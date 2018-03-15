Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva

AVIVA (AV.)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
News 
News Summary

BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

03/15/2018 | 11:19pm CET
FILE PHOTO - The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (>> BlackRock) elected three independent directors to its board, including executives from Microsoft Corp (>> Microsoft Corporation) and Aviva (>> Aviva), the world's biggest asset manager said on Thursday.

The new directors are Bill Ford, the CEO of private equity firm General Atlantic, Peggy Johnson, the executive vice president of business development at Microsoft, and British insurer Aviva's Chief Executive Mark Wilson.

"The three new directors' global perspective and combined expertise in technology, financial services and fast-growing markets, such as Asia-Pacific, reflects BlackRock's current and future priorities," the company said in a statement.

With the additions, BlackRock's board now has 20 directors, of whom five are women.

The appointments come months after BlackRock CEO Larry Fink expressed the need for greater workplace diversity, saying his firm would have to hire more women.

Separately on Thursday, Goldman Sachs announced a push to have women represent half of its global workforce over time, as the Wall Street bank looks to accelerate its workplace diversity efforts.

(Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Aviva
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK -0.18% 557.93 Delayed Quote.9.80%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.82% 266.61 Delayed Quote.3.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.35% 94.18 Delayed Quote.9.71%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 32 635 M
EBIT 2018 3 077 M
Net income 2018 1 857 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,77%
P/E ratio 2018 10,76
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 20 652 M
Chart AVIVA
Duration : Period :
Aviva Technical Analysis Chart | AV. | GB0002162385 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AVIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,74  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operations & Transformation Officer
Thomas Dawson Stoddard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Monique Shivanandan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA1.36%28 875
PRUDENTIAL0.66%69 382
AXA-9.32%67 634
METLIFE-7.22%49 563
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-6.03%46 251
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.93%36 934
