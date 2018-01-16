AZZ The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of AZZ Inc.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong reminds investors of an investigation concerning whether AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZZ) violated federal securities laws.

On January 9, 2018, AZZ disclosed the determination that the Company “historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment.” As a result, AZZ is reviewing the impact of this determination on its historical accounting and financial results from 2015 through 2017 and announced it is delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2017. On this news, shares of AZZ fell from a close of $50.64 per share on January 8, 2018, to a close of $47.50 per share the following day.

