AXWAY SOFTWARE (AXW)
Report
Axway: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux (AXWAY)

01/10/2018

Company : AXWAY ISIN : FR0011040500 Compartment : Compartment B
Document type : Share History / Liquidity Contracts Wire : Business Wire
Publication date : 1/10/2018 4:45:00 PM

Axway: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on 29 December 2017, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

  • 27855 Shares
  • 350618,35 Euros in cash.

The following means were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2017:

  • 14204 Shares
  • 676145,77 Euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.investors.axway.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005527/en/

Axway Software SA published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:14:01 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 306 M
EBIT 2017 37,8 M
Net income 2017 23,2 M
Debt 2017 5,56 M
Yield 2017 1,69%
P/E ratio 2017 21,08
P/E ratio 2018 17,53
EV / Sales 2017 1,59x
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
Capitalization 480 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Lazzari Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Patrick Donovan Chief Financial Officer
Joël Depernet Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kathleen M. Clark-Bracco Vice Chairman
