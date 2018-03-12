Log in
Axalta Coating Systems : Opens New Color Solutions Center in Frankfurt, Germany to Serve Industrial Customers

03/12/2018 | 02:08pm CET

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) officially opened its Axalta Color Solutions Center in Frankfurt, Germany at the end of February 2018. Built to serve industrial customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) who require small batches of liquid coatings, the Axalta Color Solutions Center is designed to allow fast, agile production and provides Axalta customers with even more flexible and tailored service from a central European location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005636/en/

(From left to right) Kevin Weiss and Thomas Mangold of Axalta at the opening of the Axalta Color Solutions Center in Germany.

The Axalta Color Solutions Center will supply Axalta customers with small batches of its industrial liquid paint brands including: PercoTop® products for applications that range from trailers and machinery to doors and window frames; Viter products for general industrial and agricultural, construction and earthmoving equipment; AcothaneTM polyurethanes for internal and external pipeline coatings; and CorrolessTM coatings for highly effective corrosion control on a range of steel structures.

“We wanted to create the right conditions that would enable our highly-skilled team of experts to colour match and produce small batches, typically under 100kg. The Center also allows Axalta’s customers to test small quantities of new liquid products with very short lead times,” says Thomas Mangold, Axalta’s Business Director for the Industrial Liquid business in the EMEA region. “We’re always looking to better our customer’s experience in terms of convenience and flexibility, to allow them more time to focus on their business and customers. This Center will help achieve that.”

The new Center will boast 1,300m² of warehouse space and 700m² of shop floor. For more information on Axalta and the Color Solutions Center, please visit Axalta.com/colorsolutionscenter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 737 M
EBIT 2018 595 M
Net income 2018 324 M
Debt 2018 2 731 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,01
P/E ratio 2019 21,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 8 043 M
Managers
NameTitle
Charles W. Shaver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Key Senior Vice President-Operations & Supply Chain
Robert W. Bryant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry S. Snyder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Weis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
