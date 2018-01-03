Azumah Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
01/03/2018 | 04:55am CET
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Azumah Resources Limited 112 320 251
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Azumah Resources Limited 112 320 251
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on31/12/2017
The previous notice was given to the company on22/09/2014
The previous notice was dated22/09/2014
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
Class (6) and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
31/12/2017
Azumah Resources Limited
Azumah Resources Limited (Azumah) ceased to have a relevant interest in the shares held by Caitlyn Limited (Caitlyn) pursuant to section 608(8) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the support obligation set out in clause 2.3 of a deed between Caitlyn and Azumah dated 12 September 2014 (which contains obligations concerning the voting and disposal of certain shares in Azumah) ceased to operate on 31 December 2017. Refer to the Form 603 dated 22/09/2014 for a copy of the deed.
N/A
54,952,416 fully paid ordinary shares
54,952,416
07/09/2017
Azumah Resources Limited
Issue of pro rata entitlement toCaitlyn Limited as part of Azumah'srights issue completed on 07/09/2017
$0.02 per share paid by Caitlyn Limited for 4,952,416 shares
54,952,416 fully paid ordinary shares
54,952,416
01/08/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
25/07/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah under an SPP
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
14/07/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
01/07/2016
Azumah Resources
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
28/06/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
27/05/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
05/05/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
08/02/2016
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
17/11/2015
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
03/08/2015
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
30/01/2015
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
06/11/2014
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
08/10/2014
Azumah Resources Limited
Dilution due to issue of ordinary shares by Azumah
N/A
50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
50,000,000
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Azumah Resources Limited
2/11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005
Caitlyn Limited
c/o CIM Global Business Les Cascades Building
Edith Cavell Street, Port Louis, Mauritius
