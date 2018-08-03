Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION (AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ayala : of Companies Most Awarded for Excellence in Corporate Governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:21am CEST

Ayala Group of Companies Most Awarded for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Makati, Philippines - Eight Ayala companies out of a total of forty-two local publicly listed companies (PLC) were recognized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) in the recently concluded ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Appreciation Ceremony held last July 31, 2018 at the Tower Club in Makati garnering the most number of companies within a conglomerate to receive such recognition.

Pictured here (L-R): Don Cesar Teodoro L. Sevilla II, BPI Corporate Governance Officer | Atty. Gerardo M. Lobo, MWC OIC Legal Officer | Atty. Noravir A. Gealogo, BPI Chief Compliance Officer | Mae Christine L. Go, AC Internal Audit Senior Manager | Michael Blasé V. Aquilizan, ALI Associate Manager Investor Communications and Compliance | Geodino V. Carpio, COO Manila Water Operations | Michael Anthony Garcia, ALI Deputy Compliance Officer | Atty. Solomon M. Hermosura, AC Managing Director, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Corporate Governance Group Head | Catherine H. Ang, AC Chief Audit Executive | Ma. Luisa Chiong, CHI and CPVDC CFO and Compliance Officer | Rizza Maniego-Eala, Globe Telecom CFO | Carmina Herbosa, Globe Telecom Chief Audit Executive | Sherisa P. Nuesa, IMI Independent Director | Yolanda Crisanto, Globe Telecom Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Communications Group Head | Maria Virginia Tolentino-Uy, Globe Telecom Governance Ambassador | Abelyn Evangelista, Globe Telecom Manager, Sustainability

The ICD, a non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to raising the corporate governance standards of the Philippines, hosted said event to celebrate and recognize PLCs within the country who have put in significant effort to promote and sustain good governance within their respective organizations and whose governance policies and practices have been reviewed against the ACGS following the globally accepted Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Scorecard principles, namely - right of shareholders, equitable treatment of shareholders, role of stakeholders, disclosure and transparency and board responsibilities .

ICD was appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to serve as the domestic ranking body of the ACGS, which is part of the ASEAN Corporate Governance Initiative to assess and rank PLCs in six participating ASEAN countries (Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) based on international corporate governance best practices.

For this year, eight Ayala companies were ranked by the ICD among the Top Performing Companies Under the ACGS in 2017, namely Ayala Corporation, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), Globe Telecom (Globe), Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI), Mania Water Company, Inc. (MWC), Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI), Cebu Holdings, Inc. (CHI) and Cebu Property Ventures and Development Corporation (CPVDC).

Ayala companies were also recognized among the Top 5 Philippine PLCs by Sector. These were Ayala Corporation (Holding Firm), BPI (Financial), MWC (Industrial), Globe (Services) and ALI, CHI and CPVDC (Property).

'Governance has always been a hallmark of Ayala. It is imperative that we continue to improve our internal systems and processes towards upholding and protecting the rights of all our shareholders, from our customers to our investors. This commitment is shared at all levels across the group. I am pleased to note that our efforts continue to go beyond mere compliance, as we actively seek ways to strengthen the governance culture within the group,' shared by Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of Ayala Corporation.

Click here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Ayala Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 03:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AYALA CORPORATION
05:21aAYALA : of Companies Most Awarded for Excellence in Corporate Governance
PU
08/02AYALA : AC Energy looking at more renewable energy ventures
AQ
07/25Ayala Corp. raises P8 billion via private placement
AQ
07/19Metrobank lends P11 billion to Ayala Group
AQ
07/16AYALA : unit completes $150-m wind farm in Indonesia
AQ
07/12AYALA LAND : among most honored firms in Asia
AQ
07/04AYALA : Global Compact Network Philippines Launches CEO SDG Circle Forum with Ja..
PU
07/03AYALA : Vermosa Sports Hub for athletics up in Imus
AQ
07/03AYALA : AC Energy looking for more RE projects among neighbors
AQ
07/03AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Ayala Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/13Ayala Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016WALL STREET BREAKFAST : A Merry Christmas For European Lenders? 
2016Chevron offloads geothermal assets in Southeast Asia 
2016An Update On The Philippines And The iShares Philippines ETF 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 273 B
EBIT 2018 59 788 M
Net income 2018 31 727 M
Debt 2018 313 B
Yield 2018 0,66%
P/E ratio 2018 19,76
P/E ratio 2019 16,85
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 620 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 107  PHP
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION11 707
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.51%45 393
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.56%36 331
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.31%34 408
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.81%33 535
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.70%28 288
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.