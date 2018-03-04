Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axa    CS   FR0000120628

AXA (CS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Axa : France's Axa in advanced talks to buy XL Group - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2018 | 01:31pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Logos of France's biggest insurer Axa are seen on a building in Nanterre

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (>> Axa) is in advanced talks to buy XL Group Ltd. (>> XL Group Ltd), a property and casualty insurer with a market value of $11 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa is in advanced talks to buy XL Group Ltd., a property and casualty insurer with a market value of $11 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced in coming days, it added.

Axa could not be immediately reached for comment.

In November, AXA said it would narrow its acquisition focus to 16 key countries.

AXA highlighted 10 developed markets - such as Germany, France, Belgium, Italy and the United States - and six in emerging markets - Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines and Thailand - countries that together account for nearly 90 percent of AXA's profits.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Axa, XL Group Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
XL GROUP LTD 1.33% 43.3 Delayed Quote.21.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
01:31pAXA : France's Axa in advanced talks to buy XL Group - report
RE
03/03AXA : Is in Talks to Buy XL Group -- Bloomberg
DJ
03/01AXA : MetLife Announces Enhancement of Travel Assistance Program with AXA's Inte..
AQ
03/01BNPP asset-management arm will ditch tobacco from all funds
RE
02/28Airbus to Propose Three New Board Members at AGM
DJ
02/22ALLIANZ : AXA to decide on possible share buybacks soon after U.S. IPO
RE
02/22AXA : to sell its operations in Azerbaijan
AQ
02/22AXA : SA to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/22AXA : French insurance company reveals reason for sale of subsidiary in Azerbaij..
AQ
02/22AXA : Correction to AXA Article
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23AXA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22AXA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22AXA's (AXAHF) CEO Thomas Buberl on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/22AXA reports FY results 
2017Buy Zurich For Its 5.7% Yield 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 106 B
EBIT 2018 8 826 M
Net income 2018 6 311 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 60 752 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
Axa Technical Analysis Chart | CS | FR0000120628 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Non-Executive Chairman
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Isabelle Kocher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA1.27%74 828
PRUDENTIAL-6.04%63 924
METLIFE-9.55%47 880
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-9.61%44 563
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.71%36 778
AFLAC-0.14%34 101
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.