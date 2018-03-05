Axcelis Technologies Inc : Free Research Report as Axcelis’ Quarterly Revenues Soared 68% and Adjusted EPS Rocketed 262%

Stock Monitor: Enphase Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Axcelis reported revenues of $116.40 million, up 68% compared to $69.36 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $109.7 million.

For the full year FY17, Axcelis reported revenues of $410.56 million, up 54% compared to $266.98 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Axcelis' operating profit was $10.76 million compared to $5.87 million for Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's operating profit totaled $16.93 million versus $5.87 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, Axcelis reported a net income of $91.68 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to $3.97 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company recorded an excess inventory reserve of $6.2 million associated with its Legacy business, and reversed the valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets, which, together with related impacts, resulted in a benefit provisionally determined to be $81.6 million. Adjusting for these events, Axcelis' non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 262% to $0.47 from $0.13 in Q4 2016, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.39.

For FY17, Axcelis' net income was $127.00 million compared to $11.00 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS were $3.80 for FY17 compared to $0.36 in FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's diluted EPS were $1.48 compared to $0.36 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Axcelis' Product segment's revenues soared 73% to $110.45 million compared to $63.96 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Services segment's revenues advanced 10% to $5.95 million versus $5.40 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Cash Matters

Axcelis' cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance was $140.9 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $120.7 million as on September 30, 2017.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, Axcelis is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million. The Company's gross margin is expected to be around 38% in the upcoming quarter, while operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $16 million to $17 million. For Q1 2018, Axcelis is estimating EPS to be between $0.34 and $0.37, which includes $0.10 per share of non-cash tax expense.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Axcelis Technologies' stock advanced 1.43%, ending the trading session at $24.75.

Volume traded for the day: 263.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 18.42%; and past twelve-month period ? up 59.16%

After last Friday's close, Axcelis Technologies' market cap was at $782.10 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.55.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

