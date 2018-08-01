Axa : in talks with Cinven over sale of platform in 1.2 billion-euro deal

The company said the transaction would include a 925 million-euro cash payment from Cinven for Axa Life Europe (ALE), the platform which designs and distributes variable annuity products in Europe.

It would also incorporate a capital distribution from ALE to Axa of 240 million euros from in June 2018, the firm said.

Axa said ALE was based in Dublin and managed a portfolio of around 248,000 insurance contracts, the majority of which are in Germany. It had some 5 billion euros in reserves and has been closed to new business since 2017.

