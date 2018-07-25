Log in
AVX CORPORATION (AVX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 10:02:01 pm
17.75 USD   -0.67%
02:46pAVX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:33pAVX CORPORATION : Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results
BU
07/19AVX CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
AVX Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2777.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
05/30Here Are 23 Technology Safer Dividend WallStars For May 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 656 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
P/E ratio 2020 22,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 3 012 M
Chart AVX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AVX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Schmersal Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael E. Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Stach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION2.60%3 012
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.26.85%39 584
TE CONNECTIVITY-1.09%32 108
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION9.23%12 780
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%12 373
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.46%6 837
