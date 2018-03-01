Log in
Axon : Virginia Beach Police Department (MCC) Purchases 1,060 Axon Body and Fleet In-Car Cameras

03/01/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, has purchased 1,060 Axon body and in-car cameras on Evidence.com for agency-wide deployment. This order was received in the first quarter of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

VBPD will roll out 250 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 500 cameras, under the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP). The agency also purchased 560 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP on Evidence.com and 250 Axon Signal Units.

The following significant orders were received from domestic agencies in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases:

  • Austin Police Department (TX): 1,117 Axon Body 2 and 74 Axon Flex 2 cameras on TAP on Evidence.com and 828 Axon Signal PPMs (add-on order)
  • Miami Police Department (FL): 650 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Evidence.com
  • Fayetteville Police Department (NC): 300 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 600 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com
  • Omaha Police Department (NE): 460 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with three years on Evidence.com , 175 Axon Signal Units and 159 Axon Signal PPMs (add-on order)
  • Stamford Police Department (CT): 225 Axon Body 2 cameras, 205 cameras on TAP, with five years of Evidence.com
  • Jupiter Police Department (FL): 220 Axon Body 2 cameras, 110 on the Officer Safety Plan (OSP) and 110 on TAP, with five years on Evidence.com and 110 Axon Signal Units
  • Fort Myers Police Department (FL): 120 Axon Fleet in-car video systems totaling 240 cameras with 120 Axon Signal Units
  • Greensboro Police Department (NC): 215 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 430 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com and 215 Axon Signal Units
  • Topeka Police Department (KS): 212 Axon Flex 2 cameras on the OSP with five years on Evidence.com
  • Asheville Police Department (NC): 175 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 350 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com and Axon Signal technology
  • Vacaville Police Department (CA): 105 Axon Body 2 cameras and 60 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 120 cameras, on Evidence.com, 105 Axon Signal PPMs and 60 Axon Signal Units
  • Santa Cruz Police Department (CA): 110 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Evidence.com
  • Lansing Police Department (MI): 62 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 124 cameras, on Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 25 Axon Flex 2 cameras (add-on order)
  • Doral Police Department (FL): 80 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years of Evidence.com 

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience:

  • In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.
  • At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.
  • In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 196,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps, and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Fleet, Axon Flex 2, Axon Network, Axon Signal, Evidence.com, the "Axon Delta" logo, "Protect Life," and Smart Weapons are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors 

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.axon.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Andrea James via email at [email protected].

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-beach-police-department-mcc-purchases-1060-axon-body-and-fleet-in-car-cameras-300606267.html

SOURCE Axon


© PRNewswire 2018
