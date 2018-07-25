Azbil : Introduces Control Valves with Low-Emission Gland Packing That Reduces Leakage of VOC Air Pollutants

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845)(head office: 2-7-3 Marunouchi,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / President and CEO: Hirozumi Sone) announced that it
began to sell control valves with a low-emission gland packing system
that reduces the leakage of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Azbil’s low-emission gland packing system achieves the low level of
leakage required by ISO 15848-1:2015*, the only international standard
for control valve gland and gasket seal performance, and it is certified
to CC3, the highest endurance class, by a third-party certification
organization.
Many countries and regions, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, and the
U.S., have regulations that limit the emission by industrial facilities
of VOCs, which are a cause of air pollutants such as fine particulate
matter (PM 2.5) and photochemical smog. These regulations place limits
on the VOC leakage from control valves and require companies to control
the leakage. By using control valves incorporating a low-emission gland
packing system certified under ISO 15848-1, companies can more easily
comply with the regulations.
Features
1. Certified to CC3 (highest endurance class)
under ISO 15848-1:2015
The low-emission gland packing was tested by a leading third-party
organization and was certified to have a seal performance meeting the
requirements of ISO 15848-1:2015, as well as having the highest level of
endurance (CC3 class) specified by the ISO standard. To be classed as
CC3, Azbil’s low-emission gland packing system had to keep leakage under
the specified level even after 100,000 cycles.
2. Improving industrial safety and productivity
The low-emission gland packing system can reduce fluid leakage from
control valve packing glands.
-
It contributes to better industrial safety at sites where foul odor is
generated, or where eye-irritating fluid is handled.
-
By reducing the leakage of fluid used for power or for products, it
improves productivity.
3. Longer maintenance cycle
The system’s live-loaded packing system uses Belleville springs to
continually apply the appropriate amount of force to the packing and
prevent relaxation of the gland. It is especially effective for control
valves that are prone to leakage, such as valves that operate frequently
or valves with alternating hot and cold thermal cycles.
* ISO 15848-1: “Industrial valves – Measurement, test and qualification
procedures for fugitive emissions – Part 1: Classification system and
qualification procedure for type testing of valves.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005332/en/