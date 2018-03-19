Avnet : Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

Avnet (NYSE: AVT),
a leading global technology distributor, today announced the new
Ultra96™ development board. Avnet’s Ultra96 board adds a wide range of
potential peripherals and programmable logic acceleration engines not
previously available on the 96Boards platform. Avnet will be previewing
and accepting pre-orders for the new board at the Linaro
Connect Conference, March 19-23, Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong.
Avnet's new Ultra96 Board brings programmable logic functionality to popular 96Boards Consumer Specification. (Photo: Business Wire)
Avnet’s Ultra96 board, built around the Xilinx® Zynq®
UltraScale+™ MPSoC, is compatible with the 96Boards Consumer
Edition specification from Linaro, a not-for-profit engineering
organization dedicated to developing open source software for the Arm®
architecture. Designed to accelerate the delivery of low-cost hardware
with the latest SoC technology, 96Boards provides a standard board
layout for SoC-agnostic development platforms that can be used for
applications including desktop and laptop computing, the digital home,
digital signage, point of sale (POS), high-end audio, robotics and
drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, IoT and industrial
control.
“The Ultra96 board is a great example of how the 96Boards initiative,
and its supporting development community, can make leading-edge
technology available to a broad market customer base in a way that has
not been previously possible,” said Bryan Fletcher, technical marketing
director, Avnet. “By bringing programmable logic functionality to this
specification, we have opened up a wealth of new high-performance and
high-bandwidth development options to the 96Boards community of Arm
experts and enthusiasts.”
Using programmable logic to accelerate the development of deep learning
and AI algorithms is a key trend, but one that has largely been focused
on data center installations, noted Yang Zhang, 96Boards Director. “The
Ultra96 makes the power of programmable logic accessible for all types
of engineers and is a great example of how 96Boards can make the latest
technology accessible for all.”
“The Ultra96 board provides engineers a platform for software
development and hardware acceleration of machine learning algorithms,”
said Sumit Shah, director of SoC product marketing at Xilinx. “The
Ultra96 is designed so software engineers can immediately begin Linux
application development. Using the Xilinx Vivado Design Suite and SDSoC
Development Environment, they can accelerate algorithms in programmable
logic, achieving orders of magnitude performance improvements over
processor-only implementations. The Ultra96 board is an excellent
low-cost platform for software developers to take advantage of the
benefits of hardware acceleration.”
Technical Specifications:
The Ultra96 board boots from the included Delkin Devices Industrial 16
GB MicroSD card, which is pre-loaded with PetaLinux. Designers can
connect to Ultra96 through a web server using the integrated wireless
access point capability or via the provided PetaLinux desktop
environment, viewable on the integrated Mini DisplayPort video output.
Multiple application examples and on-board development options are
provided for reference.
Among the interfaces available on Ultra96 are: LPDDR4 memory,
802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 classic and Low Energy (BLE), USB 3.0
upstream and downstream, UARTs, JTAG and I2C. Engineers may also
interact with the board through the 96Boards-compatible, low-speed and
high-speed expansion connectors by adding peripheral accessories.
Shipments of the $249-priced boards are expected in May 2018. For more
information and to pre-order, visit www.ultra96.org.
