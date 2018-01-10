AZZ Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In AZZ Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AZZ Inc. ("AZZ" or the "Company") (NYSE:AZZ).

During pre-market on January 9, 2018, the Company issued press release and filed a Form 8-K with Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that "upon the recommendation of the Company's management and in consultation with the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, on January 4, 2018 determined that the Company historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment." The Company also stated that "[a]s a result, the Company is currently reviewing whether its historical accounting for these contracts differs materially from the percentage-of-completion method and if there are any significant impacts to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2015 and 2017, and the fiscal year ended February 29, 2016, as contained in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the previously issued unaudited financial statements contained in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended May 31, 2017 and August 31, 2017." Lastly, the Company stated that "[a]s the review is ongoing, the Company is currently unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017."

On this news, the Company's share price declined during intraday trading on January 9, 2018.

If you invested in AZZ stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/AZZ. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

[email protected]

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

