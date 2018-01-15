Log in
European shares pause for breath; Carillion rivals gain

01/15/2018 | 06:29pm CET
European stocks edged lower on Monday following two weeks of gains, with cyclical stocks among the biggest decliners while merger activity remained in focus.

Shares in some competitors of Carillion (>> Carillion) rose after the long-struggling construction and support services company collapsed, with banks refusing to lend it any more money.

Serco (>> Serco Group plc) jumped 7.3 percent, Interserve (>> Interserve plc) 2 percent and Kier Group (>> Kier Group plc) 3.5 percent, while Balfour Beatty (>> Balfour Beatty) fell 3.3 percent.

While the STOXX index has seen a strong start to 2018 and has held at its highest levels since August 2015, weakness among banking and energy stocks kept the index in negative territory, while a stronger euro added pressure.

"European equities have been on a tear since the beginning of 2018, and we were due some form of a pullback," Jonathan Roy, market strategist at Ocean Capital Group, said.

"What we're going to have to see now are economic figures coming through as strong as they have been."

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index ended down 0.2 percent, while Euro zone blue chips <.STOXX50E> ended little changed. Cyclical stocks, whose profits are most sensitive to the strength of the economy, have been the best equity sector performers this year.

Finnish mining equipment maker Metso (>> Metso Oyj) was the biggest faller on the STOXX, dropping 9.8 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations.

German retailer Metro (>> Metro) fell 3.8 percent after a sales update, with its Russian business showing a slowdown in sales in the Christmas quarter.

"Russia is likely to be the catalyst for any share price re-rating, and there is no sign of any progress yet on this front," analysts at Raymond James said in a note.

GKN (>> GKN) rose 4.1 percent after suitor Melrose (>> Melrose Industries) said it planned to meet shareholders of the British automotive and aerospace equipment maker following a rejected takeover offer.

Shares in Azimut Holding (>> Azimut Holding) were the top risers, up 12.7 percent after the Italian asset manager said it would double its dividend as it reported record net inflows.

(editing by John Stonestreet)

By Kit Rees

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 785 M
EBIT 2017 243 M
Net income 2017 190 M
Finance 2017 158 M
Yield 2017 6,36%
P/E ratio 2017 11,63
P/E ratio 2018 10,94
EV / Sales 2017 2,85x
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
Capitalization 2 391 M
Chart AZIMUT HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Azimut Holding Technical Analysis Chart | AZM | IT0003261697 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AZIMUT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Albarelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pietro Giuliani Chairman
Alessandro Zambotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrea Aliberti Director
Paolo Martini General Manager & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZIMUT HOLDING4.51%2 917
BLACKROCK8.14%86 246
UBS GROUP5.32%75 243
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.37%60 357
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.87%39 227
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL7.42%26 477
