Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Axis AB    AXIS   SE0000672354

AXIS AB (AXIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Axis AB: Interim report January-December 2017 »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:27am CET

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales increased during the fourth quarter by 7 percent to SEK 2,204 M (2,059). Net sales increased by 13 percent in local currencies.

  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 206 M (253), which corresponds to an operating margin of
    9.3percent (12.3).

  • Earnings for the period amounted to SEK 132 M(169).

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.90 (2.43).

  • The board proposes that no dividend shall be declared for the 2017 fiscal year (SEK 0.92).

January - December

  • Net sales increased during the period by 16 percentto SEK 8,603 M (7,386). Net sales increased by 15 percent in local currencies.

  • Operating profit increased to SEK 1,014 M (885), which corresponds to an operating margin of 11.8 percent (12.0).

  • Earnings for the period amounted to SEK 736 M(639).

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.59 (9.20).

President's comments


Continued growth during the quarter, and during the whole of 2017, generated record sales for the full-year. We recorded sales of SEK 2,204 M during the quarter, and of SEK 8,603 M for the full-year. Foreign currency effects only had a limited impact on sales and growth. Extended lead times on the general component market, as reported during the year, is expected to continue into 2018.

During the year, the acquisitions made in 2016 performed well and are now making a strong contribution to our growth. During the fourth quarter, for example, Axis could present the increased integration of 2N, due to the integration of 2N's US-based employees into the Axis American sales organization. Through the release of the first thermal cameras in AXIS P Line, Axis took a large step towards being able to offer the value that thermal cameras can deliver to a wider range of customers and to more fields of application than before.

Axis growth is also reflected through the increase in the number of employees. At year-end, we had almost 2,900 employees. The largest increase came from recruitments of personnel for the research & development and sales functions. In this context, it is worth mentioning that we strengthened our organization with a vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, who will be responsible for leading Axis' expansion in these markets.

We also updated Axis long-term financial goals, which were last revised in 2004, so that they will be more aligned with the development of Axis and our market. Based on our current strategy, our ambition is to achieve annual sales growth of 15 percent with an operating margin that exceeds 10 percent. As we enter 2018, we have a strong basis to continue our profitable growth.

Ray Mauritsson
President

The full report can be found here.

This information is information that Axis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on January 26, 2018.

Axis AB published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:14:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXIS AB
08:27a AXIS AB :  Interim report January-December 2017 »
08:21a AXIS AB : Year-end report 2017
01/25 AXIS : Patent Issued for Method for Increasing Reliability in Monitoring Systems..
01/25 AXIS COMMUNICATIONS : Introduces Palm-Sized PTZ Camera with Wireless Input/Outpu..
01/23AXIS AB : annual earnings release
01/11 AXIS : Patent Issued for Tunnel Broker in a Service Oriented Architecture (USPTO..
01/11 AXIS : Patent Issued for Anonymous Decisions in an Access Control System (USPTO ..
01/04 AXIS : Patent Issued for Lens Holder (USPTO 9851526)
01/04 AXIS : Patent Issued for Automatic Configuration of a Replacement Camera (USPTO ..
01/04 AXIS : Patent Application Titled "Pcb Antenna" Published Online (USPTO 201703659..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 Elliott Management discloses Axis stake
2015 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trouble Still Brewing In The Forex Market
2015 Canon to expand surveillance business
Chart AXIS AB
Duration : Period :
Axis AB Technical Analysis Chart | AXIS | SE0000672354 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AXIS AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ray Michael Mauritsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn Riese Chairman
Per Ädelroth Vice President-Operations
Fredrik Sjöstrand Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jonas Hansson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS AB0.03%3 014
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%60 930
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%12 059
ALLEGION7.70%8 112
FLIR SYSTEMS10.08%7 112
DORMAKABA-3.75%3 940
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.