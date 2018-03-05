Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axa    CS   FR0000120628

AXA (CS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AXA : to Buy Insurer XL Group for $15.3 Billion -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:41pm CET

By Matthew Dalton and Ben Dummett

PARIS -- French financial giant AXA SA on Monday said it would buy New York-listed insurance company XL Group Ltd. for $15.3 billion, creating one of the world's biggest property and casualty insurers.

The deal marks another step in AXA's plan to cut its exposure to financial markets and focus more on insurance products that aren't sensitive to swings in interest rates and stock prices.

In light of the XL deal, Paris-based AXA said it would accelerate existing plans to spin off its large U.S. life-insurance business in a public offering. That division owns a majority stake in AllianceBernstein, a money manager struggling against competition from cheaper index funds.

Shares in AXA dropped more than 7% in morning trading in Europe. Investors appear to be concerned that AXA is paying too much for a company whose shares are trading near a 10-year high, said Gianluca Ferrari, an analyst at Mediobanca. They were also expecting AXA to use the proceeds of the IPO of its U.S. business on a mix of share buybacks and modest, bolt-on acquisitions.

"This one is a big deal. It's not a bolt on," Mr. Ferrari said. "We can forget about buybacks."

Buying XL bolsters AXA in a core business area as it steps away from its U.S. operations and allows it to cut costs and boost revenue.

"It is a fundamental reshaping of our business," Chief Executive Thomas Buberl said.

Shareholders in XL will receive $57.60 a share, which represents a 33% premium to the company's closing price on Friday.

XL generated revenue of $11 billion last year but reported a $560 million loss after the catastrophic hurricanes that slammed the U.S. and other disasters forced it to pay $2.1 billion in damage claims.

The deal comes as reinsurers, such as XL, struggle to raise premiums despite a string of natural disasters -- which would typically allow the industry to raise rates -- amid competition from so-called catastrophe bonds. Such bonds, which essentially package insurance risk as debt, have attracted investment from pension funds and other investors seeking higher returns.

Although global property catastrophe policy rates were up just under 5% at the start of 2018, policy prices were still below those of 2016 even though 2017 marked the "most expensive catastrophe loss year on record," according to a study by JLT Re.

That's pushing companies with reinsurance businesses to seek greater scale through deals. The purchase of XL represents the second acquisition of a Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer this year after American International Group Inc. agreed in January to buy Validus Holding Ltd for $5.56 billion.

The XL deal also highlights a broader consolidation trend in the insurance sector. In February, reinsurance giant Swiss RE AG confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it was in talks to sell a minority stake to Japan's Softbank Group Corp.

To finance the deal, AXA said it would use EUR6 billion in proceeds from the coming IPO of its U.S. business, EUR3 billion in cash and issue EUR3 billion in debt. AXA filed for the offering of the U.S. business, AXA Equitable Holdings, in November with U.S. regulators, though shares have yet to be sold to the public.

"This means we intend to progressively sell down the AXA Group's stake in AXA Equitable Holdings over the next couple of years subject, of course, to market conditions," Mr. Buberl said.

AXA and XL's boards have both approved the deal but the transaction remains subject to approval from XL's shareholders and regulators.

--Nathan Allen contributed to this article.

Write to Matthew Dalton at [email protected] and Ben Dummett at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
XL GROUP LTD 1.33% 43.3 Delayed Quote.23.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
01:41pAXA : to Buy Insurer XL Group for $15.3 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:20pAXA TO ACQUIRE XL GROUP : Creating The #1 Global P&C Commercial Lines Insurance ..
AQ
01:06pAXA buys Bermuda-based XL for $15 billion in latest insurance mega-deal
RE
01:01pAXA buys Bermuda-based XL for $15 billion in latest insurance mega-deal
RE
11:58aAXA : to Buy Insurer XL Group for $15.3 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:49aAXA shares slide after announcing $15 billion XL takeover
RE
10:05aAXA : to Buy XL Group for $15.3 Billion -- Update
DJ
07:49aAXA : to Acquire XL Group for $15.3 Billion
DJ
07:11aAXA : in talks with US insurer XL over £60bn deal
AQ
03/04AXA : France's Axa in advanced talks to buy XL Group - report
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade War On The Horizon? 
03:59aAXA to acquire XL Group for $15B 
02/23AXA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22AXA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22AXA's (AXAHF) CEO Thomas Buberl on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 106 B
EBIT 2018 8 826 M
Net income 2018 6 311 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 60 752 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
Axa Technical Analysis Chart | CS | FR0000120628 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Non-Executive Chairman
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Isabelle Kocher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA1.27%74 828
PRUDENTIAL-6.04%63 924
METLIFE-10.01%47 880
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-8.16%44 563
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.71%36 778
AFLAC-0.31%34 101
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.