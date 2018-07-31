Log in
AZURE HEALTHCARE LTD (AZV)
Azure Healthcare : New Partnership Agreement with Ideacom Mid-America Cements US position

07/31/2018

Azure Healthcare Ltd's (ASX: AZV) wholly owned subsidiary Austco Marketing & Service (USA) Ltd has signed a partnership agreement with Ideacom Mid-America, the leading distributor of healthcare communication solutions in the American Midwest, to provide and support Austco nurse call solutions.

Ideacom Mid-America has a long tradition of excellence by providing the very best communication solutions for their clients in healthcare, long term care and commercial businesses. Ideacom Mid-America has been an industry leader in the Midwest for over 60 years. Their experience and knowledge allows them to provide cutting-edge technology which improves their clients' efficiency, keep staff happy and do more with less.

After an extensive evaluation process, Ideacom Mid-America selected Austco for its superior technology and the caliber and commitment of its team. The agreement awards exclusivity to Austco's nurse call products for two years with an option to extend the contract based on mutual agreement.

James E Anderson, CEO of Ideacom Mid-America, stated, 'This is a very exciting time for us. We now have a technology partner who offers an IP based, software driven platform that is user friendly for the healthcare providers.'

Austco has already commenced work with Ideacom Mid-America to develop tailor-made solutions and new products that accommodate the specialist needs of their customers.

Azure Healthcare Ltd's CEO, Clayton Astles, said, 'Under this partnership, Ideacom brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare communications including nurse call, workflow, real-time locating and staff safety solutions. I am looking forward to a successful business relationship and a prosperous future together.'

'This partnership underpins two of the important aspects of our corporate strategy: targeting national accounts and establishing key strategic partnerships and will help accelerate growth and build our brand across the US market,' he added.

Azure Healthcare Ltd Chairman Graeme Billings said, 'With this sizeable new opportunity for growth in a key market, the value of the turnaround measures that have been instituted over the past few years becomes apparent now and in the medium to long-term.'

Further Information

Mr Jason D'Arcy
Company Secretary
Telephone: AUS: +61 417 677 732
Telephone: US: +1 214 930 2233
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Azure Healthcare Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 23:51:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Clayton Astles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graeme Ambrey Billings Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Read Global Operations Manager
Jason Adam D'Arcy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brett Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZURE HEALTHCARE LTD3.13%0
MASIMO CORPORATION15.52%5 176
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.7.72%5 062
PENUMBRA INC49.89%4 942
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 893
GETINGE-20.59%2 707
