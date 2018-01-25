Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC (AZZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving AZZ Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:01pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased AZZ Inc. ("AZZ") (NYSE: AZZ) securities between April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/azz-inc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company misstated revenues for its Energy Segment for the duration of the Class Period; (ii) the Company failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB Accounting Standards; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) its purported efforts to evaluate revenue recognition standards had been an apparent failure; and that (v) as a result of the foregoing, AZZ's financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On January 9, 2018, AZZ disclosed the determination that the Company “historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment.” As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of this determination on its historical accounting and financial results from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.

If you suffered a loss in AZZ you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/azz-inc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZZ INC
08:01p AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Invo..
01:18a AZZ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
01/24 AZZ INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Investigates Pos..
01/23 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of AZZ Inc. of Commencement of a ..
01/23 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of AZZ Inc. of a Class Action Law..
01/23 AZZ INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Invest..
01/19 AZZ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investmen..
01/19 AZZ INC. (NYSE : AZZ) Files An 8-K Other Events
01/19 AZZ : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share
01/19 AZZ INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 AZZ declares $0.17 dividend
01/09 AZZ -9% reviewing accounting methodology
2017 Still Waiting On Valmont Industries
2017 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 16th-20th
2017 AZZ's (AZZ) CEO Tom Ferguson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 843 M
EBIT 2018 80,8 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 23,57
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 1 218 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AZZ | US0024741045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Timothy E. Pendley Chief Operating Officer-Galvanizing & Senior VP
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC-7.93%1 221
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.82%79 950
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.77%56 053
NIDEC CORPORATION9.95%49 357
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.92%46 930
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.73%38 074
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.