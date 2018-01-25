AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving AZZ Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has
been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased AZZ Inc. ("AZZ")
(NYSE: AZZ) securities between April 22, 2015
and January 8, 2018.
Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/azz-inc?wire=2.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company
issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) the Company misstated revenues for its Energy Segment
for the duration of the Class Period; (ii) the Company failed to report
revenues in compliance with FASB Accounting Standards; (iii) the Company
lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) its
purported efforts to evaluate revenue recognition standards had been an
apparent failure; and that (v) as a result of the foregoing, AZZ's
financial statements were materially false and misleading.
On January 9, 2018, AZZ disclosed the determination that the Company
“historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts
within its Energy Segment.” As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of
this determination on its historical accounting and financial results
from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017.
If you suffered a loss in AZZ you have until March 12, 2018 to
request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to
share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead
plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq.
either via email [email protected], by
telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/azz-inc?wire=2.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented
investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and
violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do
not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005989/en/