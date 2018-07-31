Log in
AVZ MINERALS LTD (AVZ)

AVZ MINERALS LTD (AVZ)
    
News 


Avz Minerals : Appointment of Technical Director

07/31/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Appointment of Technical Director

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) ("AVZ" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Graeme Johnston as Technical Director.

Graeme is a geologist with over 30 years' experience operating Australia, the Middle

East, Romania, Malaysia and recently the DRC. Qualifying with a BSc in Geology from Glasgow University and an MSc in Structural Geology from the Royal School of Mines, London, he emigrated to Western Australia in 1986 and worked on various gold projects before joining Rio Tinto (Hamersley Iron) at their Tom Price iron mine as the Site Geotechnical Engineer.

Following this, Graeme was part of the Rio Tino mine development team that opened up the Yandicoogina, fines iron ore mine before leaving Rio Tinto after 5 years' service, to diversify his experience.

Working mainly in orebody development and near mine-site investigations,

Graeme's technical experience is focused on the transition between orebody delineation and mine opening. In this regard he has worked on over five projects that resulted in new mines being commissioned.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 July 2018

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, Suite 9

389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

AustraliaT: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6117 9330 E:[email protected]

W:www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Honliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Guy Loando

Graeme was the Principal Geologist with Midwest Corporation in 2005 during its sale to Sinosteel Corporation for US$1.4 billion and was their first local Chief Geologist. In mid-2006, Graeme assisted in founding ASX listed Ferrowest Limited, where he was the Technical Director for 9 years until the end of 2016. During this time, he contributed to the successful completion of the Feasibility Study for the Yalgoo Pig Iron Project east of Geraldton.

Graeme joined the AVZ team in May 2017 as Project Manager in charge of the day to day operations at the Manono Lithium Project managing four drill rigs and a team of up to 75 personnel.

AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said: "We are very pleased to have appointed Graeme to the Board of AVZ as his wealth of experience in mine site development will play a key role in the development of the Manono Lithium Project. Graeme has been instrumental since joining AVZ and played a pivotal role in delivering AVZ's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate which is anticipated to be completed by end of July 2018."

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:Mr. Leonard Math Company Secretary AVZ Minerals Limited Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Email:[email protected]

Issued Capital

1,888 M Ordinary Shares

Market Cap

$264.3 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 23:41:02 UTC
