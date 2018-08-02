Log in
AVIVA (AV.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 05:30:00 pm
487.7 GBp   -1.59%
Aviva : Standard TR-1 Notification

08/02/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[x ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:39:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 36 043 M
EBIT 2018 2 919 M
Net income 2018 1 895 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,05%
P/E ratio 2018 10,67
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 19 742 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,74  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Wilson Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hawker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA-2.15%25 865
PRUDENTIAL-6.32%61 292
AXA-12.33%60 974
METLIFE-9.77%46 496
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-12.58%42 382
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.86%36 814
