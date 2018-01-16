Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC (AZZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of AZZ Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 06:55pm CET

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong reminds investors of an investigation concerning whether AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/AZZ-Info-Request-Form-1775. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On January 9, 2018, AZZ disclosed the determination that the Company “historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment.” As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of this determination on its historical accounting and financial results from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017. On this news, shares of AZZ fell from a close of $50.64 per share on January 8, 2018, to a close of $47.50 per share the following day.

To learn more about the investigation of AZZ contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/AZZ-Info-Request-Form-1775.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZZ INC
06:55p AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Inv..
01/15 AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation In..
01/15 Holzer & Holzer Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors i..
01/14 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
01/14 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possibl..
01/13 AZZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
01/12 Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AZ..
01/12 BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fil..
01/12 AZZ : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Cl..
01/12 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09 AZZ -9% reviewing accounting methodology
2017 Still Waiting On Valmont Industries
2017 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 16th-20th
2017 AZZ's (AZZ) CEO Tom Ferguson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 AZZ declares $0.17 dividend
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 843 M
EBIT 2018 80,8 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 23,69
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 1 224 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AZZ | US0024741045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Timothy E. Pendley Chief Operating Officer-Galvanizing & Senior VP
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC-7.73%1 224
KEYENCE CORPORATION3.43%73 536
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.59%54 619
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.06%47 437
NIDEC CORPORATION5.55%45 786
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.62%37 681
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.