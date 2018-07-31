Log in
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD (AXTA)
  Report  
Axalta : Expands its Liquid Coatings Production Facility in North America

07/31/2018

JACKSONVILLE, Texas, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) is excited to announce the 30,000 square foot expansion of its Jacksonville, Texas production facility. The expansion is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2019 and will increase Axalta's liquid industrial coatings production capacity in North America by approximately one million gallons annually.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

The Jacksonville plant has experienced continued growth over the past year, emerging as one of Axalta's most efficient and productive manufacturing plants. The plant specializes in waterborne, low-VOC, and solvent-based industrial coatings, in addition to an array of other high-performance products.

"We're enthusiastic about the continued investment and development in the site's manufacturing and formulation capabilities," said David Heflin, Axalta Vice President, Global Industrial Coating Systems. "This expansion will allow our team to continue to deliver high volume and world class solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn

 

Axalta Coating Systems

2001 Market Street

Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103

USA

 

Contact

Ali Natale

D +1 903 586 9197

[email protected]

axalta.com  

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-expands-its-liquid-coatings-production-facility-in-north-america-300689287.html

SOURCE Axalta


© PRNewswire 2018
