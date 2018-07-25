Log in
Azbil : Introduces Control Valves with Low-Emission Gland Packing That Reduces Leakage of VOC Air Pollutants

07/25/2018

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845)(head office: 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / President and CEO: Hirozumi Sone) announced that it began to sell control valves with a low-emission gland packing system that reduces the leakage of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Azbil’s low-emission gland packing system achieves the low level of leakage required by ISO 15848-1:2015*, the only international standard for control valve gland and gasket seal performance, and it is certified to CC3, the highest endurance class, by a third-party certification organization.

Many countries and regions, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, and the U.S., have regulations that limit the emission by industrial facilities of VOCs, which are a cause of air pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) and photochemical smog. These regulations place limits on the VOC leakage from control valves and require companies to control the leakage. By using control valves incorporating a low-emission gland packing system certified under ISO 15848-1, companies can more easily comply with the regulations.

Features

1. Certified to CC3 (highest endurance class) under ISO 15848-1:2015

The low-emission gland packing was tested by a leading third-party organization and was certified to have a seal performance meeting the requirements of ISO 15848-1:2015, as well as having the highest level of endurance (CC3 class) specified by the ISO standard. To be classed as CC3, Azbil’s low-emission gland packing system had to keep leakage under the specified level even after 100,000 cycles.

2. Improving industrial safety and productivity

The low-emission gland packing system can reduce fluid leakage from control valve packing glands.

  • It contributes to better industrial safety at sites where foul odor is generated, or where eye-irritating fluid is handled.
  • By reducing the leakage of fluid used for power or for products, it improves productivity.

3. Longer maintenance cycle

The system’s live-loaded packing system uses Belleville springs to continually apply the appropriate amount of force to the packing and prevent relaxation of the gland. It is especially effective for control valves that are prone to leakage, such as valves that operate frequently or valves with alternating hot and cold thermal cycles.

* ISO 15848-1: “Industrial valves – Measurement, test and qualification procedures for fugitive emissions – Part 1: Classification system and qualification procedure for type testing of valves.”


© Business Wire 2018
