Axon : Virginia Beach Police Department (MCC) Purchases 1,060 Axon Body and Fleet In-Car Cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, has purchased 1,060 Axon body and in-car cameras on Evidence.com for agency-wide deployment. This order was received in the first quarter of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases.

VBPD will roll out 250 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 500 cameras, under the TASER Assurance Plan (TAP). The agency also purchased 560 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP on Evidence.com and 250 Axon Signal Units.

The following significant orders were received from domestic agencies in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases:

Austin Police Department (TX): 1,117 Axon Body 2 and 74 Axon Flex 2 cameras on TAP on Evidence.com and 828 Axon Signal PPMs (add-on order)

Miami Police Department (FL): 650 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Evidence.com

Fayetteville Police Department (NC): 300 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 600 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com

Omaha Police Department (NE): 460 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with three years on Evidence.com , 175 Axon Signal Units and 159 Axon Signal PPMs (add-on order)

Stamford Police Department (CT): 225 Axon Body 2 cameras, 205 cameras on TAP, with five years of Evidence.com

Jupiter Police Department (FL): 220 Axon Body 2 cameras, 110 on the Officer Safety Plan (OSP) and 110 on TAP, with five years on Evidence.com and 110 Axon Signal Units

Fort Myers Police Department (FL): 120 Axon Fleet in-car video systems totaling 240 cameras with 120 Axon Signal Units

Greensboro Police Department (NC): 215 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 430 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com and 215 Axon Signal Units

Topeka Police Department (KS): 212 Axon Flex 2 cameras on the OSP with five years on Evidence.com

Asheville Police Department (NC): 175 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 350 cameras, on TAP on Evidence.com and Axon Signal technology

Vacaville Police Department (CA): 105 Axon Body 2 cameras and 60 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 120 cameras, on Evidence.com, 105 Axon Signal PPMs and 60 Axon Signal Units

Santa Cruz Police Department (CA): 110 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Evidence.com

Lansing Police Department (MI): 62 Axon Fleet in-car video systems, totaling 124 cameras, on Evidence.com on the Unlimited Plan and 25 Axon Flex 2 cameras (add-on order)

Doral Police Department (FL): 80 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years of Evidence.com

