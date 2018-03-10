Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC (AZZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AZZ Inc : MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc. And Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 06:52pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AZZ Inc. ("AZZ" or the "Company") (NYSE: AZZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/schall.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 12, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ misstated revenues for its Energy Segment for the duration of the Class Period; (2) AZZ had failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB's Accounting Standards; (3) AZZ lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) AZZ's purported efforts for over two years to evaluate revenue recognition standards had been an apparent failure; and (5) as a result, AZZ's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares fell harming investors.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZZ INC
06:52pAZZ INC : MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securit..
AC
03/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline i..
BU
03/09AZZ INC : AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Actio..
AC
03/09AZZ INC : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securiti..
AC
03/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Inve..
BU
03/08AZZ INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of AZZ Inc. of a Class Acti..
AC
03/08AZZ INC : MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securit..
AC
03/07AZZ INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for AZZ In..
AC
03/07AZZ INC : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Se..
AC
03/07AZZ INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/0132 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 22-26, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors) 
02/01Upcoming Dividends; 45 Companies, 9 Double Digit Increases 
01/19AZZ declares $0.17 dividend 
01/09AZZ -9% reviewing accounting methodology 
2017Still Waiting On Valmont Industries 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 841 M
EBIT 2018 73,3 M
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 27,30
P/E ratio 2019 17,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 1 141 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AZZ | US0024741045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Timothy E. Pendley Chief Operating Officer-Galvanizing & Senior VP
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC-15.46%1 141
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.08%73 715
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.45%52 259
NIDEC CORPORATION5.71%47 576
EMERSON ELECTRIC0.75%45 880
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.70%36 598
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.