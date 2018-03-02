Log in
AXON ENTERPRISE INC
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Axon : Chicago Police Department Purchases 400 Axon Body-Worn Cameras; Now Fully Deployed

03/02/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the Chicago Police Department, a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, has finalized an agency-wide deployment of body-worn cameras with the recent purchase of 400 Axon Body 2 cameras . The most recent order was received in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will continue to ship through the first quarter of 2018.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

Chicago Police began equipping officers with Axon Body 2 cameras in 2015. The agency has now deployed around 7,000 cameras backed by Axon's digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com.

"The use of body-worn cameras by our entire agency is a huge step towards increasing public safety and accountability in our city," says Chicago Police's Superintendent Eddie Johnson. "The seamless integration of body camera footage onto the Evidence.com cloud platform makes it easy for us to get to the truth of a situation quickly and efficiently."

"It's great to see an agency the size of the Chicago Police Department realize the value in fully adopting our body-worn camera technology," says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. "By being fully integrated on the Axon network, officers have the ability to seamlessly and securely manage data, allowing them to spend less time at their desks, and more time in their communities."


About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

  • In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.
  • At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.
  • In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 196,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Network, the "Axon Delta" logo, Evidence.com, "Protect Life," and Smart Weapons are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at [email protected].

CONTACT:
Sydney Siegmeth
VP Communications
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-police-department-purchases-400-axon-body-worn-cameras-now-fully-deployed-300607220.html

SOURCE Axon


© PRNewswire 2018
