Azumah Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Azumah Resources Limited 112 320 251

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Azumah Resources Limited 112 320 251

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 31/12/2017

The previous notice was given to the company on 22/09/2014

The previous notice was dated 22/09/2014

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 31/12/2017 Azumah Resources Limited Azumah Resources Limited (Azumah) ceased to have a relevant interest in the shares held by Caitlyn Limited (Caitlyn) pursuant to section 608(8) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the support obligation set out in clause 2.3 of a deed between Caitlyn and Azumah dated 12 September 2014 (which contains obligations concerning the voting and disposal of certain shares in Azumah) ceased to operate on 31 December 2017. Refer to the Form 603 dated 22/09/2014 for a copy of the deed. N/A 54,952,416 fully paid ordinary shares 54,952,416 07/09/2017 Azumah Resources Limited Issue of pro rata entitlement to Caitlyn Limited as part of Azumah's rights issue completed on 07/09/2017 $0.02 per share paid by Caitlyn Limited for 4,952,416 shares 54,952,416 fully paid ordinary shares 54,952,416 01/08/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 25/07/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah under an SPP N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 14/07/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 01/07/2016 Azumah Resources Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 Limited 28/06/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 27/05/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 05/05/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 08/02/2016 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 17/11/2015 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 03/08/2015 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 30/01/2015 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 06/11/2014 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000 08/10/2014 Azumah Resources Limited Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah N/A 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares 50,000,000

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Azumah Resources Limited 2/11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 Caitlyn Limited c/o CIM Global Business Les Cascades Building Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, Mauritius

