Azure Healthcare : New Partnership Agreement with Ideacom Mid-America Cements US position

Azure Healthcare Ltd's (ASX: AZV) wholly owned subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (USA) Ltd has signed a partnership agreement with Ideacom Mid-America, the leading distributor of healthcare communication solutions in the American Midwest, to provide and support Austco nurse call solutions.

Ideacom Mid-America has a long tradition of excellence by providing the very best communication solutions for their clients in healthcare, long term care and commercial businesses. Ideacom Mid-America has been an industry leader in the Midwest for over 60 years. Their experience and knowledge allows them to provide cutting-edge technology which improves their clients' efficiency, keep staff happy and do more with less.

After an extensive evaluation process, Ideacom Mid-America selected Austco for its superior technology and the caliber and commitment of its team. The agreement awards exclusivity to Austco's nurse call products for two years with an option to extend the contract based on mutual agreement.

James E Anderson, CEO of Ideacom Mid-America, stated, 'This is a very exciting time for us. We now have a technology partner who offers an IP based, software driven platform that is user friendly for the healthcare providers.'

Austco has already commenced work with Ideacom Mid-America to develop tailor-made solutions and new products that accommodate the specialist needs of their customers.

Azure Healthcare Ltd's CEO, Clayton Astles, said, 'Under this partnership, Ideacom brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare communications including nurse call, workflow, real-time locating and staff safety solutions. I am looking forward to a successful business relationship and a prosperous future together.'

'This partnership underpins two of the important aspects of our corporate strategy: targeting national accounts and establishing key strategic partnerships and will help accelerate growth and build our brand across the US market,' he added.

Azure Healthcare Ltd Chairman Graeme Billings said, 'With this sizeable new opportunity for growth in a key market, the value of the turnaround measures that have been instituted over the past few years becomes apparent now and in the medium to long-term.'

Further Information

Mr Jason D'Arcy

Company Secretary

Telephone: AUS: +61 417 677 732

Telephone: US: +1 214 930 2233

Email: [email protected]