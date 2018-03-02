Axon : Chicago Police Department Purchases 400 Axon Body-Worn Cameras; Now Fully Deployed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Chicago Police Department, a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, has finalized an agency-wide deployment of body-worn cameras with the recent purchase of 400 Axon Body 2 cameras . The most recent order was received in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will continue to ship through the first quarter of 2018.

Chicago Police began equipping officers with Axon Body 2 cameras in 2015. The agency has now deployed around 7,000 cameras backed by Axon's digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com.

"The use of body-worn cameras by our entire agency is a huge step towards increasing public safety and accountability in our city," says Chicago Police's Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "The seamless integration of body camera footage onto the Evidence.com cloud platform makes it easy for us to get to the truth of a situation quickly and efficiently."

"It's great to see an agency the size of the Chicago Police Department realize the value in fully adopting our body-worn camera technology," says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "By being fully integrated on the Axon network, officers have the ability to seamlessly and securely manage data, allowing them to spend less time at their desks, and more time in their communities."



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 196,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

