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 5,733 309 - - 6,042 Total assets 393,464 24,802 1,017 20,730 440,013 Gross insurance liabilities 133,908 16,806 - - 150,714 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 203,726 - - - 203,726 Unallocated divisible surplus 8,524 - - - 8,524 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 3,216 - - 15,253 18,469 External borrowings 1,702 - - 8,636 10,338 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 19,224 1,233 440 2,832 23,729 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 5,006 174 - - 5,180 Total liabilities 375,306 18,213 440 26,721 420,680 Total equity 19,333 Total equity and liabilities 440,013 1 Non-insurance businesses in the UK previously included within 'Other' have been reclassified to the Long-term business and General insurance and health segments as this presentation is consistent with how the business is managed. (b) (vi) Segmental statement of financial position - products and services as at 31 December 2017- restated1 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Fund management £m Other

£m Total

£m Goodwill 720 1,084 3 69 1,876 Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets 2,922 439 4 90 3,455 Interests in, and loans to, joint ventures and associates 1,617 9 - 16 1,642 Property and equipment 240 136 4 129 509 Investment property 10,392 499 - (94) 10,797 Loans 27,671 186 - - 27,857 Financial investments 290,840 11,934 54 8,254 311,082 Deferred acquisition costs 1,804 1,100 2 - 2,906 Other assets 49,118 9,283 905 12,384 71,690 Assets of operations classified as held for sale 10,552 319 - - 10,871 Total assets 395,876 24,989 972 20,848 442,685 Gross insurance liabilities 131,987 16,663 - - 148,650 Gross liabilities for investment contracts 203,986 - - - 203,986 Unallocated divisible surplus 9,082 - - - 9,082 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 2,529 - - 15,798 18,327 External borrowings 1,601 - - 8,685 10,286 Other liabilities, including inter-segment liabilities 18,828 1,413 376 2,729 23,346 Liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 9,694 179 - - 9,873 Total liabilities 377,707 18,255 376 27,212 423,550 Total equity 19,135 Total equity and liabilities 442,685 1 Non-insurance businesses in the UK previously included within 'Other' have been reclassified to the Long-term business and General insurance and health segments as this presentation is consistent with how the business is managed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 55 B6 - Tax This note analyses the tax charge for the period and explains the factors that affect it. (a) Tax charged to the income statement (i) The total tax charge comprises: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Current tax For the period 144 269 651 Prior period adjustments (4) 8 (46) Total current tax 140 277 605 Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences (81) 48 134 Changes in tax rates or tax laws - (13) (8) Write (back)/ down of deferred tax assets (3) 1 (3) Total deferred tax (84) 36 123 Total tax charged to income statement 56 313 728 (ii) The Group, as a proxy for policyholders in the UK, Ireland and Singapore, is required to record taxes on investment income and gains each year. Accordingly, the tax benefit or expense attributable to UK, Ireland and Singapore insurance policyholder returns is included in the tax charge. The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns included in the charge above is £(94) million(HY17: £154 million charge, 2017: £371 million charge).

(iii) The tax charge above, comprising current and deferred tax, can be analysed as follows: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m UK tax (39) 209 528 Overseas tax 95 104 200 56 313 728 (b) Tax charged/(credited) to other comprehensive income (i) The total tax charge/(credit) comprises: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Current tax In respect of pensions and other post-retirement obligations (26) (29) (45) In respect of foreign exchange movements (4) 3 4 (30) (26) (41) Deferred tax In respect of pensions and other post-retirement obligations 50 18 42 In respect of fair value losses on owner-occupied properties - (1) (2) In respect of unrealised losses on investments - (8) (9) 50 9 31 Total tax charged/(credited) to other comprehensive income 20 (17) (10) (ii) The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns included above is £nil (HY17: £nil, 2017 £nil). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 56 B6 - Tax continued (c) Tax credited to equity Tax credited directly to equity in the period in respect of coupon payments on the direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes amounted to £2 million (HY17: £6 million, 2017: £16 million). (d) Tax reconciliation The tax on the Group's profit before tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the tax rate of the home country of the Company as follows: Shareholder

£m Policyholder

£m 6 months 2018

£m Shareholder £m Policyholder £m 6 months 2017

£m Shareholder £m Policyholder £m Full year

2017

£m Total profit before tax 526 (94) 432 875 154 1,029 2,003 371 2,374 Tax calculated at standard UK corporation tax rate of 19.00% (2017: 19.25%) 100 (18) 82 168 30 198 386 71 457 Reconciling items Different basis of tax - policyholders - (76) (76) - 124 124 - 301 301 Adjustment to tax charge in respect of prior periods (8) - (8) (10) - (10) (44) - (44) Non-assessable income and items not taxed at the full statutory rate 8 - 8 (8) - (8) (47) - (47) Non-taxable profit on sale of subsidiaries and associates (3) - (3) (52) - (52) (27) - (27) Disallowable expenses 37 - 37 25 - 25 47 - 47 Different local basis of tax on overseas profits 20 - 20 49 - 49 82 (1) 81 Change in future local statutory tax rates - - - (13) - (13) (36) - (36) Movement in deferred tax not recognised (6) - (6) (3) - (3) (3) - (3) Tax effect of profit from joint ventures and associates (1) - (1) 2 - 2 (3) - (3) Other 3 - 3 1 - 1 2 - 2 Total tax charged/(credited) to income statement 150 (94) 56 159 154 313 357 371 728 The tax charge attributable to policyholders' returns is removed from the Group's total profit before tax in arriving at the Group's profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits. As the net of tax profit attributable to with-profits and unit-linked policyholders is zero, the Group's pre-tax profit attributable to policyholders is an amount equal and opposite to the tax charge attributable to policyholders included in the total tax charge. The rate of corporation tax in the UK will be reduced from 19% to 17% from 1 April 2020. In addition, during 2017 the French government introduced a stepped reduction to the French corporation tax rate from 34.43% to 25.83% from 1 January 2022. These reduced rates were used in the calculation of deferred tax assets and liabilities in the UK and France at 31 December 2017 and 30 June 2018. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 57 B7 - Earnings per share (a) Basic earnings per share (i) The profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Group adjusted operating profit

£m Adjusting items

£m Total

£m Group

adjusted operating

profit

£m Adjusting

items

£m Total

£m Group

adjusted operating

profit

£m Adjusting

items

£m Total

£m Profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits 1,438 (912) 526 1,465 (590) 875 3,068 (1,065) 2,003 Tax attributable to shareholders' profit (303) 153 (150) (311) 152 (159) (639) 282 (357) Profit for the period 1,135 (759) 376 1,154 (438) 716 2,429 (783) 1,646 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests (46) - (46) (73) (6) (79) (134) (15) (149) Cumulative preference dividends for the year (9) - (9) (9) - (9) (17) - (17) Coupon payments in respect of the direct capital instrument (DCI) and tier 1 notes (net of tax) (6) - (6) (23) - (23) (65) - (65) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,074 (759) 315 1,049 (444) 605 2,213 (798) 1,415 (ii) Basic earnings per share is calculated as follows: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Before tax

£m Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends and DCI1 £m Per share

p Before tax

£m Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends and DCI1 £m Per share

p Before tax

£m Net of tax, NCI, preference dividends and DCI1 £m Per share

p Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,438 1,074 26.8 1,465 1,049 25.8 3,068 2,213 54.8 Integration and restructuring costs - - - (52) (40) (1.0) (141) (111) (2.8) Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders after integration and restructuring costs 1,438 1,074 26.8 1,413 1,009 24.8 2,927 2,102 52.0 Adjusting items: Investment variances and economic assumption changes (482) (419) (10.5) (179) (129) (3.2) 34 86 2.1 Short-term fluctuation in return on investments backing (206) (160) (4.0) (205) (166) (4.1) (345) (250) (6.3) General insurance and health business: economic assumption changes 34 27 0.7 (12) (10) (0.2) (7) (6) (0.1) Impairment of goodwill, joint ventures, associates and other amounts expensed - - - (19) (19) (0.5) (49) (49) (1.2) Amortisation and impairment of intangibles (101) (82) (2.0) (91) (71) (1.7) (197) (151) (3.7) Amortisation and impairment of acquired value of in-force business (210) (178) (4.4) (234) (201) (4.9) (495) (430) (10.6) Profit on disposal and remeasurement of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 31 31 0.8 202 192 4.7 135 113 2.8 Other2 22 22 0.5 - - - - - - Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 526 315 7.9 875 605 14.9 2,003 1,415 35.0 1 DCI includes the direct capital instrument and tier 1 notes. 2 Other includes a gain of £36 million relating to negative goodwill on the acquisition of Friends First (refer to Note B4(a)) and a charge of £14 million relating to goodwill payments to preference shareholders which were announced on 30 April 2018 (refer to note A2). (iii) The calculation of basic earnings per share uses a weighted average of 4,009 million(HY17: 4,061 million, 2017: 4,041 million)ordinary shares in issue, after deducting treasury shares. The actual number of shares in issue at 30 June 2018 was 3,983 million (HY17: 4,055 million, 2017: 4,013 million)and 3,980 million (HY17: 4,052 million, 2017: 4,010 million)excluding treasury shares. (iv) Aviva has significant excess capital and has committed to deploy £2 billion of this in 2018. The deployment includes £900 million of debt reduction, £500 million for bolt-on acquisitions and a £600 million ordinary share buy-back. In 2017 a share buy-back of ordinary shares for an aggregate share purchase price of £300 million was carried out in full. As at 30 June 2017 £73 million had been completed of the share buy-back. The number of shares in issue reduced by 57,724,500 in 2017 in respect of shares acquired and cancelled under the buy-back programme. On 1 May 2018 the Group announced a further share buy-back of ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to £600 million. As at 30 June 2018 a further 43,911,450 shares, had been purchased and subsequently cancelled bringing the total cancelled under the programme to 101,635,950 shares. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 58 B7 - Earnings per share continued (b) Diluted earnings per share (i) Diluted earnings per share is calculated as follows: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 315 4,009 7.9 605 4,061 14.9 1,415 4,041 35.0 Dilutive effect of share awards and options - 54 (0.1) - 47 (0.2) - 48 (0.4) Diluted earnings per share 315 4,063 7.8 605 4,108 14.7 1,415 4,089 34.6 (ii) Diluted earnings per share on Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated as follows: 6 months 2018 6 months 2017 Full year 2017 Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Total

£m Weighted average number of shares

million Per share

p Group adjusted operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,074 4,009 26.8 1,049 4,061 25.8 2,213 4,041 54.8 Dilutive effect of share awards and options - 54 (0.4) - 47 (0.3) - 48 (0.7) Diluted Group adjusted operating profit per share 1,074 4,063 26.4 1,049 4,108 25.5 2,213 4,089 54.1 B8 - Dividends and appropriations 6 months

2018 6 months

2017 Full year

2017 Ordinary dividends declared and charged to equity in the year Final 2017 - 19.00 pence per share, paid on 17 May 2018 764 - - Final 2016 - 15.88 pence per share, paid on 17 May 2017 - 646 646 Interim 2017 - 8.40 pence per share, paid on 17 November 2017 - - 337 764 646 983 Preference dividends declared and charged to equity in the year 9 9 17 Coupon payments on DCI and tier 1 notes 7 29 81 780 684 1,081 Subsequent to 30 June 2018, the directors declared an interim dividend for 2018 of 9.25 pence per ordinary share (HY17: 8.40 pence), amounting to £366 million (HY17: £337 million)in total based on shares in issue as at 31 July 2018. The dividend will be paid on 24 September 2018 and will be accounted for as an appropriation of retained earnings in the year ending 31 December 2018. Interest on the DCI and tier 1 notes is treated as an appropriation of retained profits and, accordingly, is accounted for when paid. Tax relief is obtained at a rate of 19% (2017: 19.25%). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 59 B9 - Insurance liabilities (a) Carrying amount (i) Components of insurance liabilities (gross of reinsurance) 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Total

£m Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Total

£m Long-term business

£m General insurance and health

£m Total

£m Long-term business provisions Participating 47,716 - 47,716 53,134 - 53,134 49,928 - 49,928 Unit-linked non-participating 15,977 - 15,977 16,941 - 16,941 16,040 - 16,040 Other non-participating 65,754 - 65,754 65,677 - 65,677 65,004 - 65,004 129,447 - 129,447 135,752 - 135,752 130,972 - 130,972 Outstanding claims provisions 2,058 9,127 11,185 2,090 9,041 11,131 1,798 8,964 10,762 Provision for claims incurred but not reported - 2,527 2,527 - 2,676 2,676 - 2,837 2,837 2,058 11,654 13,712 2,090 11,717 13,807 1,798 11,801 13,599 Provision for unearned premiums - 5,146 5,146 - 5,203 5,203 - 4,980 4,980 Provision arising from liability adequacy tests1 - 15 15 - 13 13 - 13 13 131,505 16,815 148,320 137,842 16,933 154,775 132,770 16,794 149,564 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale (509) - (509) (3,934) (127) (4,061) (783) (131) (914) Total 130,996 16,815 147,811 133,908 16,806 150,714 131,987 16,663 148,650 1 Provision arising from liability adequacy tests relates to general insurance business only. (ii) Change in insurance liabilities recognised as an expense The purpose of the following table is to reconcile the change in insurance liabilities, net of reinsurance, shown in the income statement, to the change in insurance liabilities recognised as an expense in the relevant movement tables in this note. 30 June 2018 Gross

£m Reinsurance £m Net

£m Long-term business Change in long-term business provisions (note B9(b)) (2,466) 390 (2,076) Change in provision for outstanding claims 246 (13) 233 (2,220) 377 (1,843) General insurance and health Change in insurance liabilities (note B9(c)) (23) 35 12 Less: Unwind of discount on reserves and other (5) 4 (1) (28) 39 11 Total change in insurance liabilities (2,248) 416 (1,832) 30 June 2017 Gross

£m Reinsurance £m Net

£m Long-term business Change in long-term business provisions (note B9(b)) 2,000 (523) 1,477 Change in provision for outstanding claims 147 (4) 143 2,147 (527) 1,620 General insurance and health Change in insurance liabilities (note B9(c)) (8) 73 65 Less: Unwind of discount on reserves and other (5) 4 (1) (13) 77 64 Total change in insurance liabilities 2,134 (450) 1,684 31 December 2017 Gross

£m Reinsurance £m Net

£m Long-term business Change in long-term business provisions (note B9(b)) 624 315 939 Change in provision for outstanding claims (65) (11) (76) 559 304 863 General insurance and health Change in insurance liabilities (note B9(c)) 73 138 211 Less: Unwind of discount on reserves and other (9) 9 - 64 147 211 Total change in insurance liabilities 623 451 1,074 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 60 B9 - Insurance liabilities continued (b) Movements in long-term business liabilities The following movements have occurred in the long-term business provisions (gross of reinsurance) during the period: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Carrying amount at 1 January 130,972 137,218 137,218 Provisions in respect of new business 3,353 2,959 5,731 Expected change in existing business provisions (4,082) (4,027) (7,747) Variance between actual and expected experience (67) 1,512 1,520 Impact of operating assumption changes (199) (2) (1,175) Impact of economic assumption changes (1,389) 1,274 2,115 Other movements recognised as an expense1 (82) 284 180 Change in liability recognised as an expense (note B9a(ii)) (2,466) 2,000 624 Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals2 1,144 (4,429) (8,124) Foreign exchange rate movements (197) 897 1,252 Other movements (6) 66 2 Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December 129,447 135,752 130,972 1 Other movements during 2018 and 2017 primarily relates to a special bonus distribution to with-profits policyholders in UK Life. 2 The movement during 2018 includes the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland offset by the disposal of Avipop in Italy. The movement during the first 6 months of 2017 primarily relates to the disposal of Antarius in France, while full year 2017 also includes the disposal of a major share of the business in Spain offset by the consolidation of the Poland and Vietnam joint ventures. For many types of long-term business, including unit-linked and participating funds, movement in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The variance between actual and expected experience of £(67) million in the current period is due to various demographic factors (with the prior period variances being the result of increased equity returns in the UK). The impact of operating assumption changes of £(199) million relates mainly to a release of longevity reserves in the UK (with the corresponding amounts in 2017 also arising from changes in longevity assumptions offset by an increase in expense and persistency reserves). The £(1,389) million impact of economic assumption changes reflects an increase in valuation interest rates in response to increasing interest rates and widening spreads on immediate annuity and participating insurance contracts in the UK (with the prior period variances reflecting a decrease in valuation interest rates). For participating business, a movement in liabilities is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus and does not impact on profit. The impact of assumption changes on profit are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period shown in note B12. (c) Movements in general insurance and health liabilities The following changes have occurred in the general insurance and health claims provisions (gross of reinsurance) during the period: 6 months

2018

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Long-term business Participating contracts 89,604 85,435 87,654 Non-participating contracts at fair value 127,230 118,291 124,995 216,834 203,726 212,649 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale (8,437) - (8,663) Total 208,397 203,726 203,986 Of the non-participating investment contracts measured at fair value, £126,186 million at 30 June 2018 (HY17: £120,508 million, 2017: £123,916 million)are unit-linked in structure and the fair value liability is equal to the current fund value, including any unfunded units, plus if required additional non-unit reserves based on a discounted cash flow analysis. (b) Movements in participating investment contracts For participating investment contracts, the change in investment contract provisions on the income statement primarily consists of the movement in participating investment contract liabilities over the reporting period. The following movements have occurred in these provisions (gross of reinsurance) during the period: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Carrying amount at 1 January 87,654 89,739 89,739 Provisions in respect of new business 3,743 2,339 5,193 Expected change in existing business provisions (2,112) (2,510) (4,986) Variance between actual and expected experience 397 1,085 2,072 Impact of operating assumption changes - (1) 10 Impact of economic assumption changes (443) 92 411 Other movements recognised as an expense1 153 132 (16) Change in liability recognised as an expense2 1,738 1,137 2,684 Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals3 428 (7,243) (7,243) Foreign exchange rate movements (216) 1,780 2,452 Other movements - 22 22 Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December 89,604 85,435 87,654 1 Other movements during 2018 and 2017 primarily relates to a special bonus distribution to with-profits policyholders in UK Life. 2 Total interest expense for participating investment contracts recognised in the income statement is £189 million (HY17: £2,374 million, 2017: £2,489 million). 3 The movement during 2018 relates to the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland. The movement during 2017 relates to the disposal of Antarius in France. For many types of long-term business, including unit-linked and participating funds, movements in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The variance between actual and expected experience of £397 million in the period to 30 June 2018 is the result of various demographic factors across different product groups (with the variances shown in the prior period being mainly due to positive equity returns in the UK). The impact of assumption changes shown above, sets out the movements in the carrying value of liabilities, which for participating business is generally offset by a corresponding adjustment to the unallocated divisible surplus. Accordingly, these changes do not directly impact profit. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 62 B10 - Liability for investment contracts continued (c) Movements in non-participating investment contracts For non-participating investment contracts, deposits collected and amounts withdrawn are not shown on the income statement, but are accounted for directly through the statement of financial position as an adjustment to the gross liabilities for investment contracts. The associated change in investment contract provisions shown in the income statement relates to the attributed investment return. The following movements have occurred in these provisions (gross of reinsurance) during the period: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Carrying amount at 1 January 124,995 114,531 114,531 Provisions in respect of new business 2,659 1,796 4,484 Expected change in existing business provisions (2,567) (2,129) (4,427) Variance between actual and expected experience (394) 3,872 10,115 Impact of operating assumption changes - - 2 Impact of economic assumption changes 6 (1) (1) Other movements recognised as an expense 21 - 10 Change in liability (275) 3,538 10,183 Effect of portfolio transfers, acquisitions and disposals1 2,494 (4) (4) Foreign exchange rate movements (7) 199 277 Other movements 23 27 8 Carrying amount at 30 June/31 December 127,230 118,291 124,995 1 The movement during 2018 relates to the acquisition of Friends First in Ireland. The movement during 2017 relates to the disposal of Antarius in France. For unit-linked investment contracts, movements in asset values are offset by corresponding changes in liabilities, limiting the net impact on profit. The variance between actual and expected experience of £(394) million in the period to 30 June 2018 is the result of various demographic factors across different product groups (with the variances shown in the prior period being primarily the result of positive equity returns in the UK). The impact of assumption changes in the above analysis shows the resulting movement in the carrying value of the non-participating investment contract liabilities. The impacts of assumption changes on profit are included in the effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the year as set out in note B12. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 63 B11 - Reinsurance assets The reinsurance assets comprised: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Long-term business Insurance contracts 5,494 6,278 5,469 Participating investment contracts 1 22 2 Non-participating investment contracts1 6,356 10,170 6,094 11,851 16,470 11,565 Outstanding claims provisions 91 67 64 11,942 16,537 11,629 General insurance and health Outstanding claims provisions 851 1,065 845 Provisions for claims incurred but not reported 832 741 884 1,683 1,806 1,729 Provisions for unearned premiums 252 270 257 1,935 2,076 1,986 13,877 18,613 13,615 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale (46) (101) (123) Total 13,831 18,512 13,492 1 Balances in respect of all reinsurance treaties are included under reinsurance assets, regardless of whether they transfer significant insurance risk. The reinsurance assets classified as non-participating investment contracts are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. During the first half of 2018, £1,117 million of reinsurance assets (UK Life) have been reclassified as collective investments in unit-linked funds following a restructure of a reinsurance treaty. This is a continuation of activity undertaken in 2017. B12 - Effect of changes in assumptions and estimates during the period This disclosure only allows for the impact on liabilities for insurance and investment contracts, and related assets and liabilities, such as unallocated divisible surplus, reinsurance, deferred acquisition costs and acquired value of in-force business, and does not allow for offsetting movements in the value of backing financial assets. Effect on profit 6 months

2018

£m Effect on profit 6 months

2017

£m Effect on profit Full year

2017

£m Assumptions Long-term insurance business Interest rates 907 (970) (1,720) Expenses (1) (2) (128) Persistency rates - - (79) Mortality for assurance contracts - - 113 Mortality for annuity contracts 200 - 779 Tax and other assumptions - - 2 Investment contracts Expenses - (1) - General insurance and health business Change in discount rate assumptions 34 (12) (7) Total 1,140 (985) (1,040) The impact of interest rates on long-term business relates primarily to annuities in the UK (including any change in credit default and reinvestment risk provisions), where an increase in the valuation interest rate, in response to increasing risk-free rates and widening of credit spreads, has reduced liabilities. The overall impact on profit as a result of these changes also depends on movements in the value of assets backing the liabilities, which is not included in the above disclosure. The impact of mortality for annuity contracts on long-term business relates to the UK with a reduction in reserves of £200 million arising from changes in base mortality assumptions. These changes include a refined financial estimate of the impact of longevity experience for bulk annuities (£145 million) and the impact of completing our review of prior period longevity experience for individual annuities (£55 million). There were no equivalent impacts arising in the first half of 2017. In the general insurance and health business, a positive impact of £34 million (HY17: £12 million adverse)has arisen as a result of a decrease in the estimated future inflation rate used to value periodic payment orders (PPOs) and an increase in the interest rates used to discount claim reserves for both PPOs and latent claims. During the first half of 2017, the effect of an increase in the estimated future inflation rate was offset by a marginal increase in interest rates. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 64 B13 - Borrowings Our borrowings are classified as either core structural borrowings, which are included within the Group's capital employed, or operational borrowings drawn by operating subsidiaries. This note shows the carrying values of each type. (a) Analysis of total borrowings: Total borrowings comprise: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Core structural borrowings, at amortised cost 8,170 8,636 8,640 Operational borrowings, at amortised cost 417 501 466 Operational borrowings, at fair value 1,199 1,214 1,180 1,616 1,715 1,646 9,786 10,351 10,286 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale - (13) - Total 9,786 10,338 10,286 (b) Core structural borrowings The carrying amounts of these borrowings are: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Subordinated debt 6.125% £700 million subordinated notes 2036 694 693 694 6.125% £800 million undated subordinated notes 796 795 796 6.875% £600 million subordinated notes 2058 594 594 594 6.875% €500 million subordinated notes 20381 - 439 444 12.000% £162 million subordinated notes 2021 197 208 202 8.250% £500 million subordinated notes 2022 572 590 581 6.625% £450 million subordinated notes 2041 448 448 448 7.875% $575 million undated subordinated notes 441 463 437 6.125% €650 million subordinated notes 2043 573 568 575 3.875% €700 million subordinated notes 2044 615 611 618 5.125% £400 million subordinated notes 2050 395 395 394 3.375% €900 million subordinated notes 2045 787 780 789 4.500% $450 million subordinated notes 2021 257 265 264 4.375% £400 million subordinated notes 2049 394 393 394 6,763 7,242 7,230 Senior notes 0.100% €350 million senior notes 2018 309 306 310 0.625% €500 million senior notes 2023 440 436 441 749 742 751 Commercial paper 666 661 668 8,178 8,645 8,649 Less: Amount held by Group companies (8) (9) (9) Total 8,170 8,636 8,640 1 The 6.875% €500 million subordinated notes 2038 were redeemed in full at the first call on 22 May 2018. (c) Operational borrowings The carrying amounts of these borrowings are: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Amounts owed to financial institutions Loans1 417 501 466 Securitised mortgage loan notes UK lifetime mortgage business2 1,199 1,214 1,180 Total 1,616 1,715 1,646 1 Includes held for sale operational borrowings of nil on 30 June 2018 (2017: £13 million). 2 The fair value of these loan notes is calculated using similar techniques to the related securitised mortgage assets discussed in notes B16. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 65 B14 - Pension obligations and other provisions (a) Carrying amounts (i) Provisions in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position In the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, provisions include pension scheme deficits and comprise: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Total IAS 19 obligations to the main staff pension schemes 662 892 764 Deficits in other staff pension schemes 63 60 64 Total IAS 19 obligations to staff pension schemes 725 952 828 Restructuring provisions 71 80 92 Other provisions 617 397 515 1,413 1,429 1,435 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale (7) (3) (6) Total 1,406 1,426 1,429 Other provisions shown above primarily include amounts set aside throughout the Group for costs of customer compensation, litigation and staff entitlements. Other provisions have increased during the period under review mainly as a result of a further product governance provision of £90 million, which is in addition to the £75 million provision set aside at 31 December 2017. This provision relates to a historical issue with over 90% of cases identified being pre-2002 and is limited to advice given by Friends Provident tied agents and appointed representatives, where a number of external defined benefit pension policies transferred into Friends Provident pension arrangements. Initial indications are that some advice may not have been suitable. The issue does not affect any other part of our business. Affected customers will not be financially disadvantaged. The Group has notified its professional indemnity insurers and intends to make a claim on its insurance to mitigate the financial impact. (ii) Pension obligations The assets and liabilities of the Group's material defined benefit schemes as at 30 June/31 December are shown below. 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Total fair value of assets 18,994 19,225 19,308 Present value of scheme liabilities (15,473) (16,115) (16,043) Net surplus in the schemes 3,521 3,110 3,265 Less: consolidation elimination for non-transferable Group insurance policy1 (606) (628) (630) Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes 2,915 2,482 2,635 Surplus included in other assets2 3,577 3,374 3,399 Deficits included in provisions (662) (892) (764) Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes 2,915 2,482 2,635 1 As at 30 June 2018, the scheme assets in the Friends Provident Pension Scheme include an insurance policy of £606 million (HY17: £628 million, 2017: £630 million)issued by a Group company that is not transferable under IAS 19 and consequently is eliminated from the IAS 19 net surplus balance. The IAS 19 fair value of scheme assets at 30 June 2018, excluding this policy is £18,388 million (HY17: £18,597 million, 2017: £18,678 million). 2 Pension surpluses and other assets totalling £3,626 million (HY17: £3,509 million, 2017: £3,468 million)includes pension surpluses of £3,577 million (HY17: £3,374 million, 2017: £3,399 million)and other assets of £49 million (HY17: £135 million, 2017: £69 million). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 66 B14 - Pension obligations and other provisions continued (b) Movements in the schemes' surpluses and deficits Movements in the pension schemes' surpluses and deficits since 31 December 2017 comprise: 6 months

2018

£m 6 months

2017

£m Full year

2017

£m Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes at 1 January 2,635 2,347 2,347 Past service costs - amendments - - (1) Administrative expenses (10) (8) (18) Total pension cost charged to net operating expenses (10) (8) (19) Net interest credited to investment income/(finance costs)1 31 30 63 Total recognised in income statement 21 22 44 Remeasurements: Actual return on these assets (79) 16 740 Less: Interest income on scheme assets (220) (239) (470) Return on scheme assets excluding amounts in interest income (299) (223) 270 Gains/(losses) from change in economic assumptions 449 282 (182) (Losses) from change in operating assumptions - (36) (30) Experience (losses) (13) (59) (63) Total remeasurements recognised in other comprehensive income 137 (36) (5) Acquisitions (8) - - Employer contributions 129 153 259 Administrative expenses paid from scheme assets (2) - (3) Foreign exchange rate movements 3 (4) (7) Net IAS 19 surplus in the schemes at 30 June/31 December 2,915 2,482 2,635 1 Net interest income of £43 million (HY17: £40 million, 2017: £87 million)has been credited to investment income and net interest expense of £12 million (HY17: £10 million, 2017: £24 million)has been charged to finance costs in HY18. Under the IAS 19 valuation basis, the Group applies the principles of IFRIC 14, IAS 19 The Limit on a Defined Benefit Asset, Minimum Funding Requirements and their Interaction, whereby a surplus is only recognised to the extent that the Company is able to access the surplus either through an unconditional right of refund to the surplus or through reduced future contributions relating to ongoing service, which have been substantively enacted or contractually agreed. The Group has determined that it can derive economic benefit from the surplus in the Aviva Staff Pension Scheme (ASPS) via a reduction to future employer contributions for defined contribution members, which could theoretically be paid from the surplus funds in the ASPS. In the RAC 2003 Pension Scheme (RAC) and Friends Provident Pension Scheme (FPPS), the Group has determined that the rules set out in the schemes' governing documentation provide for an unconditional right to a refund from any future surplus funds in the schemes. The increase in the surplus during the period is primarily due to employer contributions into the schemes and remeasurements recognised in other comprehensive income. The remeasurements recognised are principally a result of widening corporate spreads in the UK, partly offset by lower inflation in the UK. B15 - Related party transactions During the period, there have been no changes in the nature of the related party transactions from those described in the Group's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. There were no transactions with related parties that had a material effect on the result for the period ended 30 June 2018, 30 June 2017 or 31 December 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 67 B16 - Fair value This note explains the methodology for valuing our assets and liabilities measured at fair value, and for fair value disclosures. It also provides an analysis of these according to a 'fair value hierarchy', determined by the market observability of valuation inputs. (a) Basis for determining fair value hierarchy All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the 'fair value hierarchy' described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 Inputs to Level 1 fair values are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date. Level 2 Inputs to Level 2 fair values are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. If the asset or liability has a specified (contractual) term, a Level 2 input must be observable for substantially the full term of the instrument. Level 2 inputs include the following: · Quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets. · Quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active, the prices are not current, or price quotations vary substantially either over time or among market makers, or in which little information is released publicly. · Inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rates and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, implied volatilities, and credit spreads). · Market-corroborated inputs. Where we use broker quotes and no information as to the observability of inputs is provided by the broker, the investments are classified as follows: · Where the broker price is validated by using internal models with market observable inputs and the values are similar, we classify the investment as Level 2. · In circumstances where internal models are not used to validate broker prices, or the observability of inputs used by brokers is unavailable, the investment is classified as Level 3. Level 3 Inputs to Level 3 fair values are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. Unobservable inputs may have been used to measure fair value to the extent that observable inputs are not available, thereby allowing for situations in which there is little, if any, market activity for the asset or liability at the measurement date. However, the fair value measurement objective remains the same, i.e. an exit price at the measurement date from the perspective of a market participant that holds the asset or owes the liability. Therefore, unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions the business unit considers that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Examples are investment properties, certain private equity investments and private placements. The majority of the Group's assets and liabilities measured at fair value are based on quoted market information or observable market data. 16.2% of assets and 3.2% of liabilities measured at fair value are based on estimates and recorded as Level 3. Where estimates are used, these are based on a combination of independent third-party evidence and internally developed models, calibrated to market observable data where possible. Third-party valuations using significant unobservable inputs validated against Level 2 internally modelled valuations are classified as Level 3, where there is a significant difference between the third-party price and the internally modelled value. Where the difference is insignificant, the instrument would be classified as Level 2. (b) Changes to valuation technique There were no changes in the valuation techniques during the period compared to those described in the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 68 B16 - Fair value continued (c) Comparison of the carrying amount and fair values of financial instruments Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and liabilities, excluding those classified as held for sale. These amounts may differ where the asset or liability is carried on a measurement basis other than fair value, e.g. amortised cost. 30 June 2018 30 June 20171 31 December 2017 Fair value

£m Carrying amount

£m Fair value

£m Carrying amount

£m Fair value

£m Carrying amount

£m Financial assets Loans 27,666 27,717 25,459 25,452 27,796 27,857 Financial investments 309,403 309,403 309,222 309,222 311,082 311,082 Fixed maturity securities 173,564 173,564 176,410 176,410 174,808 174,808 Equity securities 87,132 87,132 78,037 78,037 89,968 89,968 Other investments (including derivatives) 48,707 48,707 54,775 54,775 46,306 46,306 Financial liabilities Non-participating investment contracts 118,793 118,793 118,291 118,291 116,332 116,332 Net asset value attributable to unitholders 17,778 17,778 18,469 18,469 18,327 18,327 Borrowings 10,456 9,786 11,545 10,338 11,538 10,286 Derivative liabilities 5,246 5,246 6,093 6,093 5,751 5,751 1 Following a review of the Group's investment classifications, comparative amounts have been amended from those previously reported, reflecting the fact that equity and debt securities held indirectly through majority owned investment funds in the UK managed by third parties, which at 30 June 2017 were presented as unit trusts and other investment vehicles within other investments, are now presented as debt and equity securities. The effect of this change at HY17 is to increase equity and debt securities by £4,462 million and £5,340 million respectively and decrease unit trusts and other investment vehicles within other investments by £9,802 million. (d) Fair value hierarchy analysis IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement, permits assets and liabilities to be measured at fair value on either a recurring or non-recurring basis. Recurring fair value measurements are those that other IFRSs require or permit in the statement of financial position at the end of each reporting period, whereas non-recurring fair value measurements of assets or liabilities are those that other IFRSs require or permit in the statement of financial position in particular circumstances. An analysis of assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost and fair value categorised by fair value hierarchy is given below for both recurring and non-recurring fair value measurements. Fair value hierarchy At 30 June 2018 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Sub-total Fair value

£m Amortised

cost

£m Total carrying value

£m Recurring fair value measurements Investment property - - 11,151 11,151 - 11,151 Loans - 437 23,885 24,322 3,395 27,717 Financial investments measured at fair value Fixed maturity securities 108,067 49,566 15,931 173,564 - 173,564 Equity securities 86,623 1 508 87,132 - 87,132 Other investments (including derivatives) 40,741 4,333 3,633 48,707 - 48,707 Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale 5,740 7 2,000 7,747 - 7,747 Total 241,171 54,344 57,108 352,623 3,395 356,018 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Non-participating investment contracts1 118,594 199 - 118,793 - 118,793 Net asset value attributable to unit holders 17,757 - 21 17,778 - 17,778 Borrowings - - 1,199 1,199 8,587 9,786 Derivative liabilities 435 4,400 411 5,246 - 5,246 Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 5,283 23 3,147 8,453 - 8,453 Total 142,069 4,622 4,778 151,469 8,587 160,056 1 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and note B11 are £6,356 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets. Fair value hierarchy At 30 June 2018 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Total fair

value

£m Non-recurring fair value measurement Properties occupied by Group companies - - 337 337 Total - - 337 337 The value of owner-occupied properties measured on a non-recurring basis at 30 June 2018 was £337 million (HY17: £327 million, 2017: £333 million), stated at their revalued amounts in line with the requirements of IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 69 B16 - Fair value continued (d) Fair value hierarchy analysis continued Fair value hierarchy At 30 June 20171 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Sub-total Fair value

£m Amortised

cost

£m Total carrying value

£m Recurring fair value measurements Investment property - - 10,719 10,719 - 10,719 Loans - 3 22,225 22,228 3,224 25,452 Financial investments measured at fair value Fixed maturity securities 98,044 61,770 16,596 176,410 - 176,410 Equity securities 77,137 - 900 78,037 - 78,037 Other investments (including derivatives) 45,270 5,164 4,341 54,775 - 54,775 Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale 4,135 705 5 4,845 - 4,845 Total 224,586 67,642 54,786 347,014 3,224 350,238 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Non-participating investment contracts2 114,721 227 3,343 118,291 - 118,291 Net asset value attributable to unit holders 18,445 - 24 18,469 - 18,469 Borrowings - - 1,214 1,214 9,124 10,338 Derivative liabilities 431 5,510 152 6,093 - 6,093 Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 555 - - 555 - 555 Total 134,152 5,737 4,733 144,622 9,124 153,746 1 Following a review of the Group's investment classifications, comparative amounts in respect of unit trusts and other investment vehicles and equity and debt securities have been amended from those previously reported. Refer to table (c) above for further details of this adjustment and the financial impact arising. 2 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the statement of condensed consolidated financial position and note B11 are £10,170 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets. Fair value hierarchy At 30 June 2017 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Total fair value £m Non-recurring fair value measurement Properties occupied by Group companies - - 327 327 Total - - 327 327 Fair value hierarchy At 31 December 2017 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Sub-total Fair value

£m Amortised

cost

£m Total carrying value

£m Recurring fair value measurements Investment property - - 10,797 10,797 - 10,797 Loans - 443 23,949 24,392 3,465 27,857 Financial investments measured at fair value Fixed maturity securities 107,771 51,900 15,137 174,808 - 174,808 Equity securities 89,192 - 776 89,968 - 89,968 Other investments (including derivatives) 38,249 5,194 2,863 46,306 - 46,306 Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale 6,192 27 2,093 8,312 - 8,312 Total 241,404 57,564 55,615 354,583 3,465 358,048 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Non-participating investment contracts1 116,123 209 - 116,332 - 116,332 Net asset value attributable to unit holders 18,314 - 13 18,327 - 18,327 Borrowings - - 1,180 1,180 9,106 10,286 Derivative liabilities 521 4,872 358 5,751 - 5,751 Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale 5,346 26 3,306 8,678 - 8,678 Total 140,304 5,107 4,857 150,268 9,106 159,374 1 In addition to the balances in this table, included within reinsurance assets in the statement of condensed consolidated financial position and note B11 are £6,094 million of non-participating investment contracts, which are legally reinsurance but do not meet the definition of a reinsurance contract under IFRS. These assets are financial instruments measured at fair value through profit and loss and are classified as Level 1 assets. Fair value hierarchy At 31 December 2017 Level 1

£m Level 2

£m Level 3

£m Total fair

value

£m Non-recurring fair value measurement Properties occupied by Group companies - - 333 333 Total - - 333 333 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 70 B16 - Fair value continued (e) Transfers between Levels of the fair value hierarchy For financial instruments that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels of the fair value hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of the reporting period. Transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 There were no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 investments during the six month period ended 30 June 2018. Transfers to/from Level 3 The table below shows movement in the Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value. Transfers into Level 3 assets of £1.6 billion relate principally to £1.3 billion of debt securities held in the UK, France and Italy which were transferred from Level 1 and Level 2 due to the unavailability of significant observable market data or where there were sufficiently significant differences between the valuation provided by the counterparty and broker quotes and the validation models. Transfers out of Level 3 assets of £1.0 billion relate principally to £0.8 billion of debt securities which were transferred to Level 2 by our UK business as observable inputs became available, or where the valuation provided by the counterparty and broker quotes are corroborated using valuation models with observable inputs. Assets Liabilities At 30 June 2018 Investment property

£m Loans

£m Debt securities £m Equity securities £m Other investments (including derivatives) £m Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale £m Non-participating investment contracts

£m Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m Derivative liabilities

£m Borrowings £m Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale £m Opening balance at 1 January 2018 10,797 23,949 15,137 776 2,863 2,093 - (13) (358) (1,180) (3,306) Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1 163 (309) (80) (11) (6) (37) - - (89) (20) 37 Purchases 531 631 798 124 940 56 - - - - (56) Issuances - 51 - - - - - - - - - Disposals (319) (437) (411) (544) (157) (78) - (8) 36 1 144 Settlements2 - - - - - - - - - - - Transfers into Level 3 5 - 1,322 165 158 15 - - - - (15) Transfers out of Level 3 - - (802) (2) (161) (49) - - - - 49 Reclassification to held for sale - - - - - - - - - - - Foreign exchange rate movements (26) - (33) - (4) - - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2018 11,151 23,885 15,931 508 3,633 2,000 - (21) (411) (1,199) (3,147) 1 Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement includes realised gains/(losses) on disposals. 2 Settlements include effective settlements of Group holdings. Assets Liabilities At 30 June 2017 Investment property

£m Loans

£m Debt securities

£m Equity securities

£m Other investments (including derivatives) £m Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale £m Non-participating investment contracts

£m Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m Derivative liabilities

£m Borrowings £m Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale £m Opening balance at 1 January 2017 10,768 20,923 16,447 913 4,001 980 (3,408) (20) (1,600) (1,110) - Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1 223 536 154 (64) (75) - (25) (4) (52) (121) - Purchases 217 505 358 57 699 - (70) - (40) - - Issuances - 72 - - - - - - - - - Disposals (577) (96) (495) (12) (319) (988) 171 - 156 17 - Settlements2 - (6) (9) - - - 9 - - - - Transfers into Level 3 - 288 1,203 4 61 - (17) - (2) - - Transfers out of Level 3 - - (1,262) - (105) - 4 - 1,387 - - Reclassification to held for sale (1) - - - (4) 5 - - - - - Foreign exchange rate movements 89 3 200 2 83 8 (7) - (1) - - Balance at 30 June 2017 10,719 22,225 16,596 900 4,341 5 (3,343) (24) (152) (1,214) - 1 Total net (losses)/gains recognised in the income statement includes realised gains/(losses) on disposals. 2 Settlements include effective settlements of Group holdings. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 71 B16 - Fair value continued Assets Liabilities At 31 December 2017 Investment property

£m Loans

£m Debt securities

£m Equity securities

£m Other investments (including derivatives) £m Financial assets of operations classified as held for sale £m Non- participating investment contracts

£m Net asset value attributable to unitholders £m Derivative liabilities

£m Borrowings £m Financial liabilities of operations classified as held for sale £m Opening balance at 1 January 2017 10,768 20,923 16,447 913 4,001 980 (3,408) (20) (1,600) (1,110) - Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement1 511 643 (795) (179) 55 162 - 7 (105) (97) (165) Purchases 672 3,252 1,745 66 944 267 (153) - (9) - (113) Issuances - 151 - - - (1) - - - - - Disposals (1,289) (1,025) (1,771) (12) (439) (1,383) 153 - 180 27 377 Settlements2 - - - - - - - - - - - Transfers into Level 3 - - 899 2 10 132 - - (164) - (132) Transfers out of Level 3 - - (1,399) - (83) (135) - - 1,342 - 135 Reclassification to held for sale - - (340) (19) (1,682) 2,041 3,408 - - - (3,408) Foreign exchange rate movements 135 5 351 5 57 30 - - (2) - - Balance at 31 December 2017 10,797 23,949 15,137 776 2,863 2,093 - (13) (358) (1,180) (3,306) 1 Total net gains/(losses) recognised in the income statement includes realised gains/(losses) on disposals. 2 Settlements include effective settlements of Group holdings. (f) Further information on Level 3 assets and liabilities: Total net losses recognised in the income statement in the first half of 2018 in respect of Level 3 assets measured at fair value amounted to £0.3 billion (HY17: net gains of £0.8 billion)with net losses in respect of liabilities of £0.1 billion (HY17: net losses of £0.2 billion). The principal assets classified as Level 3, and the valuation techniques applied to them, are describedbelow. (i) Investment property Investment property amounting to £11.2 billion (2017: £10.8 billion)is valued in the UK at least annually by external chartered surveyors in accordance with guidance issued by The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and using estimates during the intervening period. Outside the UK, valuations are produced by external qualified professional appraisers in the countries concerned. Investment properties are valued on an income approach that is based on current rental income plus anticipated uplifts at the next rent review, lease expiry, or break option taking into consideration lease incentives and assuming no further growth in the estimated rental value of the property. The uplift and discount rates are derived from rates implied by recent market transactions on similar properties. These inputs are deemed unobservable. (ii) Loans · Commercial mortgage loans and Primary Healthcare loans held by our UK Life business amounting to £11.6 billion (2017: £12.2 billion), were valued using a Portfolio Credit Risk Model (PCRM). This model calculates a Credit Risk Adjusted Value (CRAV) for each loan. The risk-adjusted cash flows are discounted using a yield curve, taking into account the term dependent gilt yield curve, and global assumptions for the liquidity premium. Loans valued using this model have been classified as Level 3 as the liquidity premium is deemed to be non-market observable. The liquidity premium used in the discount rate ranges between 45 bps to 240 bps. · Equity release and securitised mortgage loans held by our UK Life business amounting to £9.1 billion (2017: £9.3 billion)are valued using an internal model. Inputs to the model include primarily property growth rates, mortality and morbidity assumptions, cost of capital and liquidity premium which are not deemed to be market observable. · Infrastructure and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) loans held by our UK Life business amounting to £2.2 billion (2017: £1.8 billion)are valued using a discounted cash flow model. This adds spreads for credit and illiquidity to a risk-free discount rate. Credit spreads used in the discount rate are calculated using an internally developed methodology which depends on the credit rating of each loan, credit spreads on publicly traded bonds and an estimated recovery rate in event of default and are deemed to be unobservable. (iii) Debt securities · Privately placed notes, commercial real estate loans, PFI loans and infrastructure loans held by our UK Life business of £1.4 billion (2017: £1.5 billion)are not traded in active markets. Valuations are obtained from third party evaluated pricing services which represent the vendor's opinion of the asset values or discounted cash flow models which incorporate significant unobservable inputs. · Structured bond-type and non-standard debt products held by our business in France amounting to £6.4 billion (2017: £5.9 billion)and bonds held by our UK business of £1.0 billion (2017: £1.2 billion)have no active market. These debt securities are valued either using counterparty or broker quotes and validated against internal or third-party models. These bonds have been classified as Level 3 because either (i) the third-party models included a significant unobservable liquidity adjustment, or (ii) differences between the valuation provided by the counterparty and broker quotes and the validation model were sufficiently significant to result in a Level 3 classification. · Corporate debt securities held by our French business of £2.3 billion (2017: £2.7 billion)and debt securities of £3.8 billion held by our UK and Asia businesses (2017: £3.0 billion)which are not traded in an active market have been valued using third party or counterparty valuations. These prices are considered to be unobservable due to infrequent market transactions. (iv) Equity securities · Equity securities which primarily comprise private equity holdings of £0.5 billion (2017: £0.8 billion)held predominantly in the UK are valued by a number of third party specialists. These are valued using a range of techniques, including earnings multiples, forecast cash flows and price/earnings ratios which are deemed to be unobservable. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 72 B16 - Fair value continued (v) Other investments · The following Other investments are valued based on external valuation reports received from fund managers: - Private equity investment funds amounting to £1.0 billion (2017: £0.6 billion); - Other investment funds including property funds amounting to £1.8 billion (2017: £1.8 billion); - External hedge funds held principally by businesses in France amounting to £0.5 billion (2017: £0.4 billion); and - Discretionary funds held in Asia amounting to £1.4 billion (2017: £1.6 billion)which are currently held for sale. Wherepossible, the Grouptests the sensitivity of the fair values of Level 3 investments to changes in unobservable inputs to reasonable alternatives. Valuations for Level 3 investments are sourced from independent third parties when available and, where appropriate, validated against internally-modelled valuations, third-party models or broker quotes. Where third-party pricing sources are unwilling to provide a sensitivity analysis for their valuations, the Group undertakes, where feasible, sensitivity analysis on the following basis: · For third-party valuations validated against internally-modelled valuations using significant unobservable inputs, the sensitivity of the internally modelled valuation to changes in unobservable inputs to a reasonable alternative is determined. · For third-party valuations either not validated or validated against a third-party model or broker quote, the third-party valuation in its entirety is considered an unobservable input. Sensitivities are determined by flexing inputs of internal models to a reasonable alternative, including the yield, NAV multiple or other suitable valuation multiples of the financial instrument implied by the third-party valuation. For example, for a fixed income security the implied yield would be the rate of return which discounts the security's contractual cash flows to equal the third-party valuation. On the basis of the methodology outlined above, the Group is able to perform sensitivity analysis for £56 billion of the Group's Level 3 assets. For these Level 3 assets, changing unobservable valuation inputs to a reasonable alternative would result in a change in fair value by +£2.3 billion / -£2.0 billion. Of the £1.1 billion Level 3 assets for which sensitivity analysis is not provided, itis estimated that a 10% change in valuation assumptions downwards of these assets would result in a change in fair value of approximately £110 million. (vi) Liabilities The principal liabilities classified as Level 3, and the valuation techniques applied to them, are: · £3.1 billion (2017: £3.3 billion) of non-participating investment contract liabilities, classified as held for sale, are classified as Level 3, either because the underlying unit funds are classified as Level 3 assets or because the liability relates to unfunded units or other non-unit adjustments which are based on a discounted cash flow analysis using unobservable market data and assumptions. · £1.2 billion (2017: £1.3 billion) of securitised mortgage loan notes, presented within Borrowings, are valued using a similar technique to the related Level 3 securitised mortgage assets. Where possible, the Group tests the sensitivity of the fair values of Level 3 liabilities to changes in unobservable inputs to reasonable alternatives. Sensitivities are determined by flexing inputs of internal models to a reasonable alternative, including the yield, NAV multiple or other suitable valuation multiples of the financial instrument implied by the third-party valuation. On the basis of the methodology outlined above, the Group is able to perform sensitivity analysis for £4.6 billion of the Group's Level 3 liabilities. For these Level 3 liabilities, changing unobservable valuation inputs to a reasonable alternative would result in a change in fair value by approximately ±£0.6 billion. Of the £0.2 billion Level 3 liabilities for which sensitivity analysis is not provided, it is estimated that a 10% change in valuation assumptions downwards of these assets would result in a change in fair value of approximately £15 million. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 73 B17 - Risk management As a global insurance group, risk management is at the heart of what we do and is the source of value creation as well as a vital form of control. It is an integral part of managing and maintaining financial strength and stability for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. Our sustainability and financial strength are underpinned by an effective risk management process which helps us identify major risks to which we may be exposed, establish appropriate controls and take mitigating actions for the benefit of our customers and investors. The Group's risk strategy is to invest its available capital to optimise the balance between return and risk while maintaining an appropriate level of economic (i.e. risk-based) capital and regulatory capital. Consequently, our risk management goals are to: · Embed rigorous risk management throughout the business, based on setting clear risk appetites and staying within these; · Allocate capital where it will make the highest returns on a risk-adjusted basis; and · Meet the expectations of our customers, investors and regulators that we will maintain sufficient capital surpluses to meet our liabilities even if a number of extreme risks materialise. Aviva's risk management framework has been designed and implemented to support these objectives. The key elements of our risk management framework comprise our risk appetite; risk governance, including risk policies and business standards, risk oversight committees and roles and responsibilities; and the processes we use to identify, measure, manage, monitor and report risks, including the use of our risk models and stress and scenario testing. Risk environment The first half of 2018 witnessed continued normalisation of US monetary policy with two further increases in the US Federal Reserve rates, while the ECB has indicated that it plans to end its asset purchase programme in December 2018. In the UK, constrained consumer spending, continued central government fiscal restraint and subdued investment spend due to uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit negotiations have resulted in lacklustre economic growth. While growth in the US and Eurozone has been buoyed by fiscal stimulus and accommodative monetary policy respectively, concerns remain over its sustainability given the rising threat of trade protectionism and inflation pressures. Although interest rates are likely to remain below pre-2008 financial crisis levels, in the EU and UK in particular, for some time to come, there is a risk that a rapid increase in rates as a response to inflationary pressures could result in a collapse in bond prices and widening spreads. These uncertainties have resulted in increased equity market volatility in the first six months of the year. Looking forward, uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit negotiations and future trading arrangements with the European Union are likely to continue to weigh negatively on UK macroeconomic growth and possibly sterling. Meanwhile the new Italian government's proposed loosening of fiscal policy threatens to create tensions with the EU and a re-emergence of the Eurozone sovereign debt and banking crisis. Likely further increases in interest rates by the US Federal reserve raises the prospect of increasing divergence in US and European monetary policy. Other possible shocks to global growth in the second half of 2018 include a credit crunch in China, where indebtedness remains at record levels, and increasing trade protectionism and retaliatory response to it. During the first six months of 2018, as in 2017, there were several high profile cyber security breaches for corporates in the UK and elsewhere and nefarious attempts to access the Group's systems and data have increased. This risk is expected to continue to increase in the future. We continue to invest to reduce our residual exposure to the increasing cyber security threat through ongoing investment in our Security Transformation programme. We continue to progress our operational plans, which address the likely loss of the ability for UK firms to passport business into the EU, to ensure continuous service to our customers in the EU after the UK's withdrawal from the EU on 29 March 2019, independent of the final outcome of Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU. The Group has taken action to ensure it will be compliant with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and the General Data Protection Regulations, which became effective in the EU during the first half of 2018, and the Insurance Distribution Directive which will become effective on 1 October 2018. Going forward we expect increased focus in the EU on the fair treatment of customers, in particular how the insurance and fund management industry sells and administers insurance and investment products. EIOPA has recently set out its intentions to focus on the convergence of supervision within the EU with the aim of achieving comparable levels of consumer protection. In April 2018, a further consultation was published by the FCA as part of its thematic work related to the Asset Management Market Study to ensure the fair treatment of customers across the sector. The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) continues to develop higher loss absorbency capital requirements, which may become effective in 2020, should the Group remain a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII). The Group is in the process of implementing the new international accounting standards for insurance contracts, IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts.The standard applies to reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 and has not yet been endorsed by the EU. Given the current stage of the Group's implementation of IFRS17, and given that industry practice and interpretation of the standard is still developing, the likely full impact of implementing the standard remains uncertain. On 2 July 2018, the PRA published Consultation Paper CP13/18 Solvency II Equity release mortgageswith the intention of providing a clarification to Supervisory Statement SS3/17, published last year. The CP focuses on whether firms are making appropriate allowance for the risks retained when including equity release mortgages (ERM) within their Solvency II matching adjustment (MA) portfolios. The key updates proposed by the CP relate to the Effective Value Test (EVT), which was introduced by the PRA to assess the property risk introduced by the no-negative-equity-guarantee (NNEG) and other risks inherent in ERM. These updates may have an adverse impact on the solvency position of insurers. The PRA are accepting feedback on CP13/18 until 30 September 2018 and have proposed an implementation date of 31 December 2018. We remain committed to ERM as a component of our MA framework and we will engage positively in the PRA consultation process. At this stage, it remains too early to assess the full impact of the updates on our solvency position and the extent to which these impacts can be mitigated by management actions. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 74 B17 - Risk management continued Risk profile We continue to manage our risk profile to reflect Aviva's objective of maintaining financial strength and reducing capital volatility, and reallocating capital in line with the Group's strategy. During the half year we continued to progress the disposals of most of our remaining business in Spain (completed on 11 July 2018) and of FPIL, while completing our acquisition of Friends First in Ireland and investing in new organic growth opportunities. Measures to maintain the resilience of the Group's capital position include putting in place a number of foreign exchange, credit and equity hedges. These are used to mitigate the Group's foreign exchange, credit and equity risk exposure, and enable the Group to accept other credit risks offering better risk adjusted returns while remaining within appetite. In addition, we renewed our catastrophe reinsurance programme to reduce the Group's potential loss to an extreme insurance loss event. Going forward, the Group's focus will continue to be on sustainable growth in cash flow and capital generation, to invest in growth opportunities and increasing returns to shareholders, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with limited volatility and external leverage at a level commensurate with an AA financial strength rating. Material risks and uncertainties In accordance with the requirements of the FCA Handbook (DTR 4.2.7) we provide an update here on the material risks and uncertainties facing the Group. The types of risks to which the Group is exposed have not changed significantly over the half year to 30 June 2018 and remain credit, market, life insurance, general insurance (including health insurance), liquidity, asset management, operational and reputational risks. These risks are described below. (a) Credit risk Aviva has a strong record of managing credit risk and we see credit as an area where we can make a good return for the benefit of both our policyholders and shareholders. The Group continues to hold a series of macro credit hedges to reduce the overall credit risk exposure. During the first half of 2018 restrictions to our sovereign and corporate debt exposure to Greece, Italy and Portugal remained in place, while restrictions on Spain were lifted as a result of our reduced exposure following disposal of most of our business in the country and Spain's improved economic and fiscal prospects. We have in place a comprehensive Group-wide reporting system that consolidates credit exposures across geographies, business lines and exposure types. We have a robust framework of limits and controls to diversify the portfolio and enable the early identification of potential issues. Refer to section C9 of this report for details of our sovereign exposures to Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy. During the first half of 2018 the credit rating profile of our debt securities portfolio has remained strong. At 30 June 2018, the proportion of our shareholder debt securities that are investment grade has decreased slightly to 92.8% (2017: 93.5%). Of the remaining 7.2% of shareholder debt securities that do not have an external rating of BBB or higher, 73.1% have been internally assessed as being of investment grade quality applying an internal rating methodology largely consistent with that adopted by an external rating agency. The Group's largest reinsurance counterparty is BlackRock Life Ltd (including subsidiaries) as a result of the BlackRock funds offered to UK Life customers via unit-linked contracts. However, the risk of default is considered remote due to the nature of the arrangement and the counterparty. The Group's credit exposure to BlackRock Life Ltd has increased slightly to £5.5 billion at 30 June 2018 (2017: £5.3 billion). The Group is currently restructuring its agreements with BlackRock Life Ltd to reduce this exposure going forward. (b) Market risk We continue to limit our direct equity exposure. A rolling central equity hedging strategy remains in place to help control the Group's overall direct and indirect exposure to equities. The Group continues to hold a series of macro equity hedges to reduce the overall shareholder equity risk exposure. We have a limited appetite for interest rate risk as we do not believe it is currently adequately rewarded. Our conservative and disciplined approach to asset and liability management and pricing limit our exposure to interest rate and guarantee risk. Asset and liability durations across the Group are generally well matched and actions have been taken to manage guarantee risk in the current low interest rate environment. In particular, a key objective is to match the duration and expected cash flows of our annuity liabilities with assets of the same duration and cash flow. These assets include corporate bonds, residential mortgages and commercial mortgages. Should they default before maturity, it is assumed that the Group can reinvest in assets of a similar risk and return profile, which is subject to market conditions. Interest rate hedges are used to manage asymmetric interest rate exposures in some of our life insurance businesses as well as an efficient way to manage cash flow and duration matching (the most material examples relate to guaranteed annuity exposures in both UK and Ireland). These hedges are used to protect against interest rate falls and are sufficient in scale to materially reduce the Group's interest rate exposure. At a Group level we actively seek to manage currency risk by matching assets and liabilities in functional currencies at the business unit level. Planned foreign currency remittances from subsidiaries and disposal proceeds are often hedged using foreign exchange forwards to provide certainty regarding the sterling value to be received by the Group, while foreign exchange swaps are in place to hedge certain non-sterling borrowings. Hedges can be used to protect the Group's capital against a significant depreciation in local currency versus sterling. At 30 June 2018, hedges with notional values of £1.5 billion (Canadian dollar £0.7 billion, Euro £0.4 billion and US dollar £0.4 billion) were in place. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 75 B17 - Risk management continued (c) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk of not being able to make payments as they become due because there are insufficient assets in cash form or that can easily be turned into cash. The relatively illiquid nature of insurance liabilities is a potential source of additional investment return by allowing us to invest in higher yielding, but less liquid assets such as commercial mortgages. The Group seeks to ensure that it maintains sufficient liquid financial resources to meet its obligations as they fall due through the application of a Group liquidity risk policy and business standard. At Group and business unit level, there is a liquidity risk appetite which requires that sufficient liquid resources be maintained to cover net outflows in a stress scenario. The Group centre's main sources of liquidity are liquid assets held within Aviva plc and its subsidiary, Aviva Group Holdings Limited (AGH), and dividends received from the Group's insurance and asset management businesses. Sources of liquidity in normal markets also include a variety of short and long-term instruments including commercial papers and medium and long-term debt. In addition to the existing liquid resources and expected inflows, the Group and Company maintain significant undrawn committed borrowing facilities (HY18: £1.65 billion) from a range of leading international banks to further mitigate this risk. (d) Life insurance risk The profile of our life insurance risks, primarily longevity, persistency, mortality and expense risk, has remained stable in the first half of 2018. Longevity risk remains the Group's most significant life insurance risk due to the Group's annuity portfolio and is amplified by the current low level of interest rates. We are also exposed to longevity risk through the Aviva Staff Pension Scheme, to which our economic exposure has been reduced since 2014 by entering into a longevity swap covering approximately £5 billion of pensioner in payment scheme liabilities. Persistency risk remains significant and continues to have a volatile outlook, with underlying performance linked to economic conditions. Businesses across the Group mitigate this risk through a range of customer retention activities. The Group has continued to write substantial volumes of life protection business, and to utilise reinsurance to reduce exposure to potential mortality losses. All life insurance risks benefit from significant diversification against other risks in the portfolio, limiting the impact on the Group's aggregate risk profile. Provisions made for insurance liabilities are inherently uncertain. Due to this uncertainty, life insurance reserves are regularly reviewed by qualified and experienced actuaries at the business unit and Group level in accordance with the Group's reserving framework. This and other risks are subject to an overarching risk management framework and various mechanisms to govern and control our risks and exposures. (e) General insurance and health insurance risk The Group writes a balanced portfolio of general insurance risk (including personal motor; household; commercial motor; property and liability) across a geographically diversified spread of markets including UK; Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Singapore and Poland, as well as a growing global exposure to corporate speciality risks. This risk is taken on, in line with our underwriting and pricing expertise, to provide an appropriate level of return for an acceptable level of risk. Underwriting discipline and a robust governance process is at the core of the Group's underwriting strategy. The Group's health insurance business (including private health insurance, critical illness cover, income protection and personal accident insurance, as well as a range of corporate healthcare products) exposes the Group to morbidity risk (the proportion of our customers falling sick) and medical expense inflation. Provisions made for insurance liabilities are inherently uncertain. Due to this uncertainty, general and health insurance reserves are regularly reviewed by qualified and experienced actuaries at the business unit and Group level in accordance with the Group's reserving framework. These and other key risks, including the occurrence of unexpected claims from a single source or cause and inadequate reinsurance protection/risk transfer, are subject to an overarching risk management framework and various mechanisms to govern and control our risks and exposures. We recognise that the increased severity and frequency of weather-related events has the potential to adversely impact provisions for insurance liabilities and our earnings, with the result that there is some seasonality in our results from period to period. Large catastrophic (CAT) losses arising as a result of these events are explicitly considered in our economic capital modelling to ensure we are resilient to such CAT scenarios. Lump sum payments in settlement of bodily injury claims decided by the UK courts are calculated in accordance with the Ogden Tables and discount rate. The Ogden discount rate is set by the Lord Chancellor in accordance with the Damages Act 1996 and is applied when calculating the present value of future care costs and loss of earnings for claims settlement purposes. Due to the uncertainty around the Ogden discount rate, the claim reserves in the UK have been calculated using the current Ogden discount rate of -0.75%, as this is the enacted legislative rate that was announced by the Lord Chancellor in 2017. In March 2018 the Lord Chancellor announced the introduction of the Civil Liability Bill (the Bill) which includes provisions to amend the discount rate to be used in the Ogden Tables. It is expected that the Bill will go through the parliamentary process during 2018 and the first half of 2019. The Government expect the revised approach for setting the discount rate to result in a higher discount rate than the current rate of -0.75%. By way of illustration, should the Ogden discount rate increase in the future by 1%, then this would be expected to reduce reserves by approximately £250 million with an equivalent impact on profit before tax. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 76 B17 - Risk management continued (e) General insurance and health insurance risk continued During the first half of 2018, Aviva's general insurance and health insurance risk profile has remained stable. As with life insurance risks, general and health insurance risks also benefit from the significant diversification that arises from being part of a large and diverse portfolio, limiting the impact on the Group's aggregate risk profile. Aviva successfully completed the renewal of its Group-wide catastrophe protection on 1 January 2018, maintaining the level of reinsurance it purchases which includes both event and aggregate catastrophe protection on a Group-wide basis. Processes are in place to manage catastrophe risk in individual business units and at a Group level. (f) Asset management risk Asset management risk is the failure to provide expected investment outcomes for clients resulting in reduced new business and loss of sustainable earnings. The risk arises through loss of client business due to poor investment performance or fund liquidity, product competitiveness, talent retention and capability. Aviva is directly exposed to the risks associated with operating an asset management business through its ownership of Aviva Investors. The underlying risk profile of our asset management risk is managed via investment performance reviews, recruitment and retention of specialist investment professionals and leadership, product development capabilities, fund liquidity management, competitive margins, client retention strategies and proactive responses to regulatory developments. Funds invested in illiquid assets such as real estate and infrastructure projects are particularly exposed to liquidity risk. These key risks are monitored on an ongoing basis with issues escalated to the Aviva Investors Risk Management Committee and ultimately to the Aviva Investors Holdings Limited Board Risk Committee. (g) Operational risk The Group continues to operate, validate and enhance its key operational controls and purchase insurance to minimise losses arising from inadequate or ineffective internal processes, people and systems or from external events. The age and complexity of the Group's IT infrastructure creates a significant operational risk for the Group, which at times during the first half of 2018 has resulted in disruption to continuous service to our customers, while our UK long-term savings business has also experienced some functionality issues during its update of its platform capability. The Group continues to invest significant sums to both simplify and upgrade its IT estate to minimise the risk of disruption to customer service in the future. The Group maintains constructive relationships with its regulators around the world and developments in relation to key regulatory changes, such as requirements for Global Systemically Important Insurers (G-SII), are monitored closely. (h) Brand and reputation risk Our success and results are, to a certain extent, dependent on the strength of our brands, the brands of our partners and our reputation with customers, agents, regulators, rating agencies, investors and analysts. While we are well recognised, we are vulnerable to adverse market and customer perception. Any of our brands or our reputation could also be affected if products or services recommended by us or any of our intermediaries do not perform as expected whether or not the expectations are well founded, or the customer's expectations for the product have changed. We monitor this risk and have controls in place to limit our exposure. (i) Sensitivity test analysis The Group uses a number of sensitivity tests to understand the volatility of its earnings and capital requirements and to manage its capital more efficiently. Sensitivities to economic and operating experience are regularly produced on the Group's key financial performance metrics to inform the Group's decision making and planning processes, and as part of the framework for identifying and quantifying the risks to which each of its business units, and the Group as a whole, are exposed. Illustrative results of sensitivity testing for long-term business, general insurance and health business and the fund management and non-insurance business are set out below. For each sensitivity test the impact of a reasonably possible change in a single factor is shown, with other assumptions left unchanged. Sensitivity factor Description of sensitivity factor applied Interest rate and investment return The impact of a change in market interest rates by a 1% increase or decrease. The test allows consistently for similar changes to investment returns and movements in the market value of backing fixed interest securities. Credit spreads The impact of a 0.5% increase in credit spreads over risk-free interest rates on corporate bonds and other non-sovereign credit assets. The test allows for any consequential impact on liability valuations. Equity/property market values The impact of a change in equity/property market values by ±10%. Expenses The impact of an increase in maintenance expenses by 10%. Assurance mortality/morbidity (long-term insurance only) The impact of an increase in mortality/morbidity rates for assurance contracts by 5%. Annuitant mortality (long-term insurance only) The impact of a reduction in mortality rates for annuity contracts by 5%. Gross loss ratios (non-long-term insurance only) The impact of an increase in gross loss ratios for general insurance and health business by 5%. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ B17 - Risk management continued (i) Sensitivity test analysiscontinued Long-term business sensitivities 30 June 2018 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses +10% Assurance mortality

+5% Annuitant mortality

-5% Insurance participating (80) 75 (15) (40) 25 (30) - (5) Insurance non-participating (645) 690 (610) (110) 90 (200) (105) (890) Investment participating (90) 35 (5) (5) (10) (10) - - Investment non-participating - (20) - 10 (30) (40) - - Assets backing life shareholders' funds (85) 95 (25) 20 (20) - - - Total (900) 875 (655) (125) 55 (280) (105) (895) 30 June 2018 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses +10% Assurance mortality

+5% Annuitant mortality

-5% Insurance participating (80) 75 (15) (40) 25 (30) - (5) Insurance non-participating (645) 690 (610) (110) 90 (200) (105) (890) Investment participating (90) 35 (5) (5) (10) (10) - - Investment non-participating - (20) - 10 (30) (40) - - Assets backing life shareholders' funds (140) 135 (30) 20 (20) - - - Total (955) 915 (660) (125) 55 (280) (105) (895) 31 December 2017 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses

+10% Assurance mortality

+5% Annuitant mortality -

5% Insurance participating (45) 25 (15) (20) (40) (25) (5) (10) Insurance non-participating (475) 485 (790) (135) 115 (215) (105) (905) Investment participating - 10 (5) (5) - (15) - - Investment non-participating - (10) (5) 10 (10) (30) - - Assets backing life shareholders' funds (90) 115 (25) 20 (20) - - - Total (610) 625 (840) (130) 45 (285) (110) (915) 31 December 2017 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses

+10% Assurance mortality

+5% Annuitant mortality

-5% Insurance participating (45) 25 (15) (20) (40) (25) (5) (10) Insurance non-participating (475) 485 (790) (135) 115 (215) (105) (905) Investment participating - 10 (5) (5) - (15) - - Investment non-participating - (10) (5) 10 (10) (30) - - Assets backing life shareholders' funds (150) 175 (35) 20 (20) - - - Total (670) 685 (850) (130) 45 (285) (110) (915) Changesin sensitivities between HY18 and 2017 reflect underlying movements in the value of assets and liabilities, the relative duration of assets and liabilities and asset liability management actions. The sensitivities to economic and demographic movementsrelate mainly to business in the UK. General insurance and health business sensitivities 30 June 2018 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses +10% Gross loss ratios

+5% Gross of reinsurance (275) 265 (125) 150 (150) (70) (160) Net of reinsurance (340) 325 (125) 150 (150) (70) (155) 30 June 2018 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property -

10% Expenses +10% Gross loss ratios

+5% Gross of reinsurance (275) 265 (125) 150 (150) (25) (160) Net of reinsurance (340) 325 (125) 150 (150) (25) (155) 31 December 2017 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses

+10% Gross loss ratios

+5% Gross of reinsurance (285) 300 (130) 165 (165) (120) (335) Net of reinsurance (345) 355 (130) 165 (165) (120) (325) 31 December 2017 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Expenses

+10% Gross loss ratios

+5% Gross of reinsurance (285) 300 (130) 165 (165) (25) (335) Net of reinsurance (345) 355 (130) 165 (165) (25) (325) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 78 B17 - Risk management continued (i) Sensitivity test analysiscontinued For general insurance and health, the impactof the expense sensitivity on profit also includes the increase in ongoing administration expenses, in addition to the increase in the claims handling expense provision. Fund management and non-insurance business sensitivities 30 June 2018 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Total (25) 25 80 (5) 10 30 June 2018 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5% Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Total (20) 20 80 (5) 10 31 December 2017 Impact on profit before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5%1 Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Total (30) 30 80 (10) 20 31 December 2017 Impact on shareholders' equity before tax £m Interest rates +1% Interest rates

-1% Credit spreads +0.5%1 Equity/ property

+10% Equity/ property

-10% Total (25) 25 80 (10) 15 Limitationsof sensitivity analysis The above tables demonstrate the effect of a change in a key assumption while other assumptions remain unchanged. In reality, there is a correlation between the assumptions and other factors. It should also be noted that these sensitivities are non-linear, and larger or smaller impacts should not be interpolated or extrapolated from these results. The sensitivity analyses do not take into consideration that the Group's assets and liabilities are actively managed. Additionally, the financial position of the Group may vary at the time that any actual market movement occurs. For example, the Group's financial risk management strategy aims to manage the exposure to market fluctuations. As investment markets move past various trigger levels, management actions could include selling investments, changing investment portfolio allocation, adjusting bonuses credited to policyholders, and taking other protective action. A number of the business units use passive assumptions to calculate their long-term business liabilities. Consequently, a change in the underlying assumptions may not have any impact on the liabilities, whereas assets held at market value in the statement of financial position will be affected. In these circumstances, the different measurement bases for liabilities and assets may lead to volatility in shareholder equity. Similarly, for general insurance liabilities, the interest rate sensitivities only affect profit and equity where explicit assumptions are made regarding interest (discount) rates or future inflation. Other limitations in the above sensitivity analyses include the use of hypothetical market movements to demonstrate potential risk that only represent the Group's view of possible near-term market changes that cannot be predicted with any certainty, and the assumption that all interest rates move in an identical fashion. B18 - Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of cash flows at 30 June/31 December comprised: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Cash and cash equivalents 44,443 42,456 43,347 Cash and cash equivalents of operations classified as held for sale 707 406 739 Bank overdrafts (702) (622) (499) Net cash and cash equivalents at 30 June/31 December 44,448 42,240 43,587 B19 - Contingent liabilities and other risk factors During the period, there have been no material changes in the main areas of uncertainty over the calculation of our liabilities from those described in note 52 of the Group's 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. An update on material risks is provided in note B17 Risk management. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 79 B20 - Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets Acquired value of in-force business and intangible assets presented in the statement of financial position is comprised of: 30 June

2018

£m 30 June

2017

£m 31 December 2017

£m Acquired value of in-force business on insurance contracts1 1,510 1,646 1,533 Acquired value of in-force business on investment contracts2 1,631 1,967 1,725 Intangible assets 1,160 1,672 1,628 4,301 5,285 4,886 Less: Amounts classified as held for sale (926) (444) (1,431) Total 3,375 4,841 3,455 1 On insurance and participating investment contracts. 2 On non-participating investment contracts. The acquired value of in-force (AVIF) business on insurance and investment contracts has reduced in the period primarily due to an amortisation charge of £210 million (HY17: £232 million charge, 2017: £468 million charge), partially offset by the addition of £96 million of AVIF through the acquisition of Friends First (see note B4 (a)(ii)). There was also an impairment of AVIF on investment contracts of £4 million in the period relating to FPIL (HY17: £nil, 2017: £118 million)recorded as a remeasurement loss as FPIL is held for sale (see note B4 (c)(i)). The decrease in intangible assets primarily relates to the disposal of the Avipop business in Italy (see note B4 (b)(i)) and the amortisation charge of £101 million (HY17: £91 million charge, 2017: £197 million charge). B21 - Unallocated divisible surplus An unallocated divisible surplus (UDS) is established where the nature of policy benefits is such that the division between shareholder reserves and policyholder liabilities is uncertain at the reporting date. The amount of UDS at 30 June 2018 has decreased to £7.6 billion (HY17: £8.5 billion, 2017: £9.1 billion), excluding amounts classified as held for sale. The decrease is primarily due to realised and unrealised losses in France and Italy and a distribution by UK Life in anticipation of a special bonus being paid to policyholders. Where the aggregate amount of participating assets is less than the participating liabilities within a fund then the shortfall may be held as a negative UDS, subject to recoverability testing as part of the liability adequacy requirements of IFRS 4. At 30 June 2018 there are negative UDS balances within one fund in UK Life (£15 million) and three funds in Italy (aggregate of £30 million). These balances were tested for recoverability and considered to be recoverable by comparing the excess of IFRS participating liabilities over the adjusted Solvency II best estimate liabilities. There were no negative UDS balances at 30 June 2017 or 31 December 2017. B22 - Subsequent events For details of subsequent events relating to subsidiaries, refer to note B4. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Page 80 Directors' responsibility statement The directors confirm that these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as endorsed by the EU and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely: · an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and · material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last annual report. Information on the current directors responsible for providing this statement can be found on the Company's website at: www.aviva.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/ By order of the Board Mark Wilson Thomas D. Stoddard Group chief executive officer Chief financial officer 1 August 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Page 81 Independent review report to Aviva plc Report on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements Our conclusion We have reviewed Aviva plc's condensed consolidated financial statements (the 'interim financial statements') in the half year report of Aviva plc for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. What we have reviewed The interim financial statements comprise: · the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2018; · the condensed consolidated income statement and condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period then ended; · the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period then ended; · the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period then ended; and · the explanatory notes to the interim financial statements. The interim financial statements included in the half year report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note B1 to the interim financial statements, the financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the full annual financial statements of the Group is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. Responsibilities for the interim financial statements and the review Our responsibilities and those of the directors The half year report, including the interim financial statements, is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half year report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim financial statements in the half year report based on our review. This report, including the conclusion, has been prepared for and only for the Company for the purpose of complying with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. We do not, in giving this conclusion, accept or assume responsibility for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come save where expressly agreed by our prior consent in writing. What a review of interim financial statements involves We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. We have read the other information contained in the half year report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the interim financial statements. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Accountants London 1 August 2018 END PART 3 of 4

