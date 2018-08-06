Avz Minerals : Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
ABN
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED 81 125 176 703
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
GRAEME JOHNSTON
Date of appointment
30 JULY 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
4,100,000 Performance Rights
8,000,000 Performance Rights (subject to shareholders approval)
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Mr Graeme Godsman Johnston & Mrs Margaret Ann Johnston
(G&M Johnston Super Fund A/C) in which Mr Johnston is a beneficiary
Number & class of Securities
1,455,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
-
Nature of interest
-
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
-
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
-
